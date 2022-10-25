Read full article on original website
In mild cases of COVID, blood clot risk is higher
In a recent study published in the journal Heart, researchers examine the association between the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and increased cardiovascular outcomes and mortality sequelae. Study: Cardiovascular disease and mortality sequelae of COVID-19 in the UK Biobank. Image Credit: Artem Oleshko / Shutterstock.com. Background. Previous studies have reported a...
The origin-of-life molecule, a key to cancer research
RNA, the molecule that gave rise to life, has been shown to be essential for repairing human genetic material and preventing mutations that might lead to developing cancer. Recent advances in research, such as those published by the research team of Daniel Gómez Cabello at the University of Seville, propose this compound as a therapeutic target for developing tailored strategies for treating cancer.
Game-based test that detects hearing loss in children wins European innovation medal
A game-based test that detects hearing loss in children has recently been awarded a European innovation medal. Both the test and the technology behind it have been developed by Norwegian researchers. The project 'I Hear You' is a collaborative effort involving the Norwegian science institute SINTEF, the Norwegian University of...
Study sheds new light on the risk of rare blood-clotting condition after covid-19 vaccination
A study published by The BMJ today sheds further light on the risk of developing a very rare blood-clotting condition known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after vaccination against the covid-19 virus. Based on health data from five European countries and the US, it shows a small increased risk...
New report highlights the health impacts of air pollution in Africa
Nearly all the African continent faces some of the most severe health impacts in the world caused by air pollution, with several countries experiencing some of the highest levels of air pollution in the world, according to a new report published by the U.S.-based research organization Health Effects Institute (HEI). The new report, The State of Air Quality and Health Impacts in Africa, provides a comprehensive analysis of major air pollution sources and related health impacts in the continent of more than 1.2 billion people.
Large listeriosis outbreak in Spain caused by contaminated stuffed pork
Listeria bacteria are ubiquitous in the environment and consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes is one of the main routes for food-borne outbreaks. Healthy adults might not even develop any symptoms after eating contaminated food. Listeriosis can, however, cause serious health issues in pregnant women, new-borns and people with a weakened immune system. The incidence of listeriosis has been steadily increasing in Europe since 2008 with an observed upward trend in Spain since 1997.
Long COVID, a new clinical entity constantly evolving
A recent Journal of Microbiology, Immunology, and Infection study discusses the epidemiology, diagnosis, pathogenesis, and treatment of long coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Study: Long COVID: An inevitable sequela of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Image Credit: fizkes / Shutterstock.com. What is long COVID?. COVID-19 manifests as mild or asymptomatic illness in most patients;...
