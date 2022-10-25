ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

flaglerlive.com

Witches in Bunches Ride the Streets as Flagler Beach Creates New Brew For Art’s Charms

They rode the streets of Flagler Beach this morning on broomed up bicycles and skeletal frames, 30 black-robed and pointy-hatted witches who managed to ding-dong their infernal peloton through 40 blocks down and up the south end of the city without a single one getting tried, stoned, burned or thrown in a lake. What they got were thumbs up and broad smiles, waves and brandished smart-phones from residents and drive-bys not entirely sure of what they were seeing, but entirely bewitched all the same.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
click orlando

Atlantic High School to honor student hit, killed while riding scooter

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Friday evening, students in Volusia County honored a fellow student killed in a crash last week. Rodrick Hutchinson Jr., 17, played the crash cymbal for the band at Atlantic High School. He was riding his electric scooter outside of his apartment complex last Friday when he fell and was hit by a car.
PORT ORANGE, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast’s Town Center Hosts Double Header with Art & Music Festivals

PALM COAST, Fla. (October 23, 2022) Proving there’s plenty of room for everyone in Palm Coast, Town Center was host to two headlining events on Saturday bringing arts, crafts, and culture together all within walking distance. Central Park Welcomes Another First. Central Park was the site of the inaugural...
PALM COAST, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in New Smyrna Beach, FL

Florida's sleepy beach community of New Smyrna Beach is an ideal destination for families and those with furry loved ones. It's fairly known for its sandy beaches and various recreational activities, including hiking and paddling. Located south of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County is also the second...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WESH

Damages to Volusia County beaches from Hurricane Ian reach $15.5M

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been a month since Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida. The damage in central Florida has been enormous, and that, of course, includes our beaches. Damage assessments along Volusia County's beaches stand at $15.5 million but could yet increase. “It's been very challenging to get parts...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Beachside residents in Volusia County concerned by erosion

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a month since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida with wind and relentless rain that destroyed homes and businesses. The storm badly battered our coast. Some owners of homes and condominiums in Volusia County are in very vulnerable positions. “We could not see...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler Fall Outreach will bring social services providers to Cattleman’s Hall on Nov. 18

A “Flagler Fall Outreach” event will bring social service providers to Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds on Friday, Nov. 18. The event will be held from 1-4 p.m. at the fairgrounds at 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Service providers will offer free information, as well as assistance with things like free food and haircuts, according to a Flagler County government news release.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
macaronikid.com

Halloween Weekend in Daytona Beach

There's SO MUCH going on in the Daytona Beach Area this weekend and we have it all! Plan your Halloween Family Fun with Macaroni KID Daytona Beach! From Ormond to Edgewater, this Halloween Weekend Guide has everything you need to know so you won't miss a single piece of candy in your Trick-or-Treat bags! (Click on the links in red below for specific details, times and locations. Always check the social media pages of the event hosts for updates).
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Joseph Licata

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Joseph Licata joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 19 and served honorably attached in valuable support to the Seabees, the Navy Construction Force. It took him to Puerto Rico and the French Morocco. After naval service, Licata served in public safety as a police officer, member of the first aid squad and fire company in New Jersey. For 13 years in Chester, New Jersey, Licata operated a hot dog and Italian ice stand, where he honed his culinary art skills. Licata is famous for his chili and the other delights that he often brings to the American Legion Post 115 monthly meeting potluck dinners. He is a longtime member of Post 115, and former first vice commander. He is presently the post bugler. Licata is also a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 86. You might recognize Licata in his Navy “crackerjack” uniform, as the bell ringer each Flagler County Memorial Day Ceremony honoring our departed veterans.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

DeLand antique shop offers a walk on the paranormal side

DELAND, Fla. — Off a mostly sleepy street in DeLand, sits a home on the register of historic places. This home was once a residential home, but has since been transformed into an antique shop that may interest those who enjoy dabbling in the paranormal. What You Need To...
DELAND, FL
flaglerlive.com

Housing Market in Flagler and Palm Coast Beginning to Feel Sharp Pain of Rising Interest Rates

Housing prices in the United States rose almost 60 percent between 2012 and 2019, then another 45 percent between 2020 and the middle of this year. Now, with interest rates more than doubling to 7 percent in a year, the longest housing boom since the crash of 2007-08 is ending. The signs are everywhere, across the country, in the Florida and in Flagler County.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

