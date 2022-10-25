Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Russian journalist and Putin's rumored goddaughter flees to Lithuania
She's one of the most high-profile figures to flee Russia since the start of the war. Journalist and socialite, Ksenia Sobchak, among the latest has been forced to leave her country. This daughter of one of Putin's early mentors has become a vocal critic of the Kremlin. FRANCE 24's Oliver Farry explains.
Musk tweets link to unfounded conspiracy theory in connection with Pelosi attack
SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a link to an unfounded rumor about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, just days after Musk's purchase of Twitter fueled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.Musk's tweet, which he later deleted, linked to an article by a fringe website, the Santa Monica Observer, an outlet that has previously asserted that Hillary Clinton died on Sept. 11 and was replaced with a body double.ALSO READ: Report: Police sources says Paul Pelosi attack suspect had zip ties, duct tapeIn this case, the...
Wife of former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander dies at age 77
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, the wife of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander and a longtime family and children’s health advocate, has died at age 77, her family said Sunday. Known as “Honey,” Alexander was surrounded by her family when she died Saturday at her home outside of the Tennessee city of Maryville, her family said in a statement. She was married for 53 years to Lamar Alexander, a Republican who served as Tennessee’s governor from 1979 to 1987, and campaigned for him throughout his political career. He also served as U.S. education secretary under President George H.W. Bush, ran for president and spent three terms in the U.S. Senate before retiring in 2020. While her husband was governor, Alexander led the statewide Healthy Children Initiative, which sought to provide prenatal health care for children. She was a member of the 1985-1986 Southern Regional Task Force on Infant Mortality, the governor’s task forces on day care and youth alcohol and drug abuse, and the U.S. Health Secretary’s Council on Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, her family’s statement said.
Bolsonaro, Lula in close race as final Brazil votes tallied
SAO PAOLO — (AP) — Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were very close in Brazil’s runoff presidential election with more than 97% of the votes tallied. The election pits an incumbent vowing to safeguard conservative Christian values against a leftist former president promising to return the country to a more prosperous past.
Iranian women's rights activists in downtown Nashville
Protesters standing in solidarity with women in Iran gathered in cities around the world, and on Saturday, dozens of people came together in downtown Nashville for the same cause.
The death of Leslie Jordan, Britain's new prime minister, a school shooting in St. Louis, and more top news
From the death of beloved celebrity Leslie Jordan, to the installation of Rishi Sunak as Britain's newest prime minister, here's some of the top news from the last week. Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67. Updated 21 hrs ago. The death of actor Leslie Jordan; multiple dead, injured...
Fired Twitter worker fears for future of company
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform. Fired employees were filtering out of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, with at least one questioning the future of the social media platform under Musk. The $44 billion takeover means Twitter is becoming a private company that everyday investors will no longer be able to buy shares in. The New York Stock Exchange suspended trading in the company's stock on Friday. A filing with securities regulators shows the shares will be delisted on Nov. 8. Two people familiar with the deal said Musk ousted three top Twitter executives. Such a shakeup was widely expected, but Musk has otherwise made contradictory statements about his vision for the company.
