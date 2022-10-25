Read full article on original website
WKRC
Crews battle fire at Northern Kentucky home
DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews responded to heavy flames shooting from a home in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to a home on Sixth Avenue in Dayton around 1 a.m. Initial reports were that people were trapped in the home, but Local 12 was told everyone was able to make it out.
WLWT 5
Driver charged for deadly wrong way crash on I-75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — A driver has been arrested after a deadly wrong way crash on I-75 last weekend. The fatal crash occurred Oct. 23 and left a community mourning 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus. Arlinghaus was a former teacher at Villa Madonna Academy and an important part of the community at St. Walburg Monastery.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead after Sunday morning shooting in Avondale
CINCINNATI — One person has died after a shooting in Avondale Sunday morning. According to District 4 police, calls of a shooting came in at 9:32 a.m. Sunday morning in the 800 block of Hutchins Road, near Reading Road. Police say the victim, 40-year-old Antonio Thrasher, was shot multiple...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man air-lifted after Taylor Mill motorcycle crash dies
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — A motorcyclist who was air lifted to UC Medical Center after a crash Tuesday morning has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. The coroner says 50-year-old Joshua Smith from Covington has died after sustaining injuries in a crash in Taylor Mill Tuesday. Smith...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue and Forest Road in Anderson Township
FORESTVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue and Forest Road in Anderson Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
OSHP: 2 men injured, 1 seriously during, during two-vehicle crash on I-275
A 27-year-old — who was sitting in the passenger seat of a disabled vehicle without a seatbelt on — suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to UC Hospital.
WLWT 5
Police: Vehicle chase ends in gunshots, crash in cemetery
CINCINNATI — The St. Bernard Police Department says an investigation is underway after a two cars that were chasing and shooting at each other ended in a crash in a cemetery. Officials say around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers heard several shots fired on Vine Street near Wuest Street when,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
Fox 19
Motorcyclist dies from Taylor Mill crash: coroner
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A 50-year-old northern Kentucky man is dead he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash earlier this week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Smith of Covington was pronounced dead Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report...
WKRC
Man critically injured in Taylor Mill crash dies
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WKRC) - A man who was involved in a crash in Taylor Mill has died from his injuries. The crash happened Tuesday on Pride Parkway and Blackstone Court just after 6 a.m. 50-year-old Joshua Smith was thrown from his motorcycle, and had to be flown to the...
Officials: 8 injured in crash on I-75 involving 3 school buses
West Chester officials said Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to I-75 north of Cincinnati Dayton Road for a crash. Eight people were injured.
Fox 19
Flames shoot through roof of Clermont County home
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Flames shot through the roof of a home in Clermont County early Friday, fire officials say. No one was inside when the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of Turnberry Drive in Amelia, according to fire crews on the scene. Fire...
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after school bus crash in Clermont County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Thursday after a crash involving a school bus in Clermont County. It happened around 3:24 p.m. on OH-222 between Big Indian and Caldwell roads in Bethel, according to the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Sherri Cramer, 61, of...
WKRC
Loved ones organize march in honor of 20-year-old man shot to death
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loved ones are calling for justice in the death of a 20-year-old man. Treshawn Smith was fatally shot October 22 in Lockland. Saturday, his family coordinated a walk with the organization UCanSpeakForMe. Participants marched several blocks from where Smith was killed, at Elm Street and Wyoming...
Sheriff: Man who jumped into pond to avoid deputies captured in Butler Co.
NEW MIAMI — A man accused of jumping into a Butler County pond to avoid being arrested by deputies has been captured. Early Thursday morning deputies were called to an alarm going off at a business in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road. When they got on the...
WKRC
Covington business hosting haunted car wash this weekend
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Celebrate Halloween, support a local business and get your car washed all in one trip this weekend!. The Covington Car Wash is offering a haunted car wash in its historic building across from Holmes High School. Your $20 includes a wash, treats and cameos from clowns...
WKRC
Police identify 2 men killed in Hamilton shooting, which also injured toddler
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified two men that were killed in a shooting Hamilton which also injured two other people, including a three-year-old girl. The shooting happened on South Second Street, right by Bailey Square Tuesday night. Officers found four victims, including the child, who was wounded by...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash involving school bus in Clermont County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash where one person was killed and another airlifted to the hospital in Clermont County late Thursday afternoon. >>4 injured, 20 people displaced after truck slams into Dayton apartment building. State troopers were...
dayton247now.com
Police chase leads to crash on N. Main Street, still searching for suspect
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that troopers were pursuing a vehicle that exited I-70 on Main Street, and then crashed into a tree. OSP and Clayton Police are now searching for the driver, as he fled the crash on foot. Dayton...
