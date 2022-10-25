Bitcoin remains above $20k, as U.S. GDP for Q3 is recorded as 2.6%, beating the expected 2.4% and coming in significantly higher than the previous decline of 0.6%. So far, the market has responded positively to this news, potentially due to the decreased chances of an economic recession. However, this positive reaction to the news could be short-lived, as it infers that the Federal Reserve have been given the green light to carry on with their aggressive policy measures and continue to hike rates.

