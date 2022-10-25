Read full article on original website
Related
Take a Quick Daycation & Feed the Animals at Arbuckle Wilderness in Davis, Oklahoma
The family and I were getting restless and were looking for something to do. We wanted to go on a little day-cation to someplace we'd never been before or haven't been to in a while. We also wanted to get there and back in a day and we found the perfect place, Arbuckle Wilderness. It's The perfect daycation getaway!
Oklahoma’s Scariest Urban Legend & Mythical Monster
Not only does Oklahoma have more than its fair share of haunted places and ghost stories we also have one of the most terrifying urban legends. There are tales being told across the Sooner State of a mythical monster of pure evil. This dark supernatural creature of legend that roams the forests at night is pure horror!
Book a Stay at Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Hotel
This historic and haunted hotel in Oklahoma is one of the most active paranormal hotspots in the Sooner State, maybe even the Nation. It's rumored to be haunted by the spirit of a female ghost who supposedly committed suicide at the hotel back in the mid-1900s. Have you ever heard of the Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City, OK? It's the oldest hotel in OKC and has been listed as a historic landmark by both the Historic Hotel of America and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. If you're brave enough you could book a stay.
Living in Oklahoma Has Its Pros & Cons
No matter where you live there are things you like and some things you dislike, that's normal. If you're new to the state or considering moving to Oklahoma like most places there are Pros and Cons to living here. The thing is wherever you live, you'll bring yourself along. Which...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
This Haunted Oklahoma Road Trip Will Take You to 10 Terrifying Towns & Creepy Cities
Take a road trip and do a little fright-seeing this fall by visiting these 10 terrifying towns and creepy cities across the Sooner State. If you're into the paranormal and supernatural you could have a haunted holiday if you think you're brave enough. So if ghost hunting is your thing, hit the road and check these places out!
This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938
Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
Oklahoma’s Now More Dangerous Than California or New York
There was a moment in last week's Oklahoma gubernatorial debate that seemed to have raised a lot of eyebrows. Joy Hoffmeister chimed in that Oklahoma is now more dangerous than California or New York, specifically that Oklahoma has higher violent crime rates than the coast capital states... Governor Kevin Stitt was noticeably flabbergasted by this, asking if anybody could possibly believe such a statement.
The Ghosts of Outlaws Haunt This Abandoned Oklahoma Cemetery
There's an abandoned and hidden cemetery in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of outlaws. Back in the 1800s and early 1900s, it was a popular place to dump bodies and dispose of evidence. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT THIS HAUNTED OK. GRAVEYARD. It...
107.3 PopCrush
Lawton, OK
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1073popcrush.com
Comments / 0