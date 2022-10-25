This historic and haunted hotel in Oklahoma is one of the most active paranormal hotspots in the Sooner State, maybe even the Nation. It's rumored to be haunted by the spirit of a female ghost who supposedly committed suicide at the hotel back in the mid-1900s. Have you ever heard of the Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City, OK? It's the oldest hotel in OKC and has been listed as a historic landmark by both the Historic Hotel of America and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. If you're brave enough you could book a stay.

