4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?justpene50Santa Fe, NM
Opinion: The Forty under Forty Class Shows a Bright FutureDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Local Artist Richard Swenson Donates Lobo Sculpture To UNM-Los Alamos
Richard Swenson’s incredible Lobo hanging outside the Learning Resource Center (Building 7) on the UNM-Los Alamos campus. Photo by Sarah Jimenez/UNM-LA UNM-LA Los Alamos – The University of New Mexico– Los Alamos (UNM-LA) is pleased to announce a donation of artwork to the university’s permanent collection. The donation called “Lobo”, is an original piece by one of Los Alamos’ favorite local artists, Richard Swenson, demonstrating his continued generosity.
Unica Viramontes Named LANL Associate Director For Defense Protection Program
Los Alamos National Laboratory has named Unica Viramontes associate Laboratory director for the newly created Defense Protection Program. In this role, she will be responsible for the leadership, management, oversight, strategic planning and execution of the Laboratory’s safeguards, security and emergency management portfolio. Viramontes has more than 20 years...
LANL Legacy Waste Cleanup Contractor Under Self-Imposed Stop Work Since October 13
N3B Los Alamos President and Program Manager Kim Lebak speaks at Wednesday’s EM-LA Community Forum at Fuller Lodge. Photo by Maire O’Neill. Department of Energy Environmental Management Los Alamos Field Office Manager Michael Mikolanis told attendees Wednesday at a community forum at Fuller Lodge that DOE supports N3B’s proactive decision October 13 to initiate a stop work at LANL. He said the stop work was put in place to ensure the safety of workers and high quality outcomes of the LANL legacy waste cleanup.
County: COVID-19 Community Newsletter For Oct. 28 Now Available Online
Read this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter to learn how to report positive at-home COVID-19 tests through the NMDOH MyNotify app; understand more about how Omicron variants work and why WHO doesn’t consider the latest strains variants of concern at this point; and get links for where to find more information about vaccines, treatments and testing in Los Alamos County. Click here: https://conta.cc/3fnWGzn Courtesy LAC.
Response To Lisa Shin And Chapter 18
By now, I’m sure you’ve all heard of the recent developments expanding chapter 18 of the Los Alamos County Code of Ordinances: the Nuisance Code. Lisa Shin, taking a strong stance against the code, stated in her editorial that “It pits the government against citizens and citizens against each other.” She offers that the Code “involves hefty fines and penalties for non-compliance”. In particular, Chapter 18 section 38 – unmodified by recent drafts by Dekker/Perich/Sabatini, three examples of semantic satiation – regarding “Inoperable or abandoned vehicles” states that “Storage of inoperable vehicles within a front yard is prohibited” barring some exceptions that I don’t care to read about.
Photographer Terrance Haanen’s Work Available At Beta Sigma Phi Craft Fair Saturday
Many readers have asked where they can go to purchase photos by photographer Terrance Haanen, who regularly submits his work to the Los Alamos Reporter. Haanen will be selling his photos Saturday as a vendor at the Beta Sigma Phi Craft Fair at Crossroads Bible Church, 97 East Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The above photo taken in Los Alamos will be among those available for purchase. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
Bathtub Row Releases Special Fall Harvest Beers With Local Connections
Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op brewers are brewing special fall beers. Courtesy photo. Beer, good beer anyway, is an aesthetic. New brewers David and Adam are brewing delicious beer right here in Los Alamos, each telling a unique story through community collaborations, local ingredients, and stories of people, past and present.
Curia Celebrates Ground-breaking Ceremony in Albuquerque
ALBANY, N.Y. & ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Curia, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today hosted a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of its expanded campus in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The additional space will house a new, advanced isolated high-speed fill-finish vial line – which includes biosafety level 2 (BSL-2) containment as well as two lyophilizers for the high-speed fill-finish line and an isolated flexible filling line for vials, syringes, and cartridges to support smaller-batch advanced therapies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027006125/en/ Left to right: City of Albuquerque Mayor Timothy M. Keller, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Curia Chairman and CEO John Ratliff, New Mexico Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes, Curia Albuquerque Vice President and General Manager Jonathan Shoemaker. (Photo: Business Wire)
'Burque Unite' shows creative path through city woes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For 10 years, Gerald Lovato used mixed martial arts fighting as a way to cope with traumatic experiences earlier in his life. He had a successful professional career, competing nationally and internationally. Earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of New Mexico, Lovato...
Register By Nov. 6 For Nov. 10-11 Food
LA Cares, our local food pantry is having its monthly food distribution on Nov. 10 and 11. Call 505-661-8015 to register before Sunday, Nov. 6. Distribution is held on the second Friday of the month and the preceding Thursday. So, this month it will be on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5:30-7:00 pm, and Friday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 am to noon, at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church on North Road. Be sure to call NOW to register: 505-661-8015.
Council Declares October As Cooperative Month In Los Alamos County
Los Alamos County Councilors on Tuesday evening proclaimed October as Co-Operative Month. Accepting the Proclamation from Councilor David Izraelevitz are, from left, Josh Stringer representing the Del Norte LOV Foundation and the Del Norte Credit Union, Terra Hite representing the Board of Directors for the Los Alamos Cooperative Market, and Bethany Hayward representing the Los Alamos Schools Credit Union. Courtesy LAC.
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Roadrunner Food Bank searching for help with annual event
A local food bank is asking for a helping hand.
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia
Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
County approves design and construction of Paseo del Volcan extension
Intersection of Unser Blvd. and Paseo del Volcan. (Michaela Helean/Observer) The Sandoval County Commission approved funds on Oct.26 for Huitt Zollars to start work on the design and construction phase of the Paseo del Volcan extension. “What great news this is to be able to start the next phase of...
The Parador Santa Fe Review: Cute Boutique Hotel in Santa Fe
Make Your Own Fused Glass Sugar Skull At Little Studio On The Mesa
Sugar skulls are the latest pre-cut fused glass offering at Little Studio on the Mesa at 116 Longview in White Rock. Drop in anytime and owner Joanne Kozuchowski will get everything lined out for you. The cost is $10. Courtesy photo. All Halloween items are 25 percent off at Little...
Gamer alert: Duke City Games opens in Rio Rancho
Erica and Rob Gonzales have been so successful with their Duke City Games store in Albuquerque that they wanted to give the City of Vision “gamers” an opportunity closer to home. (Gary Herron/Observer) If you’re into gaming, you’ll want to go to Duke City Games’ new Rio Rancho...
Church Raffles Unique Quilt To Raise Funds For Wheelchair Ramps
A very unusual quilt featuring the mission churches of New Mexico is being raffled to raise funds for wheelchair ramps at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Jemez Springs where Very Reverend Glennon Jones is the canonical pastor in addition to being the Vicar General for the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. All applique on the quilt was done by Lana Kelsey and the quilting was done by Donna Smith. The quilt is currently on display through Nov. 17 at Atomic City Quilts, 1247 Central Avenue in Los Alamos. Tickets may be purchased at Atomic City Quilts or at Jemez Fine Art Gallery at 17346 Hwy 4 in Jemez Springs. Courtesy photo.
