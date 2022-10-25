Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Tactics Ogre: Reborn | Story Trailer
Besieged from all sides, you’re tasked with taking on the Galgastani and the oppressive Bakram-Valerian rulers in order to bring peace to the long persecuted Walister people. Build your party from loyal allies and hired units and lead them to victory, for the peace your countrymen have sought for so long.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Players Speak Out Over Mei's Broken Ice Wall Ability
Mei was one of the most popular heroes in the original Overwatch, but a number of nerfs to her icy kit have reduced her competitive viability in Overwatch 2. Recently, a popular Reddit post pointed out a number of bugs with her Ice Wall ability that make it less powerful than intended, and fans are asking Blizzard to fix them.
Gamespot
Resident Evil Village DLC - How To Unlock Lady Dimitrescu And Heisenberg In Mercenaries
Resident Evil Village's DLC, The Winter's Expansion, adds a brand-new story campaign featuring Rose along with a handful of new Mercenaries levels. In addition to the new Mercenaries levels there are also new playable characters for Mercenaries, including Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, and everyone's favorite giant vampire, Lady Dimitrescu. Not all of these new characters are immediately available however, as you will need to unlock some of them by completing challenges in the new Mercenaries levels.
Gamespot
Stuff of Nightmares #2 - The Monster Makers: Part 2
R.L. Stine’s first creator-owned single-issue comic series continues with even more disturbing horrors! After losing everything in a fiery disaster, the Cameron Brothers, Stella, and Frankie flee to an abandoned manor to get their hands on fresh corpses and continue their macabre experiments. But they aren’t alone and the terror is just beginning in this ghastly tale that only the Nightmare Keeper could tell…
Gamespot
Madden Movie Features Daughter Controlling Football Star Dad Via Madden 23
The first trailer for the upcoming Madden movie, Fantasy Football, has arrived, and it's basically one giant ad for Madden. The film is an original sports comedy from Nickelodeon that's set to arrive on Paramount+ on November 25, the day after the Thanksgiving. The conceit is that a formerly great...
Gamespot
STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life - Multiplatform Announcement Trailer
As the seasons go by, players will find their lifelong partner, raise a child together, and watch them grow up. Will their child carry on the family’s farm legacy or find their calling somewhere else? Only time will tell...
Gamespot
PUBG Adds Famous Footballer Messi To The Mix
PUBG Mobile is one of the biggest mobile games out there, and PUBG Corp has now etched a partnership with arguably the most famous athlete in the world. PUBG Corp has announced that the game's 2.3 update will add a number of limited-time items based on Argentine footballer Lionel Messi.
Gamespot
Alan Wake 2 Remains On Schedule For 2023, As Remedy Provides Updates On Control Sequels"
As part of developer Remedy's latest earnings briefing, the Finnish game studio confirmed that one of its most highly anticipated upcoming games, Alan Wake 2, remains on track for release in 2023. The developer also provided development updates on its four other games in development, including its Control sequels. Plenty...
Gamespot
Apex Legends' Broken Moon Map Builds On The Afrofuturism Of Catalyst And Seer's Home
Alongside new playable legend Catalyst, Apex Legends Season 15 adds a fifth battle royale map to the game called Broken Moon. Broken Moon explores both the bright and dark sides of the moon, contrasting heaven and hell. Located upon Cleo, the partially destroyed moon hanging over Boreas, Broken Moon will feature African culture and imagery, reflecting what we've seen of Catalyst and Seer's homeworld.
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Jam-Packed Highway Map Is Already Getting Hate
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now live, and players can get their hands on campaign, multiplayer, and Spec Ops mode. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer launched with 10 standard 6v6 maps and five Ground War battle maps, and in less than 24 hours, players are already speaking out about Santa Sena Border Crossing's unique layout.
Gamespot
15 Unforgettable Video Game Jump Scares
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Horror purists may scoff at the use of jump scares in video games, but there's no denying that a well-crafted injection of sudden terror is amazingly effective at ruining a perfectly good pair of pants. While some titles play the long game with their horror elements, other experiences plunge you directly into a moment that's designed to stress you out. We've rounded up some of the best jump scares in video games below.
Gamespot
Venom 3 Finds Director In Kelly Marcel, Who Wrote The First Two Movies
Venom 3 has reportedly founded a director. Deadline reports that Kelly Marcel, who wrote and produced the first two Venom films, will direct the third entry. Marcel will also write the screenplay based off a story she wrote with star Tom Hardy. Both Marcel and Hardy will also produce Venom 3.
Gamespot
We Only Find Them When They're Dead #14 - Book Three: The Soul; Issue Fourteen: The Present and the Past
The action of the final arc heats up with Newdawn and Thierry sleuthing their way through a dangerous spy mission, as the past threatens to catch up with them. New revelations surface about Thierry-9’s creation and Newdawn’s motivations, all while they make a desperate gambit in the midst of their mission!
Gamespot
In This Tony Hawk-Style Roguelite Shooter, You Get Stronger By Doing Tricks And Killing Monsters
In Motordoom, you rip sick tricks on a motorbike while murdering demons en masse. The game takes inspiration from Tony Hawk's Pro Skater and action roguelikes a la Vampire Survivors. In a brief video the developer posted on twitter, you can masked motorbike rider flipping and grinding while shooting floating,...
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2 - Full Campaign Cutscenes & Post-Credit Scene
Spoiler warning! Here's every cinematic and in-game cutscene from the latest Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare 2.
Gamespot
Best Horror Games On Xbox Game Pass
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Game Pass isn't just one of the best deals in gaming, it's also a hub for horror that can instantly provide some of the most chilling frights imaginable on console and PC. With hundreds of games to choose from, a fair number of entries from the horror genre were bound to creep in and lurk in the shadows of the subscription service, biding their time until they can strike your download queue.
Gamespot
This Bonkers Marvel Snap Combo Isn't A Bug, It Just Feels Like One
If you've been playing Marvel Snap--and I highly recommend you do--you may have run into an opponent over the last few days who flung you around like a Hulk annoyed by a Loki. A powerful super-combo allows players to win locations with upwards of 4,000 or even 6,000 power, in a game where your total power usually maxes out in the 30s or 40s. This has prompted many to ask: Wait, what the hell? Is this a bug or a hack?
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Will Receive Balance Changes On November 15, Far Earlier Than Expected
Overwatch 2 will receive its first major hero balance patch on November 15, Blizzard has announced, far earlier than the previously announced balance changes scheduled to come with the game's second multiplayer season. Blizzard originally stated major balance changes would not be coming until Season 2 (which is slated to...
Gamespot
Stylish Avatar-Themed Shoes Revealed, Available To Order Now
After 13 years, a new Avatar film is finally headed to a cinema near you. If you're planning to go see the sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time and you want to do so in style, then these fresh kicks from Cariuma might be what you're looking for. Avatar: The Way of Water releases in theaters on December 16, so you'll get these stylish shoes in plenty of time to wear them there--just try to avoid stepping in anything sticky while you're there.
Gamespot
The Outlast Trials' TERRIFYING Opening Gameplay
The closed beta for The Outlast Trials kicked off on Halloween weekend, and it is not for the faint of heart. In this video we'll show you the opening cutscene, character creator, and the chilling tutorial.
