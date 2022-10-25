Read full article on original website
Wayne State football hosts Upper Iowa on Saturday
Wayne State hosts Upper Iowa on Saturday in an NSIC South Division contest on Hall of Fame Day at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne with kickoff set for noon. The Wildcats are 6-2 and 2-2 in the NSIC South while the Peacocks are 1-7 and 0-3 in the division. Both...
No. 3 Wayne State sweeps Winona State in NSIC action
Wayne State sweep Winona State in NSIC action on Friday night (25-19, 25-16, 25-12) inside of Rice Auditorium. The Wildcats move to 26-1 on the year with a 16-1 NSIC record. The Warriors fall to 12-12 on the year with a 8-9 NSIC record. Wayne State would use a .430...
Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen visits Norfolk at GOP rally
Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen joined Congressman Mike Flood Wednesday evening at the Republican GOP election rally at the Midtown Event Center. Pillen says there are many different areas to focus on in the state of Nebraska, but none probably as big as taking care of our kids. "If were Nebraska,...
Rules to know when putting out yard signs this campaign season
All around Norfolk, there are signs showing support for candidates and issues heading into the November election. However, it’s important to remember that there are rules to follow on where to place signs and how big they can be. City Director of Planning and Development Val Grimes says if residents have their signs picked up, there’s a good chance they’ll be at the city office.
Verges Cave rumors lead to paranormal tour for EVM
The Elkhorn Valley Museum will have their 4th annual paranormal tour this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Verges Cave in Norfolk. Museum Director Libby McKay says the cave, which was built 100 years ago, was part of the ground of town physician, Dr. Carl Verges. "What is now Verges Park...
