Read full article on original website
Related
wsiu.org
Indie Lens Pop-Up season premieres with film “Move Me” from filmmaker and dancer Kelsey Peterson
CARBONDALE, Ill — Indie Lens Pop-Up, presented by ITVS, Independent Lens, Carbondale Public Library, and WSIU Public Broadcasting will present a free screening of Move Me - filmmaker Kelsey Peterson’s intimate and moving journey to redefine who she is while adapting to life with a disability. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Carbondale Public Library located at 405 West Main in Carbondale, IL.
wsiu.org
One person wounded in Friday afternoon shooting in Carbondale
One person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound just before 4 p.m. Friday. Carbondale police officers responded to the 400 block of East Jackson Street in reference to a report of shots fired. Officers immediately located the suspect running from the scene. Officers arrested the suspect, identified as 62-year-old Billy McDade of Carbondale.
wsiu.org
A Carbondale woman is accused in a Thursday morning shooting incident
The victim in a shooting incident early Thursday morning in the 700 block of South Rawlings in Carbondale is receiving treatment and is considered in serious, but not life threatening condition. Police have identified the suspect as 45-year-old Maza Lynch of Carbondale. She was arrested Friday for Unlawful Use of...
wsiu.org
A Carbondale man is accused of firing shots near the downtown area
A Carbondale man is jailed after a report of shots being fired Thursday evening in the 100 block of North Washington Street in Carbondale. Police say the investigation revealed there were no reported injuries or property damage as a result of the incident, which occurred around 6:30 p.m. During the...
Comments / 0