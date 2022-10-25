CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A local makeup artist, Allie Gallardo had her sights on becoming a celebrity makeup artist. But then she got bored with the glamorous looks she was creating on people. She decided to go a different route. She began performing special effects makeup. She can make a fake scar look real and a live person look dead. She shared some of her DIY Halloween makeup tips with WCCB Charlotte.

