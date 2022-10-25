ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Miami

Son Stabs Father to Death in Lauderhill: Police

A 31-year-old man was arrested after fatally stabbing his father in Lauderhill early Saturday, police said. Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded to a stabbing call a little after 5 a.m. in the 5400 block of Northwest 12th Street in Lauderhill. Upon arrival, deputies found an injured man who was...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WPBF News 25

22-year-old mentally ill woman missing out of Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's weather and headlines. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 22-year-old woman that walked away from a mental facility Saturday. Faiga Rochel Marcus AKA Rachel was last seen around 3:30 p.m. according to sheriff. PBSO classifies...
LAKE WORTH, FL
WSVN-TV

Bicyclist dead after fatal hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman losing her life after she was struck on the street. On Sunday, police shut down the road along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Second Avenue, as they investigate a reported hit-and-run crash. Authorities said the victim was riding a bike when she was hit by a...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after father fatally stabbed by son in Lauderhill

Lauderhill, Fla. – Police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning for fatally stabbing his father in Lauderhill, authorities said. According to Lauderhill Police Major and Public Information Officer Michael Santiago, the incident occurred just before 5:00 a.m. near the 5000 block of Northwest 12th Street.
LAUDERHILL, FL
cw34.com

Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after man shot, injured in Liberty City

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot in Liberty City on Friday night. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 8 p.m. near a home located in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 67th Street.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Authorities search for missing teen from North Lauderdale

North Lauderdale, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a teen reported missing in North Lauderdale. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Rohanna Caye Christie. According to detectives, Christie was last seen around 5:20 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
wflx.com

Motorcyclist dies early Sunday in crash with SUV

A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Sunday morning in a crash near the Palm Beach International Airport. At 12:44 a.m., a 2007 Toyota Highlander was turning left from northbound Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The driver of a 2013 Kawasaki ZX10R motorcycle was traveling southbound on Military Trail...
PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

