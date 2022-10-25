ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Meghan Markle admits she can be ‘particular,’ slams ‘angry black woman myth’

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

Meghan Markle admits she is afraid of saying what she wants out of fear that she will be perceived as a stereotypical “angry black woman.”

“I’m particular,” the Duchess of Sussex, who is biracial, told her “Archetypes” podcast guest Issa Rae in Tuesday’s episode. “I think a high tide raises all ships. We’re all going to succeed, so let’s make sure it’s really great ’cause it’s a shared success for everybody.”

But Markle expressed how she’s often terrified to speak her mind because of how people may react.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kn3ds_0ilssMGg00
Meghan Markle admitted she can be “particular.”

“I will find myself cowering and tiptoeing into a room,” she said, adding that she will sometimes say a sentence where “the intonation goes up like a question.”

“You’re like, ‘Oh my God, stop. Stop whispering and tiptoeing around it. Just say what it is you need. You’re allowed to set a boundary. You’re allowed to be clear. It does not make you demanding. It does not make you difficult. It makes you clear.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3peNeH_0ilssMGg00
Markle shared that she sometimes cowers and tiptoes around saying what she wants.

In the episode titled “Upending the ‘Angry Black Woman’ Myth,” Markle, 41, asked Rae, 37, whether she feels she’s “allowed to be angry.”

The “Insecure” star responded, “Absolutely not.”

Markle also shared that she was “shocked” after reading the book “Algorithms of Oppression,” which explores how search engines reinforce racism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5tLR_0ilssMGg00
Markle was accused of bullying palace staffers after marrying Prince Harry. Samir Hussein/WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k464L_0ilssMGg00
Markle was accused of bullying palace staffers after marrying Prince Harry. Anthony Behar/Sipa USA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vu7eb_0ilssMGg00
Markle was accused of bullying palace staffers after marrying Prince Harry. WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37n0ML_0ilssMGg00
Markle was accused of bullying palace staffers after marrying Prince Harry. WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17EMbX_0ilssMGg00
Markle was accused of bullying palace staffers after marrying Prince Harry. DPPA/Sipa USA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0kyX_0ilssMGg00
Markle was accused of bullying palace staffers after marrying Prince Harry. AFP via Getty Images

“I was actually shocked. ‘Did you know this?’ I kept nudging my husband as we were sitting there in bed,” she recalled, referencing Prince Harry.

Shortly after Markle and Harry, 38, officially resigned from their royal duties in 2021, she was accused of bullying palace staffers.

Sources claimed at the time that the “Suits” alum had brought royal employees to tears while living at Kensington Palace following her 2018 wedding to the prince.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FeMhv_0ilssMGg00
Markle discussed her fears in the latest episode of her Spotify podcast, “Archetypes.”

Markle denied all claims of bullying through a spokesperson, who said she was “saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself.”

Harry famously slammed the press and internet trolls for constantly attacking his then-girlfriend in 2016.

Markle, meanwhile, revealed in 2021 that she had experienced suicidal thoughts in the time leading up to her and the Duke of Sussex’s royal exit and move to California.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Fox News

Meghan Markle was reportedly 'obsessed' with palace denying Kate Middleton feud

A new book is providing insight into the alleged drama between Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. New excerpts from royal insider Valentine Low's new book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," claim that Markle became "obsessed" with the palace disputing any reports of division between them.
shefinds

Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle And Be 'Seen As A Princess'

More bombshell allegations about Meghan Markle‘s hopes and dreams for her future with Prince Harry have dropped, as it’s recently been reported that she wanted to move to Windsor Castle and be “seen as a princess” after the royal wedding in 2018. (Her dreams appear to have gotten bigger over the years, as before meeting Prince Harry, she allegedly wanted to be seen as the next Gwyneth Paltrow, according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
epicstream.com

Prince William Will Never Be Able to Forgive Prince Harry for Disrespecting Queen Elizabeth? Duke of Sussex’s Megxit Placed Brother’s Family Front and Center Much Sooner

Prince William and Prince Harry’s recent reunion at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral seemed like the perfect opportunity for the brothers to have a chat and reconcile. But according to royal author Katie Nicholl, this isn’t what happened. Table of contents. Prince William Has Not Forgiven Prince Harry For...
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
Popculture

King Charles III's Nickname for Meghan Markle Revealed

King Charles III reportedly has a very odd nickname for Meghan Markle. In her book The New Royals, royal expert Katie Nicholl reports that the new monarch calls the former Suits actress "tungsten" as a term of endearment. The nickname came about in Markle's early days as a working member, just ahead of her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.
CALIFORNIA STATE
epicstream.com

Prince Harry 'Desperately Unhappy' After Leaving Royal Family With Meghan Markle? Prince William's Brother Still Hasn't Achieved Dream Of Living A Normal Life

Prince Harry wanted to live a normal life, that was why he left the firm after marrying Meghan Markle. However, two years after he stepped back from his royal duties, he still hasn't achieved his goal. Prince Harry Hasn't Realized His Dream Despite Sacrificing Everything. The Duke of Sussex has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Queen denied Meghan Markle’s plea to wear scandalous wedding tiara: report

Meghan Markle’s #tiaragate is in the news yet again. While the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a stunning diamond headpiece for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, rumors have swirled through the years that Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau was not, in fact, her first choice — and Queen Elizabeth II had to nix her preferred sparkler in order to prevent controversy.
The List

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
SheKnows

This Heartbreaking Email Written By Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt Speaks Volumes About the Couple’s Current Relationship

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ongoing legal battle to sell Chateau Miraval Winery has brought a lot of the couple’s trials and tribulations to the surface. A heartbreaking email Jolie sent back in January 2021 has recently resurfaced, going to show that the exes’ current turmoil has been going on much longer than recent headlines would suggest, and that Jolie has had to be tactful in how she approached the separation from her Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star.
Page Six

Page Six

151K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy