florida rocks
5d ago
We need to quit allowing people to wear masks in stores. Too much crime behind those masks.
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
Naples police arrest armed suspect outside car dealership
Witnesses say Bennett approached several employees and customers while holding the rifle, which caused mass panic at the dealership and caused employees and customers to run away.
Naples man accused of robbing convenience store then striking deputy
Deputies say a suspect who robbed a convenience store Thursday morning threw money out the window of his stolen getaway car as he fled deputies.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres man accused of robbing man he offered work to in Fort Myers
A 39-year-old Lehigh Acres man has been arrested for violently attacking and robbing a man he offered work to, according to the Fort Myers Police Department. George Moorman, who is also a sex offender, is accused of picking up an older Hispanic male in the parking lot of Bravo Supermarket on Palm Beach Boulevard after he offered to pay him $150 for three hours of work.
NBC 2
Deputies investigating robbery at IHOP in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies are investigating a robbery at IHOP on North Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Myers. The entire restaurant parking lot, located at 13061 N Cleveland Avenue, is currently roped off with crime scene tape. Our NBC2 crew on scene saw a Mercedes...
FMPD asking for help identifying a burglary suspect
Fort Myers Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect from a burglary in March of this year.
NBC 2
Man charged with murder following homicide in Englewood
UPDATE: ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A man has been charged with second-degree murder following a domestic homicide on 2510 Eleventh St. in Englewood. Brett Robert Kennedy, 28, was taken into custody Friday morning, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest...
classiccountry1045.com
DeSoto Couple Charged with Grand Theft and Possession Of Narcotics
Earlier this week, a DeSoto County resident had numerous items stolen from their property, to include a trailer. The stolen items totaled a value between approximately $6,000 – $8,000. Yesterday, Mike Robertson fled DCSO Narcotics Unit, Sgt. Proudfit, but was apprehended and found to be in possession of over...
Families in Cape Coral hope trick-or-treaters won't be scared away by damage
Families in Cape Coral hope trick-or-treaters won't be scared away by damage from Hurricane Ian this year
1 in custody following 'domestic' homicide in Englewood
Charlotte County investigators confirm one person is in custody following what they are calling a "domestic homicide."
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect arrested for a Fort Myers shooting in June that left one paralyzed
A suspect has been arrested for a June shooting in Fort Myers that left one person paralyzed. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says, with the help of the United States Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, they arrested Carlos Alonso Ramirez, 19, in DeFuniak Springs. Ramirez was wanted...
Suspect arrested four months after shooting that left victim paralyzed
Members of the United States Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force along with deputies from the Walton County Sheriff's Office apprehended Carlos Alonso Ramirez.
WINKNEWS.com
Generator causes house fire in Cape Coral
Five people are without a home after a generator short-circuited and caused a fire in Cape Coral. Firefighters were called to the home in the 1700 block of SW Pine Island Road at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. The house was fully engulfed and surrounded by woods. There were no...
Five animals rescued from apartment fire in Fort Myers
Three dogs and two cats were rescued from an apartment complex in Fort Myers today after a unit caught fire
Mysuncoast.com
Toys distributed in Port Charlotte to kids impacted by Hurricane Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - It felt like Christmas in October in Port Charlotte on Friday. Kids impacted by hurricane Ian picking out toys. “I’m very thankful that they have provided something like this for the children,” said Skyla, a Port Charlotte mom. “It brings up their spirit so they won’t be as depressed as they have been, so it’s been a blessing.”
Inmate arrested for Fort Myers double homicide in former cold case
The Lee County State Attorney's Office announced that Michael A. Parks has been charged with a double homicide that happened on September 14, 2011.
WINKNEWS.com
Pastor holding service on church front porch after being damaged by Ian
The Cape Coral Community Church, gutted by Hurricane Ian, is doing its best to pick up the pieces and carry on despite not having a sanctuary they are still holding services every week. They’ve been forced to worship on the front porch because of the damage caused by Ian.
WATCH: Alligator Bites Florida Man Trying To Remove It From Neighbor's Home
Neighbors said the angry alligator latched onto the inexperienced man's arm.
WINKNEWS.com
Estero teen creates Halloween display, fundraises for Ian recovery
A 19-year-old in Estero has created a Halloween display to support the relief effort after Hurricane Ian. He comes up with the display every year, but this time the donations will go toward the post-Ian recovery. Nick’s haunted house includes scary clown decorations and displays that younger children can enjoy...
WINKNEWS.com
Boo-Tacular Halloween event lifting morale in Collier County
Some are doing their best to get back to normal just four weeks after Ian, and Halloween is a great way to get their minds off of things. The Halloween event, Boo-Tacular, had an amazing turnout on Friday night with different activities for everyone in the family. The Halloween fun...
NBC 2
Arcadia crash leaves Motorcyclist dead
ARCADIA, Fla. — A crash involving a motorcycle and a car on US 17 Northbound left one person dead. The accident took place south of Daniel St. in Desoto County at around 2 a.m. Saturday. The victim, who has not been identified, was approaching the intersection before a car...
