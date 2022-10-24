Read full article on original website
geteducated.com
Online Master’s Degree in Education Administration Programs
Do you find yourself particularly passionate about students’ academic success? Earning an online master’s degree in education administration will be good for your career. A successful school needs knowledgeable, compassionate administrators to oversee everything from academic performance to students and staff. With the knowledge gained from this program, students can lead any institution as a principal or administrators.
sippycupmom.com
How Special Education Teachers Can Improve Their Teaching Quality
Special education classes help students with special needs thrive in school. These classes can take place in specialist schools and in mainstream schools too. In some cases, children who require special education participate in standard classrooms. In this situation, teachers are expected to incorporate special ed teaching to ensure all students’ needs are catered for. Special education teaching is often more intensive and specialized to help each child learn. Here are a few tips to help special education teachers improve their quality of teaching.
geteducated.com
Best Online Entrepreneurship Certificate Programs – The Top 10
Everyone is born with a creative mind to tackle challenging issues. But it requires some level of competence to utilize it. Do you spot opportunities where others might only see issues? Do you intend to expand an existing business? If any of this defines you, then consider one of the best online entrepreneurship certificate programs in this article.
geteducated.com
Doctor of Education in Second Language Instruction
Enroll in this online foreign language degree and enhance professional opportunities. Learn more about innovative curriculums, current technology, and instruction methods that are relevant to a language learner while gaining experience as a scholar practitioner. Courses are divided into leadership, second language instruction, and a Focus of Study chosen by each student. There are numerous options for a Focus of Study, and, depending on the employer, some of these may credential the student to teach at the post-secondary level. Choose from such options as:
MedicalXpress
Poor professional development may explain failure of push to promote physical health in schools
International efforts to promote children's physical health in schools are failing because of ineffective teacher professional development, new research suggests. A team of University of Cambridge researchers conducted a study to examine the training given to in-service teachers who are charged with implementing new physical education lessons, sports, active breaks and other programs designed to promote physical activity in schools. They found that key ingredients were often missing from the training teachers received.
Phys.org
Music class in sync with higher math scores—but only at higher-income schools, study finds
Daniel Mackin Freeman, a doctoral candidate in sociology, and Dara Shifrer, an associate professor of sociology, used a large nationally representative dataset to see which types of arts classes impact math achievement and how it varies based on the socio-economic composition of the school. Schools with lower socio-economic status (SES) have a higher percentage of students eligible for free or reduced lunch.
geteducated.com
Master of Business Administration
The Stevens Institute of Technology Online MBA combines business knowledge with the technology and analytics that are necessary to excel in today’s data-centric world. Our part-time program offers tailored leadership development, individualized career services and two on-site immersions in the New York City region. No GMAT/GRE required.
geteducated.com
Master of Science in Data Science
Earn Master’s in Data Science online with Stevens Institute of Technology, a top STEM institution with a reputation for excellent career placement. The 100% virtual program improves student knowledge in data analysis, statistical methodology, optimization, and more. The degree is highly beneficial to several professional pathways, including any career where data analysis is a key skill:
sippycupmom.com
How Do Senior Nurse Practitioners Mentor Their Trainees?
In the US, senior nurse practitioners are an essential part of the healthcare system, working with patients and helping to train the next generation of nurses. Moreover, as a nurse practitioner, you play a vital role in mentoring your trainees. It involves providing guidance and support as they learn to deliver high-quality patient care. In addition, senior nurse practitioners need strong leadership skills to motivate their trainees and ensure they continue to want to work in the healthcare industry. As mentors, senior nurse practitioners must provide clear and constructive feedback, so trainees know how to improve their performance. The question then becomes, how can senior nurse practitioners adequately mentor their trainees?
geteducated.com
Master of Arts in Geography / Geographic Information Systems
Liberty University’s 100% online Master of Arts (M.A.) in Geography – Geographic Information Systems (GIS) provides a detailed exploration of the development, use, and application of information gained from satellites, airplanes, and other land-based sensors. This degree program is offered in convenient 8-week courses with no set login times and no required intensives, allowing students to remain active in their personal commitments as they study. Students can learn how geographic information systems are used by various industries such as defense, energy and utilities, automotive, and many more. Their courses will also cover how it is used in mapping, surveying, navigation, and location-based services. More specifically, they can learn how to apply GIS to use in urban planning and to help with various stages of disaster management. Students interested in this program likely have a background in or would like to learn more about geographical information systems and how they can better utilize it to save lives and make communities safer. This online GIS degree program offers students skills that apply to multiple industries – such as the nonprofit, government, and private sectors. Students can use Liberty’s geographic information systems master’s degree to pursue careers as geographers, geographic information systems technologists, industrial developers, nonprofit worker, public policy workers, and much more!
geteducated.com
Bachelor of Science in History
The Bachelor of Science in History degree from King University instills its graduates with the writing, speaking, analytical, and communicative skills needed to thrive in the field of history. This degree in History is beneficial for those who enjoy reading and exploring a broad range of historical eras and topics, figuring out causes and encountering new things and ideas along the way. The curriculum provides a varied foundation in history, preparing students to advance in their academic careers or to earn education licensure for grades 6-12.
Biden's plan to save student test scores after COVID: Equity, 'culturally relevant' learning
The Biden administration wants to make up the nationwide decline in math and reading skills that U.S. students suffered during the COVID pandemic by spending billions of dollars on programs that advance concepts like "equity" and "culturally relevant" learning that are "linguistically responsive." The Nation’s Report Card said Monday that...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
5-year, $6 million grant will create national center to expand direct care workforce
The US Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living, which includes the Administration on Aging, has awarded a five-year grant totaling more than $6 million to establish a national center to expand and strengthen the country’s direct care workforce. The initiative, according to the ACL,...
Psych Centra
How Can You Accommodate Autistic Students in the Classroom? 9 Tips
Classroom accommodations allow autistic children space to learn and embrace their differences and find success in their education. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) creates unique needs for autistic children in the classroom, but educators, parents, and caregivers can work together to create a successful learning experience by accommodating each student on an individual basis.
Phys.org
Lack of support to tackle school non-attendance leads parents to lose faith in the education system, study shows
Some parents have "lost all faith" in the education system because of a lack of support to tackle children's non-attendance from teachers and local authorities, a new study warns. Experts have called for policies from councils and government to be reformed to take account of the underlying causes when pupils...
CNBC
3 ways college students can make the most of professional networking sites
When it comes to social media, many of us, especially Gen Zers, go the extra mile to make sure our profiles are aesthetic. However, most of us don't put that same dedication toward professional networking platforms, which could be hindering potential job opportunities. According to recent data from LinkedIn, job...
icytales.com
Things to consider before embarking on a nursing career
When people are first thinking about what they might like to do as a career, nursing is an extremely popular choice. How many small children have said, “When I grow up, I want to be a nurse?” While some of those children may eventually settle for a job that is less demanding, or more suited to their adult interests and skills, many do indeed go on to a long and fulfilling career in the nursing sector.
US News and World Report
Health Care, Education, Food Service: A Data Snapshot of Job Departures
While industries across America are dealing with staffing shortages, Americans are leaving their jobs at historic rates. What does that mean for industries that support the nation’s public health?. After peaking at 3.0% at the end of 2021 – the highest mark ever recorded by the U.S. Bureau of...
