WBOC
Berlin Man Arrested Following New Castle Car Chase
NEW CASTLE, Del.- A Berlin man was arrested on felony drug charges Saturday morning following a car chase in New Castle. Delaware State Police say a trooper saw a brown Chevrolet Impala run a stop sign at the intersection of Pigeon Point Road and Lambson Lane. When the trooper tried...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Laurel Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Laurel, Delaware. Seefried was last seen on October 27, 2022, in the Dagsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Seefried have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Seefried is...
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Big Lots
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at 10:06 am, the suspect entered the Big Lots store in Lexington Park, gathered up merchandise and left the store without paying for the items.
WGMD Radio
Seaford PD Investigating Shooting at Woodland Mills Apartment Complex
Seaford Police are investigating a shooting just before 8:30 Tuesday night at the Woodland Mills Apartment Complex. Officers were on another call when they heard numerous gunshots and 9-1-1 indicated the location inside the complex. When Seaford and Delaware State Police arrived, they learned two 27 year old victims had been shot and taken to the hospital in private vehicles. One victim is in critical condition – the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Bay Net
UPDATE: Two Being Flown Out After Vehicle Crash On Great Mills Road
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash that occurred this afternoon that has resulted in multiple reported injuries. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on October 27, first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Great Mills Road, in the area of Pacific Drive.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Shooting Incident
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Coverdale area of Bridgeville on Monday night. On the morning of October 25, 2022, troopers responded to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive regarding a late-reported shooting. The ensuing investigation revealed that on the evening of October 24, 2022, sometime between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., an unknown suspect had fired numerous shots in the nearby area. This led to a residence and an unoccupied vehicle being struck and damaged by gunfire. The home was occupied by a 25-year-old female and 5-year-old juvenile at the time of the shooting. No one was injured in this incident.
Stray bullets narrowly miss woman, 5-year-old inside their Bridgeville home
BRIDGEVILLE, MD – A 25-year-old woman and her 5-year-old child were missed by stray bullets during a shooting in Bridgeville while sitting inside their home. Police said sometime around 11 pm, gunshots rang out and pierced through the walls of their home while they were inside. The shooting happened Monday night in the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive. Police determined multiple shots were fired with several striking an unoccupied car and others striking the home. At this time, police have no information regarding a suspect. No arrests have been made. The post Stray bullets narrowly miss woman, 5-year-old inside their Bridgeville home appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Seaford Police currently investigating shooting
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a shooting after two people were found with gunshot wounds. Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched after reports of gunshots were heard in the area of the Woodland Mills Apartment complex. When police arrived, they found two 27-year-old victims who had been shot.
WAVY News 10
Warrants issued for 2 in Accomack County armed robbery
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Sheriff’s Office issued warrants Wednesday for two people in connection to an armed robbery earlier this week at The Great Hacienda Market in the 18000 block of Lankford Highway. According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, felony arrest warrants were obtained for Cari...
WBOC
Georgetown Man Arrested for Felony Home Improvement Fraud
GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a 32-year-old Georgetown for home improvement fraud following investigations that got underway earlier this summer. Police said that in June and July of 2022, detectives began investigating Michael Waller, owner of “Waller Precision” company, after they had received complaints of residential construction that was not completed.
13-year-old arrested after armed robbery in Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD – A 13-year-old boy was arrested for an armed robbery of another juvenile, a 14-year-old, in Salisbury last Friday. Police said the teen suspect displayed a gun with a green laser pointer and told the victim, and demanded the victim’s cell phone. The incident happened in the area of Purnell Street and Jersey Road. Police executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home and captured a 15-year-old who attempted to flee the residence. Officers found a loaded 9mm handgun that matched the description of the gun used in the robbery, but the 13-year-old suspect was not there. Three The post 13-year-old arrested after armed robbery in Salisbury appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Two Sent to Hospital, One Critically Injured Following Seaford Shooting
SEAFORD, Del. - Two people were injured - one critically - in a late Tuesday night shooting in Seaford. According to the Seaford Police Department, officers were on another call when they heard multiple gunshots at around 8:24 p.m. near the Woodland Mills Apartment Complex. The exact location inside the apartment complex was revealed through several 911 calls.
Deputies seeking individuals involved in Accomack robbery
Deputies in Accomack County are seeking the community's help in search for individuals they say were involved in a robbery Monday afternoon.
WMDT.com
Laurel-Seaford game closed to the public “due to credible intelligence”
LAUREL, Del. – The Laurel-Seaford game scheduled for tonight, October 28th, will be closed to the public. The school district released a statement, saying “Due to credible intelligence from law enforcement that was shared with the Laurel School District earlier today, out of an abundance of caution, the decision has been made to close tonight’s game to the general public.”
Speeding Driver Killed After Losing Control Of Infiniti, Striking Tree In Waldorf: State Police
Authorities say that a 24-year-old Maryland man was killed after speeding and crashing his Infiniti into a tree in Charles County near a busy intersection. Mechanicsville resident Xzavier Wendell Jameson Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly before noon on Monday, Oct. 24 near the intersection of Maryland Route 5 and Minefield Road in Waldorf, according to state police investigators.
Cape Gazette
Truck crashes into Sea Esta 2 motel in Long Neck
A truck crashed into the Sea Esta 2 motel in Long Neck Oct. 23, damaging the building. The crash happened about 9:30 p.m., when a black Chevrolet Avalanche truck ran off Rudder Road near Long Neck Road, said officials with the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company. Officials said no one...
Bay Net
SCAM ALERT: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Bogus Callers
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of recent “spoofing” or scam calls involving the individuals claiming to be Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. The scammers are attempting to obtain personal information from citizens by telling them...
easternshorepost.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery on Route 13 near Parksley
The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday afternoon near Parksley. The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two people, a male suspect and a female person of interest, seen in photographs from the location. The Emergency Operations Center...
WGMD Radio
Worcester County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday – West Ocean City
Worcester County Public Works Recycling Division will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday from 10 to 2pm at the West Ocean City Park & Ride on Route 50. Household Hazardous Waste includes products containing harmful chemicals like bleach, pesticides, pool chemicals, oil mixtures, gas and other fuels, acids, CFL light bulbs, batteries and oil-based paints.
WBOC
Salisbury Man Arrested in Worcester County Homicide Investigation
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man in Worcester County. Maryland State Police identified the suspect as Carl Lee “Moose” Fuller, 32. He was located in Delmar, Del. on Sunday. He was taken into custody by Delaware State Police without incident.
