65-year-old woman killed in Iredell County dump truck collision: Police
Toni Barbara Cunningham, 65, of Mooresville, was identified as the person deceased.
One person seriously hurt after shooting in Gastonia; suspect in custody
GASTONIA, N.C. — An investigation is underway in Gastonia after a person was seriously hurt in a shooting at an intersection early Saturday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Investigators said the two people involved in the shooting know each other. The shooting happened at the intersection of...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell sheriff: Tips led to arrest of man for bomb threat
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said that numerous tips and information from the public led to the arrest of a man in connection with a bomb threat Tuesday. Rex Leroy Locke, 42, of Lipe Road, Troutman, was charged with felony communicate a false bomb threat to a public building. A...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell sheriff: Four arrested after investigation into stolen vehicle, parts
Four people were arrested after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the theft of vehicles and vehicle parts. Jonathan Ray Lowman, 56, and Brandon Hugh Bell, 26, both of Lundy Road, Statesville; Dakota Ray Ferguson, 26, of County Line Road, Harmony; and Marie Cleary Dugger, 47, of Hatteras Trail, Hamptonville, are each facing charges.
WXII 12
Jamestown woman killed at High Point hotel; suspect in custody, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman has died after a shooting at a hotel in High Point. According to police, it happened Friday around 1 a.m. Police say they responded to the assault call to the Super 8 Hotel by Wyndham on Regency Drive. Upon arrival, they found Anita Hyatt, 31, of Jamestown, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Man airlifted after being stabbed in Burke County, deputies say
Deputies say the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on the 7700 block of George Hildebran School Road near Old Laurel Road.,
3-year-old killed in Statesville crash; dad charged with DWI, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 3-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Statesville early Tuesday morning, and his father was charged with driving while impaired, police said. Officers responded to a crash around 1:45 a.m. and found a minivan that had flipped onto its side in a ditch along East Broad Street near Cassady Avenue.
WBTV
Father charged after toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The father of a toddler killed in an early-morning crash in Statesville Tuesday morning is now facing charges, police say. According to the Statesville Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on East Broad Street near Springfield Road. Officers found a minivan in...
WBTV
Woman killed after motorcycle, truck collide in Iredell County, police say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another was injured after a motorcycle crash in Iredell County on Tuesday evening, police said. According to the Mooresville Police Department, the deadly crash happened around 7:11 p.m. on West Iredell Avenue, near the intersection of North Academy Street. Once at...
Suspect in shooting outside Gastonia convenience store sought
A suspect in a weekend shooting outside of a convenience store in Gastonia is being sought, Gastonia Police said Wednesday.
School Resource Officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic at Burke County school
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A School Resource Officer was struck by a vehicle dropping off a student at a Burke County middle school last week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the officer was directing traffic in the roadway at Table Rock Middle School around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 […]
Reward increased to $40K for information leading to arrest of suspects in 2021 Charlotte murder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the murder of a 46-year-old man found shot to death in southwest Charlotte last year has been raised to $40,000, according to authorities. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 10:54 on Oct. 9, 2021, at 10800 […]
Man kills 2 people and himself inside vehicle in North Carolina, police say
Emergency officials were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the intersection of Robinson-Clemmer Road and Briarwood Drive.
Raleigh News & Observer
3 people found dead in wrecked car on rural NC road in suspected murder-suicide
In what police suspect was a double murder-suicide, three people were found dead in a crashed car on a rural Gaston County road Monday afternoon. Officers found two men and a woman dead in the car that wrecked in the 300 block of Robinson Clemmer Road near Dallas, according to a Gaston County Police Department news release. On Tuesday, officials said a 911 call about the wreck was made around 3:15 but it’s believed the incident and shooting may have happened earlier “prior to 1:30.”
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County new business names: Oct. 16-22
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 16-22. Novant Health Harborside Pediatrics, Novant Medical Group, Inc., Iredell County. Sagittarian Ways Soaps, Jennifer Sterling, Iredell County. ChristieJ Photography, Crystal Spencer, Iredell County. B’s Tools, Durant Consulting, Inc., Iredell County. Piedmont...
Man charged with killing South Carolina deputy released from hospital, booked into jail
63-year-old Duane Leslie Heard was booked into the York County Detention Center Thursday, October 20. He faces several charges, including murder, in the June 21 killing of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.
Family speaks after suspect arrested in North Carolina ATM killing
An early morning robbery and shooting on July 13, 2022, left a hole in the heart of William McClure; he can't believe his mother is gone.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Former balloon rally director charged with indecent liberties
The retired executive director of the National Balloon Rally Charities was arrested Thursday on two counts of indecent liberties with children. Guy V. Welch, 64, of Strawberry Lane, Statesville, was arrested following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell in a news release.
Gastonia woman shot at Mountain Dew bottles because she ‘didn’t approve’ of her dad drinking it, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was cited Monday after she was accused of shooting at Mountain Dew bottles in a Gastonia neighborhood because she “didn’t approve” of her father drinking them, according to police. Police said officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots in a residential neighborhood Monday where they found a […]
NC A&T freshman dead after shooting that killed 2, injured 4 at Greensboro apartment complex
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Six people were shot at an apartment complex in Greensboro just before midnight on Tuesday. A release from the Greensboro Police Department says that officers were called to Circle Drive around 11:30 p.m. where they found two people who had been shot. Those two victims died. Four additional victims arrived at […]
