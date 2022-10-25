Read full article on original website
411 Box Office Report: Black Adam Reigns Again With $27 Million
It was another week on top for Black Adam, as the DCEU film held on okay to top the box office. The Dwayne Johnson-starring film grossed $27.7 million this weekend, down 59% from last weekend’s $67 million opening. That drop is comparable to the 58% drop that Johnson’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw had in August of 2019 and slightly higher than the 54% drop of Shazam!, the last post-pandemic DCEU film, in its second weekend.
Claudio Castagnoli & Erick Redbeard-Starring Short Tito Released Online
Claudio Castagnoli and Erick Redbeard star in a new short film titled Tito, and the film has now been released online. You can check out the 24-minute film below via Sell the Leg Productions’ YouTube channel. The film is written and directed by Anthony Notarile & Andy Tworischuk and is described as follows:
25 Spot-On Fan Reactions To "Love Is Blind" Season 3 So Far
The consensus is in: we have two clear villains.
Wrestling Superstars Turn Out for Sheamus’ Wedding (Photos)
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Sheamus is getting married this weekend to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla. A number of WWE talents and wrestlers also attended the wedding, with Drew McIntyre and Miro serving as groomsmen in Sheamus’ wedding party. Former WWE Superstar Lana...
One Elvis Presley Song’s Cover Was More Popular Than The Original
Elvis Presley saw many of his songs become hits, but there was one in particular didn’t connect with his fans. That song, “Wooden Heart,” was performed during the film G.I. Blues and appears on its soundtrack. The track contains both English and German lyrics, because it’s based...
Kanye West attacks George Floyd family member: 'I'm going through an Economic lynching'
In a since-deleted Instagram post, West criticized the mother of Floyd's daughter for suing him after he made false statements about Floyd's cause of death.
Former WWE Wrestler Backstage At Smackdown, Could Return Tonight (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that Tenille Dashwood, formerly Emma in WWE, is backstage at tonight’s Smackdown taping in St. Louis. It is believed that she will return tonight to respond to Ronda Rousey’s open challenge. Dashwood recently wrapped up a run with Impact in August when her contract expired. She...
Matt Cardona: ‘Zack Ryder Is Dead. Long Live Matt Cardona!’
– Don’t expect Matt Cardona to return to WWE anytime soon and revive Zack Ryder, if his Twitter account is any indication. In a post on social media yesterday, Cardona responded to a fan tweet writing, “Be honest, would you be interested by a Ryder WWE return?”. Matt...
Uncle Howdy Appears On WWE Smackdown, Interrupts Bray Wyatt
Uncle Howdy made his first full appearance on WWE Smackdown, showing up to cut Bray Wyatt off once again. Friday night’s show saw Wyatt in the ring to cut a promo for the main event segment, talking about how he no longer needs to hide behind masks and is the best version of himself they’ll ever see. He said he’s been out of control for most of his life and went to a dark place sometimes, and that there will come a time when he’s no longer asked to do something horrible.
AEW News: Swerve Strickland Teases Halloween Look For Rampage, California Tickets On Sale
– Swerve Strickland is teasing a special Halloween-inspired look for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. Strickland posted to his Twitter account with photos of a special glow-in-the-dark facepaint job, as you can see below:. – AEW is returning to California in January, and tickets for the show are online....
Jake Paul Mimics Triple H at Weigh-Ins for Anderson Silva Fight, Triple H Comments
– Jake Paul, brother of WWE No. 1 contender Logan Paul, is set for action this weekend in a boxing match for Showtime Sports. During yesterday’s weigh-in, Logan Paul channeled Triple H and did his classic water spit and pose, which you can see below. Logan Paul also noted...
Mick Foley On Why The Undertaker Is His All-Time Favorite Opponent, His Reaction To Their Buried Alive Match
On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed his reaction to the Buried Alive Match with The Undertaker at In Your House 11, why Undertaker is his all-time favorite opponent, and much more. You can read his comments below. Mick Foley on his reaction to the Buried...
Matt Hardy Thinks Current WWE Tag Title Belts Are a ‘Step Back’ From Past Designs
– During a recent Q&A edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on the WWE Tag Team Title belt designs and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Matt Hardy on his favorite WWE Tag Team Title belt design: “I would say my favorite...
AEW Top Stars Reportedly Refusing To Work With CM Punk, Chris Jericho Allegedly Spoke With Punk After All Out Brawl
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that following the conclusion of the investigation into the brawl at All Out, it’s believed that CM Punk will not be back in AEW. Several of the top people in the company have said he’s done, while several, if not all of the top names are reportedly refusing to work with him. One of those names mentioned was Chris Jericho.
Sami Zayn Comments On Rumors Of Facing Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber
In an interview with The Mirror, Sami Zayn spoke about the possibility of challenging Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber, which will be in Montreal. Zayn is from Laval, less than an hour away in the same province. Here are highlights:. On his storyline with the Bloodline and where it...
"Stranger Things" Is Coming To An End, And This Is What Millie Bobby Brown Had To Say
Millie Bobby Brown shared how the end of the fifth season of the hit Netflix series "is gonna be hard."
Wardlow on Why He Misses Cody Rhodes in AEW
– The ESPR Wrestling Podcast recently spoke to TNT Champion Wardlow, who discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW earlier this year. Wardlow said the following on missing Cody Rhodes’ presence in AEW (via WrestlingInc.com):. I don’t know if I would say let down, because I love Cody, and I will...
More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’
It was previously reported that those in CM Punk’s camp have claimed that Larry the dog was hurt during the brawl at All Out, specifically when the Young Bucks burst into the room. It was claimed that the door hit the dog and loosened his teeth, which had to be removed by a veterinarian later on. However, another source called these claims an ‘outright lie’. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter spoke with several eyewitnesses who also claim that the story is made up.
Erick Redbeard On Being Part of Brodie Lee Tribute Show, Why He Didn’t Join AEW After
Erick Redbeard has made a couple of AEW appearances, most notably at the Brodie Lee tribute show, and he recently discussed that experience and why he didn’t join AEW full-time after. Redbeard spoke with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
Impact Wrestling Star Reportedly Leaving Company For WWE (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
PWInsider Elite reports an Impact Wrestling Knockout may be on her way out of the company and on her way to the WWE. As previously reported, WWE is interested in bringing back Chelsea Green and it seems they may be doing that. The latest report noted that on last night’s episode of Impact, Green said she wanted to end Mickie James ‘once and for all.’
