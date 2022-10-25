Read full article on original website
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
NBA
Portland Looks To Bounce Back In A Matchup With The Houston Rockets
Portland and Houston will meet three times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Portland on Oct. 28. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers tied the 2021-22 season series with the Rockets, 2-2. In 32 career games against Houston, Damian Lillard has scored 20-plus points 24 times, including...
NBA
76ers vs. Bulls Betting Preview: Bet the Home Underdog
Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Chicago to face the Bulls on a the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday. The Bulls also played last night — on the road in San Antonio no less — so it will be interesting to see which team is more fatigued.
NBA
Suns center Deandre Ayton out at least 1 week with sprained left ankle
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will be sidelined for at least one week because of a left ankle sprain, the team announced on Saturday. Ayton hurt his ankle in the first quarter of Friday’s win against the New Orleans Pelicans when he stepped on the foot of Jonas Valanciunas. He got up and walked to the bench, but headed to the locker room a few minutes later.
NBA
Magic Use Stifling Defensive Effort to Collect First Win of Season
Paolo Banchero filled up the box score with 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and Mo Bamba scored a season-best 19 points, as the Orlando Magic notched their first victory of the season with Friday’s 113-93 triumph over the Charlotte Hornets at Amway Center. Interesting Fact. With now...
NBA
Five takeaways from the first week of the Wizards' season
The Wizards have wrapped their first week of regular season basketball. The early returns have been positive as the Wizards have won three of their four games, and have been competitive in all of them. Here are five takeaways from Washington's first week of regular season hoops. BRADLEY BEAL AND...
NBA
PODCAST » Dame's Injury And Who Starts In His Place On The Brief Case
Greetings to all the listeners out there, be they loyal or otherwise. With a day off before Friday's game versus the Houston Rocket and another four days off after that before wrapping up the homestand versus the Memphis Grizzlies, the time was right to record the third edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen and subscribe to (please!) below...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Wizards
Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Pacers hit the midway point of their five-game road trip on Friday night, which will mark the second meeting this season between Indiana (1-4) and Washington (3-1). The Wizards prevailed in the season opener for both teams on...
NBA
DeMar DeRozan becomes 50th NBA player to score 20,000 points
DeMar DeRozan rounded out the NBA’s list of 20,000-point scorers on Friday in fitting fashion, hitting a mid-range jumper midway through the first quarter in San Antonio to become the 50th player to reach the plateau. The 13-year veteran entered the game averaging 20.8 points on 46.5% shooting (28.8%...
NBA
C’s Recognize ‘It’s a Process’ Rebuilding Championship Habits
The Boston Celtics recognize that a Finals run one season doesn’t necessarily translate into immediate success the next season. It’s a process that takes patience and persistence every time a new campaign rolls around, and they’re currently at the beginning stage. The reigning Eastern Conference champions are...
NBA
Reporters' Notebook: OT Thriller in Dallas
The last time the Thunder faced the Mavericks was in the 21-22 season. OKC had deja vu in American Airlines Center on Saturday night in a matchup that once again required an extra five minutes to decide a winner. The dramatic game of runs featured a fourth quarter effort by...
NBA
Zion Williamson, Herb Jones questionable for Sunday's game at Clippers
New Orleans has spent the past two games trying to make up for the injury absences of three starters. There is a chance the Pelicans will see that number reduced Sunday afternoon against the LA Clippers (2 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), but that will be determined on gameday. Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are listed as questionable on Saturday’s official injury report. Four Pelicans players were listed as out: Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain), Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery) and E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery).
NBA
Chuck Check In - 10.29.22
FINAL FROM SAN ANTONIO: Spurs 129, Bulls 124 (Bulls: 3-3, 1-2 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 33pts Spurs: Johnson: 33pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 14. Spurs: Poeltl: 13. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dragic: 5. Spurs: Jones: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar DeRozan (33 pts.) became the 50th...
NBA
Bulls vs. Spurs Odds & Picks: Two Early Season Surprises Match Up
Besides the Trail Blazers being 4-1 to start the season the surprise of the year so far might be the San Antonio Spurs being 3-2 and ahead of the Warriors after 5 games. After a three-game winning streak that included an 11-point win on the road in Philadelphia, the Spurs are coming off a 12-point loss to the Timberwolves Wednesday night. This was only 2 days after a 9-point win vs Minnesota but the big difference was that Devin Vassell missed the game for the Spurs.
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Game Preview
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have been within striking distance of claiming every contest this season. However, Orlando has been unable to convert those close games into wins. The Magic (0-5) will once again attempt to notch their first victory of the season when they host the Charlotte Hornets...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 27, 2022
Listen to the latest Pelicans Podcast featuring Radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini. The Pelicans are in a three-way tie for second place in the Western Conference with a 3-1 record. Portland is currently tied for the No. 1 spot with the Jazz at 4-1. New Orleans will start a three-game West road trip Friday at Phoenix (3-1), followed by Crypto.com Arena games against the Clippers (2-2) and Lakers (0-4).
NBA
How mentorship program introduced by Detroit Pistons, Tom Gores for Jalen Rose Leadership Academy emphasizes more than basketball
For nine years, Platinum Equity – with the support of the Detroit Pistons - has served as the presenting sponsor for the annual Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Celebrity Golf Classic, a main fundraising event for the public charter school located in the Detroit neighborhood of Rose’s youth. This...
NBA
Recap: Wizards fall short vs. Indiana, suffer first home loss 127-117
The Wizards came into tonight's game against the Pacers with a 2-0 record at Capital One Arena, but ended up losing a tough battle on Friday night by a final score of 127-117. Things got going quickly for both teams. The Wizards scored 13 points in the first three minutes of the game, but the Pacers answered quickly. Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton were tough matchups all night, putting pressure on the Wizards' perimeter defenders, and making it rain from deep. All of a sudden, it was 27-15 in favor of the Pacers, and the Wizards were struggling to string together consecutive stops.
NBA
NBA Fantasy Mailbag: Is Anfernee Simons' stock on the rise?
Kawhi Leonard is averaging 12.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, and 2.0 apg over two games this season. Welcome to the very first edition of the NBA.com fantasy basketball mailbag! Every few weeks throughout the season, we’ll field your questions and provide some insight on the best way to handle your fantasy dilemmas.
NBA
"Hard-Fought Win Against A Good Team" | Utah Comes Up Clutch, Rallies To Beat Memphis
Playing their fifth game in seven days and second of a back-to-back, Utah knew it wouldn’t be easy against a well-rested Memphis squad. In a game resembling two heavyweight boxers throwing haymakers and landing often, the Jazz landed the definitive blow. Clutch three-pointers by Kelly Olynyk and Malik Beasley...
NBA
NBA 2K League Champions Bucks Gaming To Hold Youth Camps Led By Head Coach Lance Sessions And Point Guard Michael “Cooks” Campbell
MILWAUKEE (Oct. 28, 2022) – NBA 2K League Champions Bucks Gaming will host two sessions of youth camps on Nov. 6 and Dec. 10. The camps will play NBA 2K23 and be led by Bucks Gaming head coach Lance Sessions and point guard Michael “Cooks” Campbell. The...
