Illinois student test scores are in. They remain far below pre-pandemic levels in reading and math.
Illinois students continue to perform far below pre-pandemic levels on state reading and math exams for a second year, test results released Thursday show, offering another sign of the ongoing toll of COVID-19 and remote learning. Students performed at roughly the same level as last year, which is well below the last round of testing before the pandemic in 2019.
State Week: Countdown to the election
With less than two weeks to go before the election, our panel looks at the latest poll numbers. Which way are voters leaning and how do they feel about the direction of the state? We also discuss disturbing allegations against two current Illinois lawmakers.
