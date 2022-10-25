Read full article on original website
Antonyo Travon Powell
Mansfield, Antonyo Travon Powell, 29, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital unexpectedly. Antonyo was born March 30, 1993, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Darian (Tanisha) Taylor and the late Cindy Powell. He made Mansfield his home. To plant a tree in memory of Antonyo Powell as a...
Joyce Ann Fagin
MANSFIELD: Joyce Ann Fagin, 66, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 following a courageous battle with cancer. To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Fagin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Esther Louise Boroff
Esther Louise Boroff, age 102, of Mansfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born breech on a farm in Marion Co. on June 21, 1920, to wonderful parents, Bashford and Mabel (Drake) Porter. Esther graduated from New Bloomington High School and attended Bowling Green University long enough to receive a teacher’s certificate. She taught first and second grades at Lykens Elementary in Crawford Co. Esther met the love of her life, Robert W. Boroff, in New Bloomington where he was collecting tickets at the door where her brother, Ervin, a star player on the team, was playing basketball that day. They were married on May 31, 1942 and celebrated 69 years together before Robert’s passing on August 20, 2011. Together they reared five children, four sons and one daughter. David (Barbara) Boroff of Casselberry, FL, John (Karen) Boroff of Colorado Springs, CO, Rebecca (Thomas) Schaffter of Mansfield, Daniel (Sharon) Boroff of Mansfield, and Thomas (Cynthia) Boroff of Danville, IL.
GALLERY: Mansfield Trick or Treat
Trick or treaters descended on the streets of Mansfield Saturday afternoon. Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com.
Liberty Center gives Port Clinton the business
Liberty Center gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Port Clinton 61-20 in Ohio high school football on October 28. Liberty Center opened with a 14-6 advantage over Port Clinton through the first quarter.
Tiffin Columbian pours it on Rocky River
Tiffin Columbian showed no mercy to Rocky River, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 41-7 victory in Ohio high school football on October 28. Tiffin Columbian opened with a 21-0 advantage over Rocky River through the first quarter.
Evergreen Bookshop offers special sale on Nov. 3 at the library
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) Evergreen Bookshop will be open for the monthly Friends’ Used Book Sale on Friday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Preview Sale will take place for Friends...
Close Encounter: Whitehouse Anthony Wayne nips North Ridgeville
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Whitehouse Anthony Wayne chalked up in tripping North Ridgeville 21-16 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28. North Ridgeville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne as the first quarter ended.
Birthday Bash: Mansfield Sr. blanks Ontario to begin playoffs
MANSFIELD — Mansfield Senior coach Chioke Bradley turned 47 Friday and the Tygers threw him a party he won’t soon forget. Fifth-seeded Senior High forced five turnovers and thundered to a 38-0 win over No. 12 Ontario in the opening round of the Division III, Region 10 playoffs at Arlin Field.
Home Sweet Home: Tygers to host Defiance in 2nd round of playoffs
MANSFIELD — The Tygers will be home for Round Two. Fifth-seeded Mansfield Senior (9-2) will host No. 13 Defiance at 7 p.m. Friday in the Division III, Region 10 quarterfinals.
Traveling Trophy, more on the line when Ashland visits Hillsdale
ASHLAND — It has all the makings of a trap game, but Ashland coach Lee Owens isn’t especially concerned about a letdown. His veteran Eagles understand what awaits them — both this weekend and beyond.
Central Catholic dominates Ashland
Ashland got no credit and no consideration from Central Catholic, which slammed the door 69-7 at Central Catholic High on October 28 in Ohio football action. Central Catholic drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Ashland after the first quarter.
Cleveland Heights catches fast wind, sails away from Lorain
Cleveland Heights broke to an early lead and topped Lorain 70-6 at Cleveland Heights High on October 28 in Ohio football action. Recently on October 14, Cleveland Heights squared off with Akron St Vincent - St Mary in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Take a seat: Delphos St. John's owns Arlington in huge victory
Delphos St. John's dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-24 win over Arlington in an Ohio high school football matchup. Tough to find an edge early, Delphos St. John's and Arlington fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
Navarre Fairless responds to adversity to stop Orrville
Navarre Fairless was shaken, but pushed past Orrville for a 47-22 victory on October 28 in Ohio football. Orrville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Navarre Fairless as the first quarter ended.
New Albany escapes Dublin Coffman in thin win
New Albany eventually plied victory away from Dublin Coffman 3-2 in Ohio girls soccer on October 29. Recently on October 22, Dublin Coffman squared off with Mt Vernon in a soccer game. For more, click here.
Eastwood mollywopps Fredericktown
It would have taken a herculean effort for Fredericktown to claim this one, and Eastwood wouldn't allow that in a 49-7 decision in Ohio high school football action on October 28. Eastwood moved in front of Fredericktown 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
Bankz Salon expanding spa services & hospitality under new ownership
MANSFIELD -- Don VanMeter walked into Bankz Salon & Spa to buy his wife, Jennifer VanMeter, a gift card for her birthday a few years ago. The VanMeters own Wishmaker House Bed and Breakfast together in Bellville, and Don VanMeter said he has always loved historic real estate.
Creston Norwayne busts Cadiz Harrison Central
Cadiz Harrison Central had no answers as Creston Norwayne compiled a 71-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Creston Norwayne stormed in front of Cadiz Harrison Central 26-0 to begin the second quarter.
Massillon dismantles Massillon Perry
Massillon gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Massillon Perry 48-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Massillon drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Massillon Perry after the first quarter.
