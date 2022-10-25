ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deandre Hopkins wants answers from NFL after vicious blow to head doesn't draw a penalty

Deandre Hopkins took a vicious blow to the head on Sunday during Sunday's Vikings-Cardinals game. He wants answers from the NFL after it didn't draw a penalty. The Arizona receiver took the hit on a pass from Kyler Murray in the end zone. Murray looked to Hopkins on a quick slant in the third quarter on a two-point conversion attempt. Hopkins failed to corral the pass with Cameron Dantzler in man coverage. A moment after the ball arrived, safety Harrison Smith leaned in for a violent helmet-to-helmet collision that sent Hopkins' head snapping to the side.
Chicago Bears call their defensive performance ‘embarrassing’ and ‘unacceptable’ in a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Of the many stats that showed the inability of the Chicago Bears defense to stop the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, here’s one that didn’t make the game book. In the visitors locker room after the Cowboys’ 49-29 victory, Bears linebacker Roquan Smith used the word “embarrassing” three times and “unacceptable” three times, with one “inexcusable” and one “frustrating” mixed in. Safety ...
Bills vs. Packers live updates: Josh Allen throws TD to Dawson Knox

The Buffalo Bills has annihilated its two opponents in primetime this year. The Bills could make it 3-for-3 against the struggling Green Bay Packers. Buffalo (5-1) hosts Green Bay (3-4) at Highmark Stadium at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football on NBC. The Bills are on a three-game winning streak and fresh off a bye week, while the Packers have lost three straight games. ...
