Vote now: Who should be SBLive Pennsylvania's high school athlete of the week (October 16-22)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Pennsylvania high school athlete of the week for October 16-22. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com.

Daniel Batch, Montour football

In a 27-7 win over Blackhawk, he hauled in six passes for 157 yards and scored three times.

Bobbie Boyd, Jr., McKeesport football

Had 15 carries for 182 yards and two touchdowns in a 54-14 win over Latrobe that kept the Tigers undefeated on the season.

Zach Boyd, Elizabeth Forward football

Boyd caught six passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-13 win over Greensburg Salem.

Nick Ciocca, Devon Prep golf

In the PIAA Class AA state golf championships, he shot a 70-68 for a final score of 138 (-6) to take home the state title.

Ethan Eisenberg, Big Spring football

In a 42-35 loss 42-35 to Upper Dauphin, Eisenberg threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns and added another score on the ground.

Jayden Floyd, Leechburg football

In a 42-35 win over Shenango, Floyd completed 14 of 18 passes for 291 yards and four touchdowns.

Finn Furmanek, State College football

Furmanek did it with his arm and his legs in a 48-31 win over State College. He threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 156 yards and a touchdown.

Ethen Knox, Oil City football

Another week, another great performance by the junior running back. Knox ran for 395 yards and four touchdowns against Titusville to pass the 3,000-yard mark and break the school record for most rushing yards in a season.

Chloe LaRosa, Tyrone soccer

The Golden Eagles played three games this week and LaRosa found the back of the net in each contest. She had a goal against Bald Area, a goal and an assist against Bellefonte and then scored all three goals in a 3-2 win over Cambria Heights.

Joey Mayer, Hampton football

Threw for 335 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-42 win over Mars. And then he scored the game-winning touchdown form 26 yards out with just 1:15 left in the game.

Ryan Miller, Seneca football

In a 34-26 win over Northwestern, Miller carried to ball 29 times for 272 yards and scored a touchdown.

Cadin Olsen, Armstrong football

In a 56-35 win over Highlands, the senior quarterback was 17-of-21 for 431 yards passing and five touchdowns. He also added a touchdown on the ground.

Emmie Parks, West Branch soccer

In two games this week, Parks had seven goals and an assist. She had four goals against Penn Cambria and then a hat trick and an assist a day later against Curwensville.

Parker Sample, Mechanicsburg football

The running back ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-14 win over Greencastle-Antrim.

Roman Sarnic, Franklin Regional football

In a 34-14 win over North Hills, Sarnic ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns and also threw a 40-yard touchdown pass.

Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt football

Another week, another mention on this list for Saunders. This week in a 54-6 win over Mifflin County, Saunders completed 13 of his 18 for 237 yards and tossed six touchdown passes.

D’Antae Sheffey, State College football

In a 48-31 win over Cumberland Valley, the freshman running back had 117 yards rushing and three touchdowns, caught three passes for 33 yards and a score and took a kickoff 93 yards to the house for a TD.

Cole Taylor, Bedford soccer

In two games this week, he totaled 10 goals and four assists. Against Greater Johnstown, he had four goals and a pair of assists and then he scored six goals with a pair of assists against Bishop Gilfoyle.

James Voight, Northern Lebanon football

Northern Lebanon lost 48-27 to Hamburg, but Voight put on a show. He had 14 catches for 273 yards and three scores.

Sydney Yermish, Lower Marion golf

After shooting an even par 72 in the first round of the PIAA Class AAA girls state golf championships, she came back with a 5-under 67 in the second round to win the state title by three strokes. Her 67 was tied for the lowest score in any round of the tournament for boys or girls. This was her second straight state championship.