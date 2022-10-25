By now, I’m sure you’ve all heard of the recent developments expanding chapter 18 of the Los Alamos County Code of Ordinances: the Nuisance Code. Lisa Shin, taking a strong stance against the code, stated in her editorial that “It pits the government against citizens and citizens against each other.” She offers that the Code “involves hefty fines and penalties for non-compliance”. In particular, Chapter 18 section 38 – unmodified by recent drafts by Dekker/Perich/Sabatini, three examples of semantic satiation – regarding “Inoperable or abandoned vehicles” states that “Storage of inoperable vehicles within a front yard is prohibited” barring some exceptions that I don’t care to read about.

