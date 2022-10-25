ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Bleacher Report

NFL Twitter Mocks Justin Fields for Jumping over Micah Parsons and Failing to Stop TD

Justin Fields has had a rough time since arriving in the NFL last year, but he didn't do himself any favors during Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Late in the third quarter with the Chicago Bears trailing 35-23, Fields found David Montgomery with a dump-off pass on 3rd-and-16, and he nearly converted a first down before the ball was knocked out of his hand.
CHICAGO, IL
Patriots' Bill Belichick Passes George Halas for 2nd on NFL's All-Time HC Wins List

Don Shula is the only coach in NFL history with more victories than Bill Belichick. Belichick led the New England Patriots to a 22-17 victory over the New York Jets in Sunday's AFC East clash. The legendary coach now has 325 total wins, including the playoffs, which surpassed Chicago Bears founder and head coach George Halas on the all-time list.
NEW YORK STATE
Mark Ingram Ruled Out for Saints. vs. Raiders with Knee Injury

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, the team announced. Ingram missed most of the first half because of the injury, and he was initially listed as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Likely to Miss Week 8, Rest Knee Injury Several Weeks

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will reportedly miss at least one game because of a sprained knee injury. Per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Elliott isn't expected to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears to give his knee time to heal. Head coach Mike McCarthy told...
Alvin Kamara Trade Rumors: Saints Want 'at Least' What Christian McCaffrey Received

The New Orleans Saints have not ruled out trading Alvin Kamara, but they reportedly want a haul for the five-time Pro Bowler. Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the Saints want a haul that's "at least" equivalent to what the Carolina Panthers received for Christian McCaffrey. The San Francisco 49ers traded a second-, third- and fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft and a fifth-round selection in 2024 in exchange for McCaffrey last week.
NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on Bradley Chubb, Roquan Smith and More Defensive Stars

Two days away from the NFL trade deadline, a number of difference-making defensive players could find themselves on new teams soon. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, multiple teams have called the Denver Broncos about linebacker Bradley Chubb, including one that is willing to trade its first-round pick and additional compensation. NFL...
DENVER, CO
5 Bold Predictions for the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 1, so time is running out for teams that are looking to make one last major addition to their roster. Last year, the deadline was relatively quiet. However, the Los Angeles Rams traded second- and third-round picks to the Denver Broncos for Von Miller, who helped them eventually win the Super Bowl.
7 NFL Teams on the Brink of Collapse as Midseason Approaches

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season has already begun. For Super Bowl hopefuls like the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants (yes, really), the march toward the playoffs continues. For rebuilding franchises like the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans, it's already time to play for next year.
The Biggest Midseason NFL Trades in the Past Decade

Not only did Christian McCaffrey's move to the San Francisco 49ers make headlines because he's a star player, but part of the appeal was also because of the deal's rarity. Unlike the NBA, big-name NFL players typically don't traded in midseason. So, when they do, it's a big deal. The...
Report: Malik Willis to Make 1st Career Start at QB for Titans vs. Texans

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis is reportedly set to make his first career start Sunday against the Houston Texans. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Willis took all the starter reps in practice this week as Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been dealing with an illness as well as an ankle sprain.
NASHVILLE, TN
Lee Corso Won't Appear on 'College GameDay' at Jackson State Because of Health Issue

Lee Corso will not be present at Saturday's edition of College Gameday because of health concerns. Show host Rece Davis announced the news Friday. "LC's dealing with a few little health issues," Davis said. "They're taken of from what I'm told, and we're looking forward to having him back on that set with us and putting on those headgears in no time."
JACKSON, MS

