Meghan Markle admits she can be ‘particular,’ slams ‘angry black woman myth’

Meghan Markle admits she is afraid of saying what she wants out of fear that she will be perceived as a stereotypical “angry black woman.”

“I’m particular,” the Duchess of Sussex, who is biracial, told her “Archetypes” podcast guest Issa Rae in Tuesday’s episode. “I think a high tide raises all ships. We’re all going to succeed, so let’s make sure it’s really great ’cause it’s a shared success for everybody.”

But Markle expressed how she’s often terrified to speak her mind because of how people may react.

Meghan Markle admitted she can be "particular."

“I will find myself cowering and tiptoeing into a room,” she said, adding that she will sometimes say a sentence where “the intonation goes up like a question.”

“You’re like, ‘Oh my God, stop. Stop whispering and tiptoeing around it. Just say what it is you need. You’re allowed to set a boundary. You’re allowed to be clear. It does not make you demanding. It does not make you difficult. It makes you clear.'”

Markle shared that she sometimes cowers and tiptoes around saying what she wants.

In the episode titled “Upending the ‘Angry Black Woman’ Myth,” Markle, 41, asked Rae, 37, whether she feels she’s “allowed to be angry.”

The “Insecure” star responded, “Absolutely not.”

Markle also shared that she was “shocked” after reading the book “Algorithms of Oppression,” which explores how search engines reinforce racism.

Markle was accused of bullying palace staffers after marrying Prince Harry. Samir Hussein/WireImage

“I was actually shocked. ‘Did you know this?’ I kept nudging my husband as we were sitting there in bed,” she recalled, referencing Prince Harry.

Shortly after Markle and Harry, 38, officially resigned from their royal duties in 2021, she was accused of bullying palace staffers.

Sources claimed at the time that the “Suits” alum had brought royal employees to tears while living at Kensington Palace following her 2018 wedding to the prince.

Markle denied all claims of bullying through a spokesperson, who said she was “saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself.”

Harry famously slammed the press and internet trolls for constantly attacking his then-girlfriend in 2016.

Markle, meanwhile, revealed in 2021 that she had experienced suicidal thoughts in the time leading up to her and the Duke of Sussex’s royal exit and move to California.