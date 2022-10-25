LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Giving Day is officially in the books, and over the course of 24 hours the campus raised $4,107,408 from 6,293 donors. The UW Rodeo Team won the overall donor challenge with 633 donors, beating the Debate/Forensics Excellence Fund by 26 donors. The College of Arts and Sciences Campaign pulled in a whopping 1,209 donors, making it the winner on the Colleges Leaderboard.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO