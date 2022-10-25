Read full article on original website
Related
utahbusiness.com
Utah Lake building project moves forward as the public remains divided
But public approval for the project is projected to grow. Controversy continues to follow the proposal to dredge, restore, and develop Utah Lake as it continues its review phase with the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and other state and federal agencies. Lake Restoration Solutions (LRS), the for-profit social...
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Make arrangements to meet your new best friend today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
Wasatch Plants: Big Sagebrush (Artemisia tridentata Nutt.)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah – Big Sagebrush (Artemisia tridentata Nutt.) is an evergreen shrub native to Utah. The plant produces two crops of leaves each year; the spring leaves replace the […]
kslnewsradio.com
Nuclear reactor may head to Utah, says new study
SALT LAKE CITY — A Nuclear Reactor could be headed to Utah following a study by Pacificorp and Terrapower. Pacificorp is the parent company of Rocky Mountain Power, along with Terrapower, they’re interested in finding locations for five more of their Natrium Reactors. Rocky Mountain Power spokesman David...
SpaceX rocket launch visible across Utah sky
Utahns across the southern half of the state got a unique view Thursday night with the latest SpaceX scheduled rocket launch.
Daily Herald
Mayors of Utah Valley: Protect our representative democracy and vote
There aren’t many things where you can see the good, the bad and the ugly so intertwined as we can in some of our election seasons. The good, however, is really good, and it’s my hope that we can all focus on it as we cast our votes and celebrate our right and duty to vote.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
Utah seeks $10.3 million in restitution for Millard Co. wildfire
Millard County prosecutors are seeking $10.3 million in restitution from a group of people accused of starting a wildfire that torched more than 11,000 acres.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there’s less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
ksl.com
Idaho woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater in Utah
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speed skater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources gives tips for wildlife safety after video of moose getting caught in backyard swing
A moose sighting in a Park City woman's backyard sparked warnings from wildlife experts who said no matter how cute it might look, those animals are dangerous.
Daylight saving time is ending soon. Here’s when to change your clocks
Will the clocks fall back in 2022? Do we turn our clocks back this fall? Are we losing an hour of sleep 2022? Will we change clocks in November 2022? When is daylight saving time 2022? When does daylight saving time 2022 end?
Iron County extending early voting following mail-in ballot delays
Iron County has extended its early voting program after mail-in ballots became delayed in the delivery process.
ksl.com
Utah wildlife agency proposes changes to elk hunting as popularity soars
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah wildlife officials are proposing a new plan to manage elk populations as their agency's current plan expires and the demand to hunt the species grows to all-time highs. Dax Mangus, the big game coordinator for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, says that the...
Historic senate race in Utah
Utah televisions are being flooded with campaign ads, and a large chunk of them surround Utah’s Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee and Independent Evan McMullin.
3 Best Places To Live in Arizona on Only a Social Security Check
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. However, not all Arizona cities are affordable for those in retirement age. This is...
ksl.com
COVID-19 shots added to CDC's recommended immunizations list. Here's the impact on Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Although COVID-19 vaccines have been put on the list of routine immunizations recommended for both children and adults by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health experts stress that doesn't mean the shots are now mandatory. "The CDC can make recommendations all they want,...
Gephardt Daily
2 Utah school districts getting new electric buses thanks to EPA grants
WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A dozen new electric buses are coming to Utah thanks to grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The Uintah and Tintic school districts are listed among recipients of grants through the EPA’s School Bus Program, which nationwide awarded nearly $1 billion this week for electric buses from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
ABC 4
Another cold front crosses Utah today, with valley rain, mountain snow in north half of state
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing a weak front move through yesterday, a cold front with a little more punch will move across the state today. This front will bring us more potential for valley rain and mountain snow, but most of the moisture will be confined to the northern two-thirds of the state. Behind this front will be another shot of really cold air.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
The Sierra Nevada Ally
Reno, NV
860
Followers
698
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT
The Sierra Nevada Ally is a nonprofit news organization that focuses on the environment/science, k-12 education, governance, and arts reporting relevant to northern Nevada and Tahoe Sierra.https://sierranevadaally.org/
Comments / 1