Braxton County, WV

WSAZ

One person injured in shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Metro 911 dispatchers, one man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at the Hillcrest Apartments in Charleston. The Charleston police department said the injuries to the victim are not life-threatening. Apartment resident Angel Allen said the shooting happened right outside her home...
CHARLESTON, WV
The Recorddelta

Local man held on large bond for 2021 operation

BUCKHANNON — One Buckhannon man is being held on a large cash bond for the delivery of an imitation controlled substance back in 2021. Kenneth Cole Karickhoff, age 31, has been arrested after a controlled operation to purchase heroin stamps. An individual had been in contact with Karickhoff to see if he had access to heroin that they could purchase. During the operation on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, two heroin stamps were allegedly obtained in exchange for $40 USD from the defendant, this took place at Cooks on Island Ave.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WTAP

Local man is arrested for a string of crimes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man was arrested on Wednesday after a string of alleged crimes - all of which happened in a time span of an hour and a half. Officers first responded after a woman claimed she had been assaulted. Parkersburg Police Chief Board said the woman told...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia man sought in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to the KCSO, David Means, 41 was reported missing from the Lakewood Drive area of Sissonville. Deputies say Means was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25 wearing a camouflaged jacket and black and blue basketball […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Victim of delegate’s alleged harassment gives statement

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The reported victim of sexually harassing text messages from a West Virginia delegate released a statement to 59News on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The victim, a lobbyist, wrote, “I do not want my experience to be used as a vehicle to thrust political narratives. I want to focus on awareness and […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Missing teen in Greenbrier County

ALTA, WV (WVNS) – According to the Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, a teenager has gone missing in the Alta area. The missing teenager is a 15-year-old boy from the Alta area. He was last seen wearing light jeans, a blue hoodie, a ballcap with flag, and he was wearing glasses. Anyone with […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg man charged after multiple incidents

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly striking a house and a resident with his vehicle and leaving the scene of two accidents. He also reportedly spoke to and frightened a juvenile who had just gotten off a school bus, but police said there was no criminal offense in that incident.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia sheriff warns about grand jury call scam

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a grand jury scheme in the area. The KCSO says deputies will never contact residents over the phone and ask for payments for missing court, having a warrant or missing grand jury. If you do receive a call […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Traffic rerouted following incident on Marion Street

BUCKHANNON — An incident involving an 18-wheeler occurred on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the evening after 5 p.m. According to a witness, the semi-truck came to a stop with the cab at an angle while facing S. Kanawha St. It took multiple tow trucks to clear the accident while Buckhannon Fire Department directed traffic. Traffic traveling in the area was rerouted for a few hours while the cleanup took place.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to separate vehicle fires in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire crews responded to two separate vehicle fires that happened within an hour in Bridgeport. The first vehicle fire was reported around 1:42 p.m. Friday off of Brushy Fork Rd., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. It reportedly involved a minivan. Officials then dispatched...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wajr.com

One flown from Randolph County crash scene

BEVERLY, W.Va. – One person was flown to J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital following a dump truck crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, A van was southbound on US 250/219 and crossed into the lane of an oncoming dump truck. The northbound dump truck swerved, but the van also took evasive action causing a collision on the driver’s side of the van.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Women killed in West Virginia crash identified

UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): The two women killed in this fatal crash have been identified. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that 73-year-old Dotty Lou Hayes, of Hurricane, died at the scene, and 53-year-old Sherri Mcclanahan, also of Hurricane, died later at the hospital. They were mother and daughter. The man and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Person flown to Ruby Memorial after crash involving dump truck

BEVERLY, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a two vehicle crash on Main Street in Beverly on Thursday. A van was traveling south on US 250/219, Main St., in Beverly when it crossed the center line into oncoming northbound traffic and back across into the southbound lane, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
BEVERLY, WV

