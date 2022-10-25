ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

Spurs announce team has waived guard Joshua Primo

SAN ANTONIO — In a stunning announcement, the San Antonio Spurs have waived guard Joshua Primo Friday evening. The team did not give a reason for the move but Spurs CEO RC Buford made the following statement. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

