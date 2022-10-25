Read full article on original website
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
thecomeback.com
Derek Jeter gets honest about Aaron Judge’s Yankees future
After a record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, star slugger Aaron Judge is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Given that Judge has spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Yankees up to this point, it’s tough for fans to even imagine him wearing another uniform – much like Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge may be MVP but he’s not MLB’s most marketable player, report says
Aaron Judge is getting ready to cash in as a free agent. But to date, the New York Yankees slugger hasn’t hit it big as the new single-season American League home run king. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Judge set a new league record with 62...
Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas
The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
Rhys Hoskins' wife Jayme buys over $800 worth of beers for entire line of fans
A 94WIP caller, Joe, was there in line and told the story on Monday’s 94WIP Morning Show of Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme, buying beers for the entire line of Phillies fans.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Dodgers News: Caleb Ferguson Makes Exciting Announcement With Wife Carissa
Caleb Ferguson’s wife, Carissa, made a very exciting announcement on Thursday via Instagram. She posted one picture of her and Caleb, and another of their dog, announcing that they’re expecting their first child. Ferguson would have loved to make this announcement in the midst of a postseason run,...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman Among NL Silver Slugger Award Finalists
The finalists for the 2022 Silver Slugger awards were announced on Thursday, and there are six Dodgers players (at seven positions) still in the running to receive the awards. Freddie Freeman is a finalist at first base, but just as Paul Goldschmidt is the main thing standing between Freddie and an MVP, Goldy is probably also standing between Freeman and a Silver Slugger. Freeman has won the last three Silver Sluggers at first base in the National League, but that streak might end this year.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Takes Home Big Defensive Honor
It was inevitable for Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts to be recognized for his game
Yardbarker
Padres Players Believed Dodgers Took 2022 NLDS For Granted
The Los Angeles Dodgers won 14 of 19 matchups against the San Diego Padres during the 2022 regular season, but the script was flipped in their National League Division Series meeting. The Dodgers went up 1-0, only to lose each of the next three games and get eliminated. Prior to...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Keeps Adding to His Collection of Awards
The ocean covers 70% of the Earth, and Mookie Betts covers the other 30%. Mookie is the best right-fielder in the league, and if you disagree with that statement, you can’t deny he is at least the best defensive right-fielder in the majors. After earning a finalist spot for...
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Continues To Make Impact In Baseball Eyeing The Korean Championship Series
Just because the talents aren’t being showcased in the MLB doesn’t mean Yasiel Puig‘s name can’t be heard. In fact, Puig’s name is getting close to as being loud as it was, if not louder, as when he was playing for the Dodgers. Puig has...
Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge To LA Remains A Huge Possibility According To Betting Odds
All the noise surrounding Aaron Judge slowly has been gaining traction with teams wondering where he will sign and how much he will make. The speculated amount remains near the $400 million mark, but who he will inevitably play for still remains a mystery. The Yankees are going to do...
Dodgers Prospects: Andy Pages Talks About Getting Right in the Minor Leagues This Season
When Dodgers prospect Andy Pages came to the United States for his first season of stateside minor league ball in 2019, three things were obvious: he had a cannon for an arm, another cannon for a bat, and occasionally very little control over either cannon. In 63 games with Rookie-level...
Dodgers: Mookie Betts Seen on Video Playing Basketball in Memphis
The noise isn’t getting to Dodgers superstar outfielder Mookie Betts this offseason at all. Since the team was shockingly eliminated in four games in the NLDS, finger pointing and the blame game has run rampant on social media. And Mookie is near the top of the list of players who have shouldered the load of criticism from fans and pundits alike.
Dodgers Polls: Fans Overwhelmingly Want Trea Turner Back in 2023
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner was one of the most popular players in Los Angeles for the first year or so of his time with the team. After an offensive slump the last week of the regular season and some key defensive lapses in the NLDS, he became somewhat more of a polarizing figure among L.A. fans.
Dodgers: Roz Wyman, Young City Councilor Instrumental in Bringing Team to LA, Passes Away
Rosalind “Roz” Wyman, the youngest person ever elected to the Los Angeles City Council when she won election at the age of 22 in 1953, has passed away at the age of 92, her family said in a statement reported by the L.A. Times. Wyman was just the second woman elected to L.A.’s City Council, and just a few years after her election, she was instrumental in bringing the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Breaks Silence with Post on Social Media
The 2022 World Series has officially begun between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies. But that should have been the Dodgers and both the fans and Max Muncy know it. It should have been us if we hadn’t “stumbled over our own feet in the NLDS.”. In...
