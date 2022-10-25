Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Related
mynews4.com
Suspect in custody after heavy police activity in Sun Valley Sunday morning
A suspect is in custody after a heavy police response in the area of Pit Lane and West 6th Ave. in Sun Valley Sunday morning, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office says. The scene has been cleared and there is no danger to the public. Original story:. There is a heavy...
2news.com
Passenger Killed in North Valleys Rollover Crash
Nevada Sate Police responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. 395 around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Troopers say a car was driving southbound on U.S. 395 when it drove off the roadway and struck the guardrail on its left, then overturned onto the northbound side. An unidentified male...
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian hit and killed in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police said. The Silver Springs man was walking on U.S. 95 Alternate at Indigo Avenue about 7 p.m. when a vehicle hit him. He was not in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk, the NSP said.
KOLO TV Reno
Late-night apartment fire under investigation in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at the Park Vista Apartments. Crews were called to the complex on Sparks Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Initial reports say a second story apartment sustained heavy damage, with fire and heavy smoke still seen coming from the unit around midnight.
2news.com
Fire Heavily Damages Home in Southwest Reno
An investigation is underway after a home was heavily damaged in a late morning fire in southwest Reno. The fire started around 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Heatheridge Lane. Thick black smoke could be seen across much of south Reno. Fire crews tell us no one was home...
Placer County man killed in two-vehicle accident on SR 28 in North Tahoe
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Placer County man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle accident on State Route 28 around North Tahoe. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 9 a.m. on SR 28, east of Old County Road. Their preliminary investigation shows 54-year-old Ian Tippins,...
2news.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Geiger Grade Identified
Nevada State Police has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Geiger Grade near mile marker 6 in Storey County last month. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on September 24th. NSP says Tracy Somers was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on SR...
mynews4.com
Structure fire knocked down at apartment complex near downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews quickly knocked down a structure fire at an apartment complex near downtown Reno on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out at the Park Villa Apartments just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 26. Construction workers called the Reno Fire Department after...
1 dead in Highway 28 crash between Tahoe City and Carnelian Bay
PLACER COUNTY — A deadly crash had Highway 28 in the Lake Tahoe area closed through most of Tuesday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at Old County Road, near Dollar Point.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears that a van and a semi-truck were involved. One person has died in the crash, authorities said. Highway 28 was closed for the rest of the morning. It reopened just after 1 p.m.
2news.com
Body Camera Footage Released in Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting
The Sparks Police Department has released body camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting from earlier this month. Police say the suspect entered the public entrance of the police department building around 2:38 a.m. on October 18. They say he showed a gun to civilian staff who were working in...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man sentenced to maximum of 20 years in DUI crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison for causing substantial bodily harm by driving under the influence. 28-year-old Austin Burkett will be parole eligible after a minimum of eight years served. He plead guilty to the charge and will also face a fine $5,000.
mynews4.com
One person dead after head-on crash on US-50 in Fallon
FALLON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a head-on crash on US-50 in Fallon Sunday afternoon. According to Trooper Amanda Powell with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol, the crash involved a heavy duty drilling truck and a sedan. The truck was travelling...
KOLO TV Reno
Traffic collision near Truckee kills 1
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - A traffic collision near Truckee killed one person Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol says. CHP says around 9:00 a.m., they received a call of a two vehicle traffic collision on SR28, east of Old County Road. A preliminary investigation found 54-year-old Ian Tippins of Tahoe Vista...
2news.com
Reno Man Sentenced To Life, Possibility Of Parole After 20 Years In Fatal Shooting
The fatal shooting happened in November of 2020 during an armed robbery attempt. Simonton is expected to be sentenced at his next court appearance on October 27, 2022.
2news.com
Four Washoe County Deputies honored for work in the community
Four Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were honored this week by the Reno Optimist Foundation with their “Respect for Law Program” awards at the Reno Elks Club. Sergeant Peter Sewell, Deputy Brad Demitropoulos, Deputy Keisha Ellis, and Deputy Amanda Williams all received plaques at the award luncheon for their work in our community.
2news.com
Local Law Enforcement Conducts Sideshow Operation
Reno Police, Nevada State Police, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation to crack down on sideshow activity in Reno, on the nights of October 28 and 29, 2022. On October 28, additional officers were patrolling when a sideshow occurred in the 1100 block of Trademark. When they...
KOLO TV Reno
One killed after crash on U.S. 50 in Fallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after a crash in Fallon. It happened Sunday afternoon just after 3 p.m. on U.S. 50 near South Downs Lane. Nevada State Police say a heavy duty truck had a tire blow out and ended up hitting a sedan head-on. The driver...
2news.com
SPD OIS Critical Incident Community Briefing
Sparks Police released bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened on October 18. Explicit language may occur.
Semi, delivery truck involved in crash on I-80 in Sierra
PLACER COUNTY – A crash involving a semi and a delivery truck had traffic at a crawl along Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near the Blue Canyon Road offramp. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found that a semi and a delivery truck were involved.It's unclear if there were any injuries.
Tahoe candidate blames 'bear' for arrest, felony charge
"If this is indeed true, this would be the first time, in 30 years of investigating bears entering homes, that I've ever heard of anything like this."
Comments / 0