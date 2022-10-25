ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

411 Box Office Report: Black Adam Reigns Again With $27 Million

It was another week on top for Black Adam, as the DCEU film held on okay to top the box office. The Dwayne Johnson-starring film grossed $27.7 million this weekend, down 59% from last weekend’s $67 million opening. That drop is comparable to the 58% drop that Johnson’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw had in August of 2019 and slightly higher than the 54% drop of Shazam!, the last post-pandemic DCEU film, in its second weekend.
Claudio Castagnoli & Erick Redbeard-Starring Short Tito Released Online

Claudio Castagnoli and Erick Redbeard star in a new short film titled Tito, and the film has now been released online. You can check out the 24-minute film below via Sell the Leg Productions’ YouTube channel. The film is written and directed by Anthony Notarile & Andy Tworischuk and is described as follows:
Wrestling Superstars Turn Out for Sheamus’ Wedding (Photos)

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Sheamus is getting married this weekend to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla. A number of WWE talents and wrestlers also attended the wedding, with Drew McIntyre and Miro serving as groomsmen in Sheamus’ wedding party. Former WWE Superstar Lana...
Former WWE Wrestler Backstage At Smackdown, Could Return Tonight (SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that Tenille Dashwood, formerly Emma in WWE, is backstage at tonight’s Smackdown taping in St. Louis. It is believed that she will return tonight to respond to Ronda Rousey’s open challenge. Dashwood recently wrapped up a run with Impact in August when her contract expired. She...
Matt Cardona: ‘Zack Ryder Is Dead. Long Live Matt Cardona!’

– Don’t expect Matt Cardona to return to WWE anytime soon and revive Zack Ryder, if his Twitter account is any indication. In a post on social media yesterday, Cardona responded to a fan tweet writing, “Be honest, would you be interested by a Ryder WWE return?”. Matt...
Uncle Howdy Appears On WWE Smackdown, Interrupts Bray Wyatt

Uncle Howdy made his first full appearance on WWE Smackdown, showing up to cut Bray Wyatt off once again. Friday night’s show saw Wyatt in the ring to cut a promo for the main event segment, talking about how he no longer needs to hide behind masks and is the best version of himself they’ll ever see. He said he’s been out of control for most of his life and went to a dark place sometimes, and that there will come a time when he’s no longer asked to do something horrible.
AEW Top Stars Reportedly Refusing To Work With CM Punk, Chris Jericho Allegedly Spoke With Punk After All Out Brawl

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that following the conclusion of the investigation into the brawl at All Out, it’s believed that CM Punk will not be back in AEW. Several of the top people in the company have said he’s done, while several, if not all of the top names are reportedly refusing to work with him. One of those names mentioned was Chris Jericho.
Sami Zayn Comments On Rumors Of Facing Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber

In an interview with The Mirror, Sami Zayn spoke about the possibility of challenging Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber, which will be in Montreal. Zayn is from Laval, less than an hour away in the same province. Here are highlights:. On his storyline with the Bloodline and where it...
Wardlow on Why He Misses Cody Rhodes in AEW

– The ESPR Wrestling Podcast recently spoke to TNT Champion Wardlow, who discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW earlier this year. Wardlow said the following on missing Cody Rhodes’ presence in AEW (via WrestlingInc.com):. I don’t know if I would say let down, because I love Cody, and I will...
More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’

It was previously reported that those in CM Punk’s camp have claimed that Larry the dog was hurt during the brawl at All Out, specifically when the Young Bucks burst into the room. It was claimed that the door hit the dog and loosened his teeth, which had to be removed by a veterinarian later on. However, another source called these claims an ‘outright lie’. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter spoke with several eyewitnesses who also claim that the story is made up.
Impact Wrestling Star Reportedly Leaving Company For WWE (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWInsider Elite reports an Impact Wrestling Knockout may be on her way out of the company and on her way to the WWE. As previously reported, WWE is interested in bringing back Chelsea Green and it seems they may be doing that. The latest report noted that on last night’s episode of Impact, Green said she wanted to end Mickie James ‘once and for all.’

