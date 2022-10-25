CARBONDALE, Ill — Indie Lens Pop-Up, presented by ITVS, Independent Lens, Carbondale Public Library, and WSIU Public Broadcasting will present a free screening of Move Me - filmmaker Kelsey Peterson’s intimate and moving journey to redefine who she is while adapting to life with a disability. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Carbondale Public Library located at 405 West Main in Carbondale, IL.

