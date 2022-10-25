Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)IBWAAMiami, FL
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Love Miami's Carbone? Then check out Major Food Group's new restaurant ContessaBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
Related
Click10.com
Search ongoing for driver who fatally struck woman in Miami street and then took off
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred in Miami-Dade County. According to Miami police, a woman was struck by a car on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 22nd Street in the early morning hours on Sunday. The car then...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 13-year-old girl who went missing in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Mailen Ernestina Santos was last seen along the 6000 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue, at around 3:45 p.m., Thursday.
NBC Miami
Son Stabs Father to Death in Lauderhill: Police
A 31-year-old man was arrested after fatally stabbing his father in Lauderhill early Saturday, police said. Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded to a stabbing call a little after 5 a.m. in the 5400 block of Northwest 12th Street in Lauderhill. Upon arrival, deputies found an injured man who was...
WPBF News 25
22-year-old mentally ill woman missing out of Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's weather and headlines. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 22-year-old woman that walked away from a mental facility Saturday. Faiga Rochel Marcus AKA Rachel was last seen around 3:30 p.m. according to sheriff. PBSO classifies...
WSVN-TV
Bicyclist dead after fatal hit-and-run in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman losing her life after she was struck on the street. On Sunday, police shut down the road along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Second Avenue, as they investigate a reported hit-and-run crash. Authorities said the victim was riding a bike when she was hit by a...
Click10.com
Police investigating after father fatally stabbed by son in Lauderhill
Lauderhill, Fla. – Police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning for fatally stabbing his father in Lauderhill, authorities said. According to Lauderhill Police Major and Public Information Officer Michael Santiago, the incident occurred just before 5:00 a.m. near the 5000 block of Northwest 12th Street.
He fled from a crash as his passenger died and never called for help, PBSO says. Now he's in jail.
WEST PALM BEACH — Ten days before what would have been Jennifer Fortin's 30th birthday, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies arrested the man they believe is responsible for her death. Deputies arrested Gary Dana Grieser Jr. Wednesday on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash...
NBC Miami
Charge Upgraded Against ‘Monster' in Fort Lauderdale Shooting Caught on Video: Police
He’s known as “Monster” on the street, but now he’s behind bars charged with attempted first-degree murder for a shooting near the Broward County Transit Central Bus Terminal in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Melvin Wring III, 33, had the charge upgraded Friday following the shooting outside the...
cw34.com
Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
Click10.com
Police investigating after man shot, injured in Liberty City
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot in Liberty City on Friday night. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 8 p.m. near a home located in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 67th Street.
cbs12.com
Driver identified in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 65-year-old woman
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies found the person who struck and killed a 65-year-old woman and then left the scene. On Sept. 17 the 65-year-old victim was attempting to cross 10th Avenue North using the pedestrian crosswalk. The driver, who has now been identified as Ivan Gonzalez,...
NBC Miami
Officer Appears to Forcefully Remove Teen From HS Football Game in Miami-Dade
Video published on the social media account Only in Dade appears to show an officer forcefully removing a teenager from a high school game Friday in southwest Miami-Dade. Footage showed the officer, who was not identified, appearing to put his hands on the neck of the male teen while escorting him out of the game between Ferguson and Coral Reef.
Click10.com
Authorities searching for suspect after fatal shooting near Moore Park in Miami
MIAMI – Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Friday evening. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the shooting occurred near Moore Park in the area of 7th Avenue and Northwest 36th Street which is right next to City of Miami Fire Station #6.
West Palm Beach police searching for man in machete attack at shopping center
WEST PALM BEACH — A man was critically wounded Wednesday when he was attacked in a shopping center parking lot by another man wielding a machete, city police said. West Palm Beach Police said Saturday they are still looking for the assailant. ...
Click10.com
Authorities search for missing teen from North Lauderdale
North Lauderdale, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a teen reported missing in North Lauderdale. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Rohanna Caye Christie. According to detectives, Christie was last seen around 5:20 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19...
Wellington man, 52, dies in Interstate 95 crash near Boynton Beach, FHP says
BOYNTON BEACH — A 52-year-old Wellington man was killed early Sunday in a single-car crash on Interstate 95 near Boynton Beach Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The unidentified man was traveling southbound at about 5:10 a.m. when he lost control of his car, troopers said. The car...
wflx.com
Motorcyclist dies early Sunday in crash with SUV
A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Sunday morning in a crash near the Palm Beach International Airport. At 12:44 a.m., a 2007 Toyota Highlander was turning left from northbound Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The driver of a 2013 Kawasaki ZX10R motorcycle was traveling southbound on Military Trail...
Boca Raton animal groomer facing 2 counts of animal cruelty
A South Florida dog groomer has been arrested and will be facing two counts of animal cruelty after videos allegedly show him "manhandling" dogs.
Click10.com
Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
Click10.com
3 people arrested in connection with mail theft in Southwest Ranches, police say
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. – Authorities said that Davie police arrested three people for stealing mail from homes in Southwest Ranches. Mail theft has been a problem for a while now in Broward County and one of the women who was arrested on Wednesday says she regrets what she did.
Comments / 0