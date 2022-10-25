Read full article on original website
North Lyon County to do facilities review
Planning for the future is one thing. Planning the long-range future of a school district could require outside guidance. The North Lyon County school board agreed during a work session Wednesday night to conduct a study of all district facilities. It’s part of the district’s strategic plan.
Retired ESU exec seeking top job in New Mexico
A recently-retired Emporia State University executive is a finalist to become a college system chancellor in New Mexico. Eastern New Mexico University announced Friday that Dr. James Williams will interview for the President/Chancellor position this week. He is one of five finalists.
Cheryl Unruh takes home book awards, Emporia writers recognized at annual Kansas writing convention
LAWRENCE — The 2022 gathering of the Kansas Authors Club took place in Lawrence, Kansas, Oct. 21-23 with award winning journalist and author from Emporia, Max McCoy, as the keynote speaker. The theme of this year’s gathering was “The Write Way to the Future.” Emporia members of the state...
Pats on the Back
EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …. Local candidates for office who recently took part in a forum hosted by the Emporia Area Chamber...
The People Speak
I am very sad to hear the proposed closing of the Emporia Senior Center. It is true there have been financial problems. Back when we learned our money was embezzled and bills were not paid the Board knew we had work ahead of us. We kept the Center open by volunteers from the Board and others who cared. We paid our bills and began to move ahead. We continued Bingo and our Friday night dances. We worked hard and it was working. We felt our seniors deserved a place to enjoy each other. So was it all for naught? I hope not.
37th annual Phi Delta Theta Pole-Sit kicks off
The 37th annual Pole-Sit returned Friday morning to Emporia State University. Phi Delta Theta of Emporia organizes the fundraiser each year to benefit SOS Inc. Starting at 6 a.m. today, fraternity members will be posted at 12th Avenue and Commercial Street collecting money from passing cars. The drive concludes at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Emporia Senior Center still polling site for Nov. 8 election, Vopat says
The Emporia Senior Center will remain a polling site for the Nov. 8 General Election, according to County Clerk Tammy Vopat. ESC director Ian Boyd announced earlier this week that all activities at the center would be halted effective Oct. 31. That’s also the date of a 6 p.m. emergency board meeting.
Rayl nominates Gen. James Henry Lane to Kansas National Guard Hall of Fame
A veteran from Cottonwood Falls played a part in adding a new name to the Kansas National Guard Hall of Fame this year. Ret. Col Charles R. Rayl nominated General James Henry Lane for his “visionary warrior leadership skills” which Rayl said placed Lane “at the historical forefront in Kansas.”
Eric Laurence Trump
Eric Laurence Trump of Emporia died on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home. He was 66.
State's first upper-story RHID project nears completion
The state’s first upper-story Housing Incentive District project is nearing completion, and it’s located right here in Emporia. The Baldwin Motor Company Lofts, located at 714-718 Commercial St., have been under construction for a year after receiving a green light from the Emporia City Commission in Sept. 2021. Local realtors and developers Jamie Sauder and Kristi Mohn are overseeing the completion of 10 loft apartments at the building, ranging from studios to three-bedroom spaces.
Emporia State football returns home to face Fort Hays State
The Emporia State football team returns to Welch Stadium on Saturday to take on Fort Hays State riding a four-game winning streak. The Hornets are coming off a 24-21 victory at Missouri Southern which required them to come from behind twice and battle harsh winds, but good teams find ways to win games.
Emporia football dominates Highland Park to advance to state regionals
They say the postseason is a chance for a new beginning. The Emporia High School football team took that to heart on Friday night, as the No. 14 Spartans went up to Topeka and dominated third-seeded Highland Park, 83-64 at Hummer Sports Park.
Week 9 area schools state playoffs roundup
In the first round of the state playoffs, area teams prevailed mightily, all of them moving on to next week. And Hartford won big in a consolation game, ending its season trending upward. Chase County vs. Sedan.
Cross country state championships roundup
WAMEGO — The 2022 Kansas Class 1A and Class 2A were held at Wamego Country Club Saturday and featured a number of area runners. The Hartford High School boys team finished seventh overall in Class 1A, and the Northern Heights High School boys team placed 11th in the Class 2A competition.
Annual Emporia Main Street trick-or-treat draws crowd downtown
Emporia Main Street's annual downtown trick-or-treat event was held Saturday morning, following the Dia de los Muertos parade. Children of all ages could be seen walking along Commercial Street sidewalks picking up candy from area businesses and booths.
Lebo volleyball claims state title
EMPORIA – After two seasons as the runner-up, Lebo High School secured its own title at the Class 1A Division II State Volleyball Championships on Saturday. The Wolves battled Hanover High School (37-6) in three sets of compelling action, winning the final point when Hanover couldn’t dig out sophomore Abi Jones’ soft hit over the net. It was a sort of redemption for Lebo, who lost to Hanover in last year’s 1A DII final.
Let's Talk Business: Getting ready for small business season
Here we are at the prelude to Small Business Season. The final months of the year are make-or-break for many small businesses, with the bulk of their annual sales occurring during the busy holiday season. Emporia Area Chamber members are well-equipped each year with sales and marketing tools and materials...
Garcia set to appear for prelim hearing in Avila murder case Monday
A preliminary hearing for the alleged gunman in Jesus Avila’s murder will resume on Monday. Samuel Garcia is scheduled to appear in the Lyon County District Court at 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
Emporia Salvation Army seeks bell ringers for Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers for its Red Kettle Campaign to help spread holiday cheer and gather donations for those in need. In Emporia, bell ringers can sign up for shifts at the following locations:
Perfect Homecoming weather expected
A little rain fell on Emporia Thursday night. But not a lot. Emporia Municipal Airport measured it as 0.04 inches. Yet the city remains below one inch for October, at 0.85 inches. The Elmdale area had only 0.01 inches.
