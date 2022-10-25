The Wizards came into tonight's game against the Pacers with a 2-0 record at Capital One Arena, but ended up losing a tough battle on Friday night by a final score of 127-117. Things got going quickly for both teams. The Wizards scored 13 points in the first three minutes of the game, but the Pacers answered quickly. Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton were tough matchups all night, putting pressure on the Wizards' perimeter defenders, and making it rain from deep. All of a sudden, it was 27-15 in favor of the Pacers, and the Wizards were struggling to string together consecutive stops.

