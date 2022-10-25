ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 8 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 8 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 5:15 p.m. MST on Amazon Prime Video.

The Buccaneers are a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 8 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Ravens 24, Buccaneers 17

Jeremy Cluff writes: "What is going on with the Buccaneers? The Ravens will add to Tampa Bay's woes with a win on Thursday Night Football. Lamar Jackson will just be too much for the Bucs."

Bookies.com : Take Buccaneers with the points vs. Ravens

Bill Speros writes: "This is still a matchup of first-place teams (yes, you read that right). The Ravens should have the edge with Lamar Jackson's mobility against Tampa Bay's stretched defense. For 22 years, Brady has confounded the doubters. Can he do it again? This line has moved significantly from Tampa Bay -2 to +1."

NFL Week 8 odds :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwYLL_0ilszHba00

ESPN : Buccaneers have a 53.5% chance to win the Week 8 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Ravens a 45.9% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Go with the Ravens to cover vs. Buccaneers

It writes: "This Buccaneers team has a lot to figure out, and I’m not sure that the short week gives them the mental and physical recovery time they need after that loss to the Panthers. I’m still waiting on Brady to do his Brady thing and will his team to victory, but it’s becoming a question as to whether he still has that ability within him. Ravens should be able to cover the spread on Thursday night."

Sports Betting Dime : Buccaneers 19.8, Ravens 18.8

The site's formula predicts that the Buccaneers will win the Week 8 NFL game.

Fan Duel : Bet the Ravens to cover vs. Buccaneers

Adam Taylor McKillop writes: "Oddsmakers give the edge to the Buccaneers in this contest. ESPN's FPI also likes Tampa Bay, even though the Buccaneers' offense is struggling to score. The only way Tampa Bay can win this game is by making Lamar Jackson truly uncomfortable, and I'm not sure how feasible that is. Baltimore has all of the offensive weapons necessary to outgun 45-year-old Tom Brady."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Community Policy