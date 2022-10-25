ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell sheriff: Tips led to arrest of man for bomb threat

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said that numerous tips and information from the public led to the arrest of a man in connection with a bomb threat Tuesday. Rex Leroy Locke, 42, of Lipe Road, Troutman, was charged with felony communicate a false bomb threat to a public building. A...
Iredell sheriff: Four arrested after investigation into stolen vehicle, parts

Four people were arrested after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the theft of vehicles and vehicle parts. Jonathan Ray Lowman, 56, and Brandon Hugh Bell, 26, both of Lundy Road, Statesville; Dakota Ray Ferguson, 26, of County Line Road, Harmony; and Marie Cleary Dugger, 47, of Hatteras Trail, Hamptonville, are each facing charges.
Father charged after toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The father of a toddler killed in an early-morning crash in Statesville Tuesday morning is now facing charges, police say. According to the Statesville Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on East Broad Street near Springfield Road. Officers found a minivan in...
3 people found dead in wrecked car on rural NC road in suspected murder-suicide

In what police suspect was a double murder-suicide, three people were found dead in a crashed car on a rural Gaston County road Monday afternoon. Officers found two men and a woman dead in the car that wrecked in the 300 block of Robinson Clemmer Road near Dallas, according to a Gaston County Police Department news release. On Tuesday, officials said a 911 call about the wreck was made around 3:15 but it’s believed the incident and shooting may have happened earlier “prior to 1:30.”
Iredell County new business names: Oct. 16-22

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 16-22. Novant Health Harborside Pediatrics, Novant Medical Group, Inc., Iredell County. Sagittarian Ways Soaps, Jennifer Sterling, Iredell County. ChristieJ Photography, Crystal Spencer, Iredell County. B’s Tools, Durant Consulting, Inc., Iredell County. Piedmont...
Former balloon rally director charged with indecent liberties

The retired executive director of the National Balloon Rally Charities was arrested Thursday on two counts of indecent liberties with children. Guy V. Welch, 64, of Strawberry Lane, Statesville, was arrested following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell in a news release.
Gastonia woman shot at Mountain Dew bottles because she ‘didn’t approve’ of her dad drinking it, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was cited Monday after she was accused of shooting at Mountain Dew bottles in a Gastonia neighborhood because she “didn’t approve” of her father drinking them, according to police. Police said officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots in a residential neighborhood Monday where they found a […]
