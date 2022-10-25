ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

People stuck in elevators on SU campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many elevators have been stalled at Syracuse University after a brief power outage, according to Syracuse Fire Department. 18 firefighters are currently working to reset the elevators and free people who are in them. The fire department asks people to stay patient as they work to get everyone out. This is […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet Savion Pollard: Micron’s first Central New York hire

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University Vice Chancellor Michael Haynie wanted to impress visiting top Micron executives recently with the stories of talented military veterans attending the university that they could someday hire. He told them about Savion Pollard, a 30-year-old student who worked as an engineer on Navy nuclear...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Cleveland Monsters down Syracuse Crunch, 4-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were topped by the Cleveland Monsters, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss moves the Crunch to 1-3-1-2 on the season and 0-1-0-2 in the four-game season series against the Monsters.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse fans feel like they’re returning to the norm after Notre Dame loss (what they’re saying)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 6-2 following a 41-24 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse is still searching for its first 4-0 non-conference record since relinquishing football independence and beginning conference play in the Big East in 1991. (SU went 3-0-1 out of conference in 1993, beating Ball State, East Carolina and Cincinnati and playing unranked Texas to a 21-21 tie.)
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State

Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Editorial endorsement: Francis Conole in the 22nd Congressional District

Central New York has a rich history of electing centrists to Congress who were smart, principled and grounded in the challenges of serving our politically diverse community. Republican John Katko is the most recent leader to fit that description. Katko’s retirement means Central New York voters must choose a new representative in the 22nd Congressional District.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Keenan Lewis promoted by City of Syracuse

City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced Keenan Lewis as lead paint program coordinator for the city’s division of code enforcement. In this role, Lewis leads the efforts of the lead paint program, acting as a neighborhood and business development representative to community groups to answer questions and explain policies and procedures for lead paint enforcement. Lewis will supervise inspections, review lead paint cases and violation abatement schedules, and investigate specific lead paint issues or violations that require on-site visits. In addition, he will conduct EPA dust sampling technician training courses and make written policy recommendations for carrying out new or enhanced lead paint initiatives.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy