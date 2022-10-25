ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
florida rocks
5d ago

We need to quit allowing people to wear masks in stores. Too much crime behind those masks.

WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres man accused of robbing man he offered work to in Fort Myers

A 39-year-old Lehigh Acres man has been arrested for violently attacking and robbing a man he offered work to, according to the Fort Myers Police Department. George Moorman, who is also a sex offender, is accused of picking up an older Hispanic male in the parking lot of Bravo Supermarket on Palm Beach Boulevard after he offered to pay him $150 for three hours of work.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Deputies investigating robbery at IHOP in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies are investigating a robbery at IHOP on North Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Myers. The entire restaurant parking lot, located at 13061 N Cleveland Avenue, is currently roped off with crime scene tape. Our NBC2 crew on scene saw a Mercedes...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Man charged with murder following homicide in Englewood

UPDATE: ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A man has been charged with second-degree murder following a domestic homicide on 2510 Eleventh St. in Englewood. Brett Robert Kennedy, 28, was taken into custody Friday morning, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
classiccountry1045.com

DeSoto Couple Charged with Grand Theft and Possession Of Narcotics

Earlier this week, a DeSoto County resident had numerous items stolen from their property, to include a trailer. The stolen items totaled a value between approximately $6,000 – $8,000. Yesterday, Mike Robertson fled DCSO Narcotics Unit, Sgt. Proudfit, but was apprehended and found to be in possession of over...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Generator causes house fire in Cape Coral

Five people are without a home after a generator short-circuited and caused a fire in Cape Coral. Firefighters were called to the home in the 1700 block of SW Pine Island Road at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. The house was fully engulfed and surrounded by woods. There were no...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Toys distributed in Port Charlotte to kids impacted by Hurricane Ian

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - It felt like Christmas in October in Port Charlotte on Friday. Kids impacted by hurricane Ian picking out toys. “I’m very thankful that they have provided something like this for the children,” said Skyla, a Port Charlotte mom. “It brings up their spirit so they won’t be as depressed as they have been, so it’s been a blessing.”
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Estero teen creates Halloween display, fundraises for Ian recovery

A 19-year-old in Estero has created a Halloween display to support the relief effort after Hurricane Ian. He comes up with the display every year, but this time the donations will go toward the post-Ian recovery. Nick’s haunted house includes scary clown decorations and displays that younger children can enjoy...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Boo-Tacular Halloween event lifting morale in Collier County

Some are doing their best to get back to normal just four weeks after Ian, and Halloween is a great way to get their minds off of things. The Halloween event, Boo-Tacular, had an amazing turnout on Friday night with different activities for everyone in the family. The Halloween fun...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Arcadia crash leaves Motorcyclist dead

ARCADIA, Fla. — A crash involving a motorcycle and a car on US 17 Northbound left one person dead. The accident took place south of Daniel St. in Desoto County at around 2 a.m. Saturday. The victim, who has not been identified, was approaching the intersection before a car...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL

