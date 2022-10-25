Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Community turns out for Friday trunk-or-treating
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Hundreds of people turned out on Friday for the Cheyenne Police Department Trunk-or-Treat. Officers, dispatchers and other community members took part in handing out candy to the droves of costumed children.
capcity.news
Rotary Club of Cheyenne grants include 36 adaptive tricycles
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Rotary Club of Cheyenne announced $43,000 in grant funding to pay for 36 adaptive tricycles for students of Laramie County School District 1 who have special needs. The grant is the largest of the five grants announced this week through The Rotary Club of Cheyenne’s...
capcity.news
University of Wyoming Giving Day raises more than $4 million
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Giving Day is officially in the books, and over the course of 24 hours the campus raised $4,107,408 from 6,293 donors. The UW Rodeo Team won the overall donor challenge with 633 donors, beating the Debate/Forensics Excellence Fund by 26 donors. The College of Arts and Sciences Campaign pulled in a whopping 1,209 donors, making it the winner on the Colleges Leaderboard.
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (10/28/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 41, Thunder Basin 10. Cheyenne...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to see sunny skies, warm temperatures at week’s start, snow on Thursday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can expect to see sunny skies today through Wednesday, though the weather is predicted to become wintry after that. Today’s high temperature is 56 degrees, while the low is 30. Light winds of 5–10 mph are also expected. This weather will hold...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (10/19/22–10/27/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/27/22–10/28/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Regional Airport has completed Phase II of runway project
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In a recent release, the Cheyenne Regional Airport announced that it will be returning to full operations as Phase II of the runway project has been completed. Both runways will be operational and full-length, and the return to capacity will ensure that aircraft operating from the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne police seek help to ID larceny suspects
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is turning to the public to help with information related to a series of catalytic converter thefts at the Tyrrell Honda and Chevrolet dealerships. Security footage shows two suspects crawling under parked vehicles to remove and steal multiple devices, Crime Stoppers said...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/28/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Brandon W. Clark, 34 –...
Comments / 0