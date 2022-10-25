Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Coverdale area of Bridgeville on Monday night. On the morning of October 25, 2022, troopers responded to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive regarding a late-reported shooting. The ensuing investigation revealed that on the evening of October 24, 2022, sometime between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., an unknown suspect had fired numerous shots in the nearby area. This led to a residence and an unoccupied vehicle being struck and damaged by gunfire. The home was occupied by a 25-year-old female and 5-year-old juvenile at the time of the shooting. No one was injured in this incident.

BRIDGEVILLE, DE ・ 4 DAYS AGO