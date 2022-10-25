Read full article on original website
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
Friday Sector Leaders: Computers, Credit Services & Lending Stocks
In trading on Friday, computers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Apple, up about 7.7% and shares of Diebold Nixdorf up about 7.7% on the day. Also showing relative strength are credit services & lending shares, up on the...
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DEF
The Invesco Defensive Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 136,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of DEF were up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Gilead Sciences,...
Integer Holdings (ITGR) Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 View Lowered
Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 95 cents in the third quarter of 2022, which declined 9.5% year over year. The figure, however, topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7%. The adjustments include expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, and restructuring and restructuring-related...
What Makes F.N.B. (FNB) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Top Buys by Directors: Finley's $259.8K Bet on UNP
The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $259.8K by Teresa Finley, Director at Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP).
Why Latham Group Shares Bounced This Week
Shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ: SWIM) were up 9.1% on the week as of the close of trading on Thursday. The residential swimming pool manufacturer will release its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 10, and investors should watch them closely. However, this week's move was driven more by what Latham's peers...
Daily Dividend Report: AAPL,BKR,ABBV,ROK,WBA
Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on November 10, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2022. Baker Hughes announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of...
BGSF vs. VVI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Business - Services stocks are likely familiar with BGSF (BGSF) and Viad (VVI). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks...
3 Top-Ranked Small Caps With Big Growth
Many investors enjoy parking cash in small-cap stocks (under $1 billion market-cap), and for an easy-to-understand reason – we all dream of getting in early on the next big thing. Still, there is a lot of negative sentiment surrounding the stocks. Why?. Small-cap stocks are typically seen as more...
Is Abiomed (ABMD) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Will Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), which belongs to the Zacks Cable Television industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This tracking stock has seen a...
Canadian Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Friday with investors digesting a slew of earnings updates and the latest batch of economic data. Consumer staples, consumer discretionary, industrials, technology and financials shares are among the notable gainers. Materials, communications and energy stocks are weak. Healthcare stocks are mixed.
Why Pinterest Stock Soared on Friday
Shares of image-focused social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) soared on Friday following the release of its third-quarter financial results. Revenue was up, the overall user base was slightly up, and management said it expects growth for the remainder of the year. Those results surprised investors, who bid the stock up by 11.8% as of 11:14 a.m. ET.
