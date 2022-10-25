Read full article on original website
Syracuse, N.Y. -- CNY rivals Phoenix and Westmoreland shared a spot near the top of the state on Sunday. Each school posted an 88.4 to tie for second place in the small school 2 division of the New York State Field Band Conference championship meet at the JMA Wireless Dome at Syracuse University.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jordan-Elbridge posted a mark of 81.15 to take fourth place in the small school 3 class of the New York State Field Band Conference championship at the JMA Wireless Dome on Syracuse University. That score was the Eagles best this season.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many elevators have been stalled at Syracuse University after a brief power outage, according to Syracuse Fire Department. 18 firefighters are currently working to reset the elevators and free people who are in them. The fire department asks people to stay patient as they work to get everyone out. This is […]
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University Vice Chancellor Michael Haynie wanted to impress visiting top Micron executives recently with the stories of talented military veterans attending the university that they could someday hire. He told them about Savion Pollard, a 30-year-old student who worked as an engineer on Navy nuclear...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Rome Free Academy finished in seventh place in the large school 3 class of the 2022 New York State Field Band Association state meet on Sunday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Black Knights earned a mark of 77.1. Other Central New York entrants were Indian River...
Syracuse, N.Y. – Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $9 million to help eliminate racial health disparities in Central and Western New York. The Health Foundation of Western & Central New York announced today it received the unsolicited gift from Scott after she...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were topped by the Cleveland Monsters, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss moves the Crunch to 1-3-1-2 on the season and 0-1-0-2 in the four-game season series against the Monsters.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Irish eyes were smiling in Syracuse on Saturday afternoon. And we’re not talking about on Tipperary Hill.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 6-2 following a 41-24 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse is still searching for its first 4-0 non-conference record since relinquishing football independence and beginning conference play in the Big East in 1991. (SU went 3-0-1 out of conference in 1993, beating Ball State, East Carolina and Cincinnati and playing unranked Texas to a 21-21 tie.)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Shawni Davis thought Al Marzullo’s phone call Tuesday night was a joke. Marzullo, business manager of the local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, called to tell Davis he wanted her to introduce the president of the United States when he visited Syracuse Thursday. Get out...
It’s Stay Fresh’s world and we’re just living in it. For almost a decade, Syracuse’s funkiest multidisciplinary design studio and gallery has been a cornerstone of the local art community, and has helped elevate some of Syracuse’s most iconic brands including Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard’s 1911 Established.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is barely hanging on to a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after its second-straight loss. The Orange fell for the first time at home this season, losing 41-24 to unranked Notre Dame. It was the most points SU has given up all season, and the Irish was helped by some of the Orange’s own mistakes.
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Central New York has a rich history of electing centrists to Congress who were smart, principled and grounded in the challenges of serving our politically diverse community. Republican John Katko is the most recent leader to fit that description. Katko’s retirement means Central New York voters must choose a new representative in the 22nd Congressional District.
Syracuse, N.Y. — There was never a doubt that Notre Dame was going to attempt to run Syracuse football into the ground. With three talented running backs in Audric Estime, Logan Diggs and Chris Tyree, the Irish would have fresh legs on nearly every rushing attempt.
City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced Keenan Lewis as lead paint program coordinator for the city’s division of code enforcement. In this role, Lewis leads the efforts of the lead paint program, acting as a neighborhood and business development representative to community groups to answer questions and explain policies and procedures for lead paint enforcement. Lewis will supervise inspections, review lead paint cases and violation abatement schedules, and investigate specific lead paint issues or violations that require on-site visits. In addition, he will conduct EPA dust sampling technician training courses and make written policy recommendations for carrying out new or enhanced lead paint initiatives.
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the No. 16 Syracuse football team for its 41-24 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your mobile...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Though a significant chunk of Syracuse football fans had left long before the clock expired, the Orange’s first home game against Notre Dame since 2003 was its most attended thus far of the 2022 season. There were 49,861 fans in the JMA Wireless Dome at...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Brandon Levin led a bruising Baldwinsville ground game with 202 yards and four touchdowns as the Bees pushed past Rome Free Academy 58-20 in a Section III Class AA quarterfinal game on Friday. Kaleb Young chipped in with 127 yards on the ground and two scores for...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7.
