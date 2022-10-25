ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Derek Jeter gets honest about Aaron Judge's Yankees future

After a record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, star slugger Aaron Judge is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Given that Judge has spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Yankees up to this point, it’s tough for fans to even imagine him wearing another uniform – much like Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of 'most feared' hitters overseas

The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman Among NL Silver Slugger Award Finalists

The finalists for the 2022 Silver Slugger awards were announced on Thursday, and there are six Dodgers players (at seven positions) still in the running to receive the awards. Freddie Freeman is a finalist at first base, but just as Paul Goldschmidt is the main thing standing between Freddie and an MVP, Goldy is probably also standing between Freeman and a Silver Slugger. Freeman has won the last three Silver Sluggers at first base in the National League, but that streak might end this year.
Yardbarker

Padres Players Believed Dodgers Took 2022 NLDS For Granted

The Los Angeles Dodgers won 14 of 19 matchups against the San Diego Padres during the 2022 regular season, but the script was flipped in their National League Division Series meeting. The Dodgers went up 1-0, only to lose each of the next three games and get eliminated. Prior to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Seen on Video Playing Basketball in Memphis

The noise isn’t getting to Dodgers superstar outfielder Mookie Betts this offseason at all. Since the team was shockingly eliminated in four games in the NLDS, finger pointing and the blame game has run rampant on social media. And Mookie is near the top of the list of players who have shouldered the load of criticism from fans and pundits alike.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Roz Wyman, Young City Councilor Instrumental in Bringing Team to LA, Passes Away

Rosalind “Roz” Wyman, the youngest person ever elected to the Los Angeles City Council when she won election at the age of 22 in 1953, has passed away at the age of 92, her family said in a statement reported by the L.A. Times. Wyman was just the second woman elected to L.A.’s City Council, and just a few years after her election, she was instrumental in bringing the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
