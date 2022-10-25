Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to FalconsAnthony SalazarSaint Augustine, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
Related
flaglerlive.com
Witches in Bunches Ride the Streets as Flagler Beach Creates New Brew For Art’s Charms
They rode the streets of Flagler Beach this morning on broomed up bicycles and skeletal frames, 30 black-robed and pointy-hatted witches who managed to ding-dong their infernal peloton through 40 blocks down and up the south end of the city without a single one getting tried, stoned, burned or thrown in a lake. What they got were thumbs up and broad smiles, waves and brandished smart-phones from residents and drive-bys not entirely sure of what they were seeing, but entirely bewitched all the same.
flaglerlive.com
Developer Planning 750-Home Subdivision, One of Palm Coast’s Largest, at SR100 and Old Kings Road
In what would be one of the largest developments in Palm Coast, a company is applying to build up to 750 upscale single-family homes in a Grand Haven-like gated community over 500 acres stretching from State Road 100 north, parallel to Old Kings Road. The development, called Coquina Shores, would...
click orlando
Atlantic High School to honor student hit, killed while riding scooter
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Friday evening, students in Volusia County honored a fellow student killed in a crash last week. Rodrick Hutchinson Jr., 17, played the crash cymbal for the band at Atlantic High School. He was riding his electric scooter outside of his apartment complex last Friday when he fell and was hit by a car.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast’s Town Center Hosts Double Header with Art & Music Festivals
PALM COAST, Fla. (October 23, 2022) Proving there’s plenty of room for everyone in Palm Coast, Town Center was host to two headlining events on Saturday bringing arts, crafts, and culture together all within walking distance. Central Park Welcomes Another First. Central Park was the site of the inaugural...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in New Smyrna Beach, FL
Florida's sleepy beach community of New Smyrna Beach is an ideal destination for families and those with furry loved ones. It's fairly known for its sandy beaches and various recreational activities, including hiking and paddling. Located south of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County is also the second...
palmcoastobserver.com
On-site disaster food assistance 'D-SNAP' program interviews available Oct. 27-29
Locals who pre-registered online for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits but need to complete the required D-SNAP interview can do so in person Oct. 27-29. Interviews will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds, at 5840 State Road...
WESH
Damages to Volusia County beaches from Hurricane Ian reach $15.5M
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been a month since Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida. The damage in central Florida has been enormous, and that, of course, includes our beaches. Damage assessments along Volusia County's beaches stand at $15.5 million but could yet increase. “It's been very challenging to get parts...
WESH
Beachside residents in Volusia County concerned by erosion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a month since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida with wind and relentless rain that destroyed homes and businesses. The storm badly battered our coast. Some owners of homes and condominiums in Volusia County are in very vulnerable positions. “We could not see...
News4Jax.com
VyStar gives local residents free admission to popular attractions in November to show ‘Good is everywhere’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – VyStar is giving back to the community with its “Good is everywhere” celebration, allowing Northeast Florida residents the opportunity to explore some of Jacksonville’s popular attractions for free, courtesy of the credit union. VyStar announced Friday the launch of its “Good is everywhere”...
click orlando
Stone Island residents in Volusia still flooded nearly month after Ian
DELTONA, Fla. – It’s been nearly a month since Hurricane Ian hit, and some Central Florida communities are still underwater. In Deltona, Stone Island on Lake Monroe is prone to flooding, but the county said it’s never taken on as much water as it’s still dealing with.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler Fall Outreach will bring social services providers to Cattleman’s Hall on Nov. 18
A “Flagler Fall Outreach” event will bring social service providers to Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds on Friday, Nov. 18. The event will be held from 1-4 p.m. at the fairgrounds at 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Service providers will offer free information, as well as assistance with things like free food and haircuts, according to a Flagler County government news release.
Residents in a 55-and-up community in Port Orange urging for help after Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many of the homes in “The Colony In The Wood” faced major damage after Hurricane Ian. The neighborhood is located in a flood zone off Clyde Morris Boulevard in Port Orange. This residential area has 380 manufactured homes for those who are 55...
macaronikid.com
Halloween Weekend in Daytona Beach
There's SO MUCH going on in the Daytona Beach Area this weekend and we have it all! Plan your Halloween Family Fun with Macaroni KID Daytona Beach! From Ormond to Edgewater, this Halloween Weekend Guide has everything you need to know so you won't miss a single piece of candy in your Trick-or-Treat bags! (Click on the links in red below for specific details, times and locations. Always check the social media pages of the event hosts for updates).
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Joseph Licata
If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Joseph Licata joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 19 and served honorably attached in valuable support to the Seabees, the Navy Construction Force. It took him to Puerto Rico and the French Morocco. After naval service, Licata served in public safety as a police officer, member of the first aid squad and fire company in New Jersey. For 13 years in Chester, New Jersey, Licata operated a hot dog and Italian ice stand, where he honed his culinary art skills. Licata is famous for his chili and the other delights that he often brings to the American Legion Post 115 monthly meeting potluck dinners. He is a longtime member of Post 115, and former first vice commander. He is presently the post bugler. Licata is also a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 86. You might recognize Licata in his Navy “crackerjack” uniform, as the bell ringer each Flagler County Memorial Day Ceremony honoring our departed veterans.
mynews13.com
DeLand antique shop offers a walk on the paranormal side
DELAND, Fla. — Off a mostly sleepy street in DeLand, sits a home on the register of historic places. This home was once a residential home, but has since been transformed into an antique shop that may interest those who enjoy dabbling in the paranormal. What You Need To...
flaglerlive.com
Dangerous Flagler Beach Pier Is Condemned, Demolition Moved Up As Hazards Worry City Officials
The Flagler Beach pier as you’ve known it is over. The Flagler Beach City Commission Thursday evening agreed to condemn the rickety structure, a large part of which was lost to Hurricane Ian, larger parts of which were left more hazardous by the storm, and most of which is no longer safe to walk on.
News4Jax.com
Local counties offer free medication, prescription disposal to support National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
Various counties across Northeast Florida are offering residents the chance to safely dispose of old or unused prescription drugs for free for the 23rd Annual National Drug Take-Back Day. National Prescription Drug Take-Back’s goal is to keep a tight lid on the abuse of prescription drugs. Studies show that a...
flaglerlive.com
Housing Market in Flagler and Palm Coast Beginning to Feel Sharp Pain of Rising Interest Rates
Housing prices in the United States rose almost 60 percent between 2012 and 2019, then another 45 percent between 2020 and the middle of this year. Now, with interest rates more than doubling to 7 percent in a year, the longest housing boom since the crash of 2007-08 is ending. The signs are everywhere, across the country, in the Florida and in Flagler County.
flaglerlive.com
Carlos DuPree, 36, Sentenced to Life in Prison for Armed Home Invasion in Palm Coast’s P-Section
Carlos DuPree, a St. Louis man who’d been in Palm Coast just 10 days the night he said he wanted to buy $400-worth of pot at a house on Prospect Lane, was sentenced to life in prison this afternoon at the end of a four-day trial on six charges, including armed robbery during a home-invasion in 2020.
Florida Restaurant Among The Best Southern BBQ Joints
Southern Living found the best barbecue joints in the South
Comments / 1