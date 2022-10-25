Every other Friday, the Outside/In team answers a listener question about the natural world. This week’s question comes from Kay in Deering, NH. “I know people who trap nuisance animals like porcupines, raccoons and squirrels, and drive them a couple of miles away and let them loose. It seems kinder than killing, but how detrimental is it for the animal to be taken from its home grounds?”

