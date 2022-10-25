Read full article on original website
2 injured in shooting before their car crashes into VA building in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are looking for the person who shot two men in a car early Sunday morning. Their car then crashed into the Birmingham VA Medical Center at 700 19th Street South just after 2 a.m. Police said one of the men who was shot had...
Birmingham man charged in crime rampage in Fairfield that left 2 dead
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — A Birmingham man is in jail, accused of a series of crimes that resulted in two deaths in just over an hour's time Saturday. The rampage first began after deputies were called about a shooting at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield just after 5:30 p.m.
Corvette slams into Birmingham’s VA Hospital after driver, passenger shot in University Boulevard intersection
Gunfire erupted in a University Boulevard intersection early Sunday, sending two men to the hospital. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 2:16 a.m. to the VA Hospital at University Boulevard and 19th Street on a report of a car crashing into the building. UAB police...
Man charged after alleged Fairfield hotel shooting, carjacking and hit-and-run
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly shooting a woman at a Fairfield hotel, carjacking a family and possibly striking a bicyclist in Birmingham. According to JCSO, officers arrived at a hotel on Kelco Place around 5:31 p.m. to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found a 30-year-old woman suffering […]
Man charged with capital murder and arson in Jefferson Co. jail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The man accused of killing a Birmingham father in August is now back in Alabama. Youit Jones was booked into the Jefferson County jail on charges of capital murder and arson. He had been in jail in Oklahoma on murder charges, but an Oklahoma court decided earlier...
Man dies after shooting at CVS in Homewood
Driver hits VA building in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver wrecked into one of the buildings at the VA Hospital in downtown Birmingham Sunday morning, October 30. It happened around 2:30 in the 700 block of 19th Street South. Officials with the Birmingham VA Health Care System say the damage is contained to a...
Man dies after shooting outside Homewood pharmacy store
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — UPDATE:. Homewood Police say this is now a homicide investigation. The man died Saturday night at 11:45 p.m. His identity has not been released yet because officers are working to notify family. Anyone with information about this shooting should call Homewood police at 205-332-6200 or CrimeStoppers...
Jefferson County woman thriving after losing home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Things are starting to look up for one Jefferson County woman. Earlier this year, WVTM 13 introduced you to a woman who lost almost everything after almost losing her battle with COVID-19. Watch the video above for a follow-up on 30-year-old Donshe Hambright.
Gadsden Police Investigating Shooting Seeking Help from Public
Gadsden, AL – The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at about 5:00 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male who sustained a gunshot wound. The […]
Man shot at barbershop on Arkadelphia Road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man showed up at a local hospital after being shot Friday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the victim was shot after 2 p.m. Friday at Broom’s Barbershop on Arkadelphia Road. No details on the circumstances that led up to the shooting were released. The victim’s injuries […]
Shots fired at Birmingham barber shop leave 1 injured, multiple vehicles damaged
An investigation is underway after shots were fired into a west Birmingham barber shop Friday afternoon. The shooting happened at 2:17 p.m. at Brooms Barber & Style Shop at 524 Arkadelphia Road. The business was open and occupied at the time the gunfire rang out. According to police radio traffic,...
Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue West. Authorities say flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on the scene. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No injuries...
‘Armed and dangerous’ rape suspect who launched manhunt along I-20 in Irondale still on the run
A man sought in a violent attack and fled from police, launching a massive search in Irondale, remains on the run. Police on Friday identified the wanted suspect as 21-year-old Navaeh-Ojore Timothy-Carl Payton. He is charged with first-degree rape in the attack, and third-degree burglary in a break-in that police...
Witnesses still sought in 2021 Birmingham park shooting that killed Areyelle Yarbrough, wounded 5 others
Authorities are once again asking for the public’s help in solving the 2021 Easter Sunday shooting at W.C. Patton Park that killed a 32-year-old woman and injured five others, including a 5-year-old boy. Investigators believe they can bring justice in the death of Areyelle Yarbrough and the wounding of...
Man shot dead after police chase ATV in Alabama
A man was shot dead following a police chase in Etowah County on Friday, according to law enforcement officials. A statement issued by Etowah County's Sheriff's Office did not confirm who shot the man but characterized the shooting as "officer-involved."
Birmingham Police say armed robbers targeting Hispanic community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is witnessing an alarming trend of robberies targeting the Hispanic community. BPD admits they are facing an uphill battle with a language barrier and a history of distrust in the Hispanic community, and that’s why they are taking to the airwaves to get the word out. Truman […]
32-year-old man shot, killed on 38th Ave. North in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Thursday, Oct. 28. It happened in the 4100 Block of 38th Avenue North. Upon arrival, officers observed a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived at...
Gadsden PD asking for assistance to identify suspect in parking lot shooting
The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. At about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, police responded to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a man who sustained a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Bibb County family wants justice in cold case murder
CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bibb County family is seeking justice for the murder of their loved one. 56-year-old Sandra Lockett Huckelberry was found stabbed multiple times in her Centreville home in October 2014. This month marks the 8th anniversary of her death. Evelyn Lockett wants her sister’s killer caught and to face consequences for the […]
