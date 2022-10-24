Liberty University’s 100% online Master of Arts (M.A.) in Geography – Geographic Information Systems (GIS) provides a detailed exploration of the development, use, and application of information gained from satellites, airplanes, and other land-based sensors. This degree program is offered in convenient 8-week courses with no set login times and no required intensives, allowing students to remain active in their personal commitments as they study. Students can learn how geographic information systems are used by various industries such as defense, energy and utilities, automotive, and many more. Their courses will also cover how it is used in mapping, surveying, navigation, and location-based services. More specifically, they can learn how to apply GIS to use in urban planning and to help with various stages of disaster management. Students interested in this program likely have a background in or would like to learn more about geographical information systems and how they can better utilize it to save lives and make communities safer. This online GIS degree program offers students skills that apply to multiple industries – such as the nonprofit, government, and private sectors. Students can use Liberty’s geographic information systems master’s degree to pursue careers as geographers, geographic information systems technologists, industrial developers, nonprofit worker, public policy workers, and much more!

2 DAYS AGO