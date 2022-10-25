Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is barely hanging on to a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after its second-straight loss. The Orange fell for the first time at home this season, losing 41-24 to unranked Notre Dame. It was the most points SU has given up all season, and the Irish was helped by some of the Orange’s own mistakes.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO