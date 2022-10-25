Read full article on original website
RVNAhealth FREE Lunch and Learn in Ridgefield on November 15: Being Mortal
Nov. 9 - New Milford office at 12p.m. Nov. 15 - Ridgefield office at 12 p.m. Free event with lunch provided. Reservations required.
Halloween Walk Attracts Hundreds to Dowtown Ridgefield
Halloween took Main Street by storm yesterday! The Annual Halloween Walk attracted hundreds to the downtown area for this beloved community event. Thank you to the store owners who opened their doors to the many happy trick-or-treaters. The Ridgefield Fire Department was the Catoonah hot spot! The department posted some...
Go Big or Gourd Home: FWHS Marketing Students Show Creativity
Fairfield, CT - Fairfield Warde High School Marketing students gave the school “pumpkin” to talk about this week! The students came together to create the Annual Warde Product Pumpkin Patch. Students were asked to prepare and organize a marketing campaign for an existing product. They investigated and evaluated...
Ridgefield Professional Firefighters open registration for Santa on a Fire Truck
The Ridgefield Professional Firefighters can't wait to bring Santa back to town!. We'll be escorting Saint Nick on our fire trucks from house to house visiting boys, girls, and families throughout town. Reserve your appointment today to make sure you end up on Santa's Nice List!
Danbury Elks 2nd Annual Holiday Craft Fair & Vendor Market
Danbury Elks 2nd Annual Holiday Craft Fair & Vendor Market on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13. Kick off your holiday shopping at the Elks 2nd Annual Holiday Craft Fair & Vendor Market and support small businesses and local artisans!. Sip & Shop, raffles, 50/50 raffle, hot coco bar...
Boys & Girls Village Celebrates 80 Years of Serving Connecticut’s Most Vulnerable
Supporters, educators, and community leaders came together to attend the Boys & Girls Village 80th anniversary celebration. The occasion recognized the non-profit organization’s extraordinary work in helping thousands of Connecticut’s children and families over the past eight decades. The event, which took place last month on the Boys...
Bonded By Blue: Charity Bracelet 100% Supports Bristol Police Heroes Fund
The unimaginable loss of two Bristol Connecticut Police Officers has devastated the entire community and hits home for every spouse of an officer. As the wife of an East Hartford police officer whose family owns Baribault Jewelers, Christina Baribault Ortiz is channeling her grief into a fundraiser for THE BRISTOL POLICE HEROES FUND. The fund will receive 100% of the proceeds from every purchase of the limited edition “Thin Blue Line” bracelet featuring a blue cord.
Building Great Futures: Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony
Today was historic for our community and the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield. To address the growing demand for Club programming and soaring membership, the Club broke ground on what will be an 11,000-square-foot addition of a multipurpose center and renovation of the current program space. Did you know?...
Discover Wooster School at an Open House on Saturday, November 5
At Wooster School, Opportunity is Everywhere - Discover the School Where You Belong Today!. Learn More at our Open House on Saturday, November 5 at 10:00 am. The Wooster Difference is rooted in our history. Founded in 1926, we have always been a place where inclusivity, diversity, and personal relationships are paramount. Today, and in the face of our technology-mediated and fast-paced world, we stay focused on what really matters: fostering the personal relationships that are the bedrock of students’ self-discovery and confidence. We do this in a school culture that redefines “rigor” to be reflective of a healthy reality: an authentic balance between our achievement culture and the unique social, emotional, and intellectual needs of every one of our students.
Redding LWV Host State Candidate Debates at Redding Town Hall on Nov. 1
2022 State Candidate Debates on Tuesday, November 1st from 7:00 – 9:00 PM Redding Community Center. * House District 135 (Redding, Easton, Weston) * Senate District 26 (Redding, Bethel, New Canaan, Ridgefield, Weston, Westport, Wilton) Questions for the candidates are encouraged!. • Submit questions during the debate or in...
More than a ribbon: Ridgefield High School field hockey athletes wear pink and take action!
Play for Pink created meaning well beyond wearing pink ribbons and uniforms. During the month of October, sports teams commonly wear pink promoting breast cancer awareness. This year, the Ridgefield High School Field Hockey athletes wore pink and took action. The RHS athletes continued their efforts to raise money during...
Why Small Businesses Matter: The Nathaniel Witherell
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The Nathaniel...
Connecticut’s Political Leaders “Plug In” at Exciting EV Extravaganza
If Connecticut residents felt a surge of energy emanating from Newington this past Saturday, it was due to the excitement of CT Electric Car Charging Systems’ 10-year anniversary celebration located at 72 Pane Road, which attracted the state’s top government officials, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, business leaders and countless members of the Greater Hartford community. Specifically, the 2nd generation, family-owned company has given Connecticut’s EV industry a sustained jolt for the past decade, having installed hundreds of sophisticated EV charging systems for home and business owners, municipalities and state agencies.
WCSU’s Institute for Holistic Health Studies offers ‘Navigating the New Normal’ workshop on Nov. 2
Western Connecticut State University’s Institute for Holistic Health Studies invites the public to attend a program that will help participants deal with the “new normal” we are experiencing after the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The workshop is at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in White Hall Room 127 on the university’s Midtown campus, 181 White Street, Danbury.
This Week in the City: Danbury Mayor Talks Absentee Voting with Town Clerk
In this episode of "This Week in the City", Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito speaks with Town Clerk Jan Giegler about the rules and helpful tips when voting by absentee in this upcoming election. If you have any questions, please contact the Town Clerk's office at 203-797-4531. Visit the City of...
Danbury Hat Tricks will host a Halloween Costume Contest during tonight's game!
This Saturday, October 29th the Danbury Hat Tricks will host a Halloween Costume Contest! All entrants will receive complimentary tickets to watch the Hat Tricks take on the Binghamton Black Bears in the second game of their weekend series! Game One was last night and the Hat Tricks dominated the Black Bears 5-1. (Read about the game here)
Milford Police Report: Stolen Vehicle Arrest UPDATED
On October 28, 2022, at approximately 2:30 AM Milford Police Officers initiated a motor vehicle stop for motor vehicle violations. It was determined that the suspect vehicle was used in 2 armed carjackings in the surrounding area. The vehicle fled onto I-95 southbound, exited the highway at Exit 35, and...
I-84 Will Have One Lane Closed Each Direction Next Week
One lane of I-84 eastbound and westbound will close between Exit 52 (Taconic State Parkway) in the Dutchess County, Town of East Fishkill and Exit 68 (Interstate 684) in the Putnam County town of Southeast (Brewster) beginning on Monday, Oct. 31, and lasting until Friday, Nov. 3, New York Department of Transportation officials said.
