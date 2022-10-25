ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

2news.com

Passenger Killed in North Valleys Rollover Crash

Nevada Sate Police responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. 395 around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Troopers say a car was driving southbound on U.S. 395 when it drove off the roadway and struck the guardrail on its left, then overturned onto the northbound side. An unidentified male...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pedestrian hit and killed in Silver Springs

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police said. The Silver Springs man was walking on U.S. 95 Alternate at Indigo Avenue about 7 p.m. when a vehicle hit him. He was not in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk, the NSP said.
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Late-night apartment fire under investigation in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at the Park Vista Apartments. Crews were called to the complex on Sparks Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Initial reports say a second story apartment sustained heavy damage, with fire and heavy smoke still seen coming from the unit around midnight.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Fire Heavily Damages Home in Southwest Reno

An investigation is underway after a home was heavily damaged in a late morning fire in southwest Reno. The fire started around 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Heatheridge Lane. Thick black smoke could be seen across much of south Reno. Fire crews tell us no one was home...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Geiger Grade Identified

Nevada State Police has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Geiger Grade near mile marker 6 in Storey County last month. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on September 24th. NSP says Tracy Somers was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on SR...
STOREY COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Structure fire knocked down at apartment complex near downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews quickly knocked down a structure fire at an apartment complex near downtown Reno on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out at the Park Villa Apartments just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 26. Construction workers called the Reno Fire Department after...
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

1 dead in Highway 28 crash between Tahoe City and Carnelian Bay

PLACER COUNTY — A deadly crash had Highway 28 in the Lake Tahoe area closed through most of Tuesday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at Old County Road, near Dollar Point.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears that a van and a semi-truck were involved. One person has died in the crash, authorities said. Highway 28 was closed for the rest of the morning. It reopened just after 1 p.m.
TAHOE CITY, CA
2news.com

Body Camera Footage Released in Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting

The Sparks Police Department has released body camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting from earlier this month. Police say the suspect entered the public entrance of the police department building around 2:38 a.m. on October 18. They say he showed a gun to civilian staff who were working in...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man sentenced to maximum of 20 years in DUI crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison for causing substantial bodily harm by driving under the influence. 28-year-old Austin Burkett will be parole eligible after a minimum of eight years served. He plead guilty to the charge and will also face a fine $5,000.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

One person dead after head-on crash on US-50 in Fallon

FALLON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a head-on crash on US-50 in Fallon Sunday afternoon. According to Trooper Amanda Powell with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol, the crash involved a heavy duty drilling truck and a sedan. The truck was travelling...
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Traffic collision near Truckee kills 1

TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - A traffic collision near Truckee killed one person Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol says. CHP says around 9:00 a.m., they received a call of a two vehicle traffic collision on SR28, east of Old County Road. A preliminary investigation found 54-year-old Ian Tippins of Tahoe Vista...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Four Washoe County Deputies honored for work in the community

Four Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were honored this week by the Reno Optimist Foundation with their “Respect for Law Program” awards at the Reno Elks Club. Sergeant Peter Sewell, Deputy Brad Demitropoulos, Deputy Keisha Ellis, and Deputy Amanda Williams all received plaques at the award luncheon for their work in our community.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Local Law Enforcement Conducts Sideshow Operation

Reno Police, Nevada State Police, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation to crack down on sideshow activity in Reno, on the nights of October 28 and 29, 2022. On October 28, additional officers were patrolling when a sideshow occurred in the 1100 block of Trademark. When they...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One killed after crash on U.S. 50 in Fallon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after a crash in Fallon. It happened Sunday afternoon just after 3 p.m. on U.S. 50 near South Downs Lane. Nevada State Police say a heavy duty truck had a tire blow out and ended up hitting a sedan head-on. The driver...
FALLON, NV
CBS Sacramento

Semi, delivery truck involved in crash on I-80 in Sierra

PLACER COUNTY – A crash involving a semi and a delivery truck had traffic at a crawl along Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near the Blue Canyon Road offramp. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found that a semi and a delivery truck were involved.It's unclear if there were any injuries. 
PLACER COUNTY, CA

