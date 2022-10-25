ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Comments / 0

Related
norfolkneradio.com

Wayne State football hosts Upper Iowa on Saturday

Wayne State hosts Upper Iowa on Saturday in an NSIC South Division contest on Hall of Fame Day at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne with kickoff set for noon. The Wildcats are 6-2 and 2-2 in the NSIC South while the Peacocks are 1-7 and 0-3 in the division. Both...
WAYNE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

No. 3 Wayne State sweeps Winona State in NSIC action

Wayne State sweep Winona State in NSIC action on Friday night (25-19, 25-16, 25-12) inside of Rice Auditorium. The Wildcats move to 26-1 on the year with a 16-1 NSIC record. The Warriors fall to 12-12 on the year with a 8-9 NSIC record. Wayne State would use a .430...
WINONA, MN
norfolkneradio.com

Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen visits Norfolk at GOP rally

Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen joined Congressman Mike Flood Wednesday evening at the Republican GOP election rally at the Midtown Event Center. Pillen says there are many different areas to focus on in the state of Nebraska, but none probably as big as taking care of our kids. "If were Nebraska,...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Rules to know when putting out yard signs this campaign season

All around Norfolk, there are signs showing support for candidates and issues heading into the November election. However, it’s important to remember that there are rules to follow on where to place signs and how big they can be. City Director of Planning and Development Val Grimes says if residents have their signs picked up, there’s a good chance they’ll be at the city office.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Verges Cave rumors lead to paranormal tour for EVM

The Elkhorn Valley Museum will have their 4th annual paranormal tour this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Verges Cave in Norfolk. Museum Director Libby McKay says the cave, which was built 100 years ago, was part of the ground of town physician, Dr. Carl Verges. "What is now Verges Park...
NORFOLK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy