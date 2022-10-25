Read full article on original website
N.H. News Recap: What the data says about gerrymandering in the state Senate
Redistricting happens every 10 years, when politicians redraw voting districts to reflect population change. 2022 was a redistricting year, and since Republicans hold the majority in both the House and Senate in New Hampshire, it meant Republicans decided where to draw the legislative district lines. NHPR took a look at voting data to explore the effects of redistricting in the New Hampshire Senate.
87% of Connecticut manufacturers say they have labor shortages
87% of Connecticut manufacturers are finding it difficult to recruit and retain workers according to a survey released on Thursday by the Connecticut Business and Industry Council. The survey finds that manufacturers are the business sector most affected by the state’s ongoing labor shortage. The manufacturers who responded to...
Outside/Inbox: Is it detrimental to relocate nuisance animals?
Every other Friday, the Outside/In team answers a listener question about the natural world. This week’s question comes from Kay in Deering, NH. “I know people who trap nuisance animals like porcupines, raccoons and squirrels, and drive them a couple of miles away and let them loose. It seems kinder than killing, but how detrimental is it for the animal to be taken from its home grounds?”
