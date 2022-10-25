Former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter dead at 68

Former Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter has died at the age of 68 after suffering a “sudden cardiac event,” his family said in a statement Tuesday.

“It is with deep and profound sadness that the family of former Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter shares that Secretary Carter passed away Monday evening in Boston,” the family wrote.

Carter, known as “Ash,” served under former President Barack Obama as the nation’s 25th defense secretary from 2015 to 2017, during which he launched the fight against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and opened combat roles in the military to all women.

“He believed that his most profound legacy would be the thousands of students he taught with the hope that they would make the world a better and safer place ,” the family said.

Prior to his death, Carter served as director of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, which conducts research, teaches students and trains professions in “international security and diplomacy, environmental and resource issues, and science and technology policy.”

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter worked during the Barack Obama adminstration. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Ashton Carter served as the United States' 25th Secretary of Defense from 2015 to 2017. Photo by Diana Walker/Getty Images

During his time as secretary, Ashton Carter opened up combat roles to all women serving in the military. Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

Ashton Carter worked as a director in the Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs before his death. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

“For over 35 years inside government under presidents of both political parties as well as in the private sector, Carter leveraged his extraordinary experience in national security, technology, and innovation to defend the United States and make a better world,” the center said of Carter. “He was awarded the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the Department’s highest civilian honor, on five separate occasions.”

He leaves behind his wife, Stephanie Carter, and two grown children, Ava and Will.

“He was a beloved husband, father, mentor, and friend. His sudden loss will be felt by all who knew him,” his family said.