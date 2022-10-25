Read full article on original website
Employers kept hiking workers' wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation
CNN — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
The Fed may have to blow up the economy to get inflation under control
CNN — The Federal Reserve is most likely going to raise interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point again on Wednesday, its fourth straight supersized hike. And it's still possible another rate increase of that magnitude could come in December. But the big question for many investors...
The Fed is killing the housing market
CNN — The US economy grew by a 2.6% adjusted annual rate in the third-quarter, bouncing back from two negative quarters and beating analyst expectations. This ultra-resilient economy stands in the face of the Federal Reserve's aggressive attempts to quell inflation by slowing growth through aggressive interest rates. But a quick look under the hood of Thursday's headline GDP number reveals a different story: The housing market is feeling the burden of central bank policy and crumbling under the extra weight.
ExxonMobil posts another record profit as oil prices remain high
CNN — ExxonMobil's profit set a record for the second straight quarter as oil and gas prices remained high. No. 2 US oil company Chevron also posted much-better-than-expected results. ExxonMobil earned $18.7 billion, excluding special items, up 6% from the second quarter results which had been the record and...
Lula promises to unite a divided Brazil, seek fair global trade
SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday promised to unite a divided country in a speech after defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff presidential vote.
McDonald's stock hits all time high
CNN — McDonald's stock hit an all time high Friday as Wall Street cheered the company's third quarter results. The share price hit about $274 on Friday, a jump of roughly 3% for the day. On Thursday, McDonald's reported consolidated revenues of about $5.87 billion for the third quarter,...
TGIF! Stocks closing out week with a pop thanks to Apple and oil
CNN — Stocks rallied heading into the weekend, despite lousy results from Amazon. Solid earnings from Apple and oil giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil were enough to counter the weak outlook from the retail and cloud giant. The Dow, which has Apple and Chevron as two of its 30...
Brits are stocking up on air fryers and electric blankets as energy bills skyrocket
CNN — Shoppers in the United Kingdom are snapping up energy-saving air fryers, electric blankets and slow cookers this winter as their fuel bills soar. Sales of hot air fryers were up 286% in September compared to the same month last year, according to market research company GfK. The...
Many employers will soon have to advertise salary thanks to two new laws
CNN — Next week, job seekers will start to get a much better grasp on what many employers are willing to pay -- and so will a company's existing employees. While there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay up front. But two new laws that will soon take effect may have the biggest impact yet on employers and job seekers across the country.
