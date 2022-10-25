Read full article on original website
14news.com
Lilly King set for weekend competition in Toronto
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lilly King is back to racing in preparation for December’s World Championships. King will face off against many of the world’s best at the FINA World Cup stop in Toronto. That competition started on Friday and will run through the weekend until Sunday. On...
14news.com
Couple celebrates 50th 5K race in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - One couple celebrates the end of a racing journey in Newburgh Friday night. Paul and Kim Kasenow are hosting a pre-race party to celebrate the 50th state they will have ran a 5K in. At the pre-race party, the Kasenow’s will have shirts, medals, and the...
WTVW
Furniture returned after bizarre ‘chairnapping’ incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Somewhere along the way, there must’ve been a joke that started “a guy walks into a bar and steals two chairs.” However, for the owners of Tiki on Main- there is no punchline for the joke after a man walked onto the bar’s patio, stole two chairs, and walked off into the night.
14news.com
Mesker Park Zoo hosts ‘Boo at the Zoo’ event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Helping the Tri-State get in the Halloween spirit, the Mesker Park Zoo is hosting another weekend of “Boo at the Zoo.”. The event continues Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. where there will be live entertainment, trick or treating, animal encounters, a costume contest, and more.
earnthenecklace.com
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
14news.com
Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 11
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron. We have 22 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday. Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:. Floyd...
14news.com
14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After six years on the team, Wednesday marks the last day for 14 News Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark. Five of those have been on the Sunrise anchor desk. She got her start here as our Owensboro bureau reporter. Shaelie has shared some of our community’s happiest...
14news.com
UE Women’s Basketball hammers Roosevelt in Exhibition Debut
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In its lone exhibition of the preseason, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team got up and down the floor quickly in a 101-57 victory over Roosevelt University (Ill.) on Saturday afternoon inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville. Six Aces finished in double-figures, including all...
Home Team Friday: Owensboro vs. Henderson County
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Owensboro – 14 Henderson County – 8
14news.com
Newburgh residents wrap up spooky season at Downtown Newburgh Nights
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Businesses and shops stayed open late in Newburgh Friday night for Halloween fun during the Downtown Newburgh Nights event. Officials with Jennings Street Public House say the night included food from Lashbrooke’s Barbeque, Bruce Li and Sassy Sweets, and music on the deck from Lindsey Williams.
14news.com
Dozens of double rainbow photos sent in by viewers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several viewers spotted bright rainbows Tuesday in many parts of the Tri-State. It was in the evening around 5:30, and many even captured a double rainbow. The views came after our rainy day, and the position of the sun allowed for those bright colors to pop.
Hysterical T-Shirt Celebrates Johnny Depp’s Surprise 2022 Visit to Owensboro, KY
Over the weekend, Johnny Depp fans, particularly here in the Commonwealth, went crazy. The movie star, who was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, was actually spotted back in town. For years, there have been rumored sightings of the Edward Scissorhands and Pirates of the Caribbean star, but there's never been actual documentation. But, this time, there was.
wevv.com
Trunk or Treat event at Owensboro's Dugan Best coming up
There's a Halloween event happening on Saturday for families in Owensboro, Kentucky. The second-annual "Halloween Trunk or Treat and Carnival in the Park" will happen at Dugan Best Recreation Center in Owensboro from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Organizers are encouraging people to get dressed up and enjoy...
14news.com
Henderson launching new campaign to attract workers
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Economic Development announced a new recruitment campaign on Friday. “Henderson, Your New Hometown” is a mostly digital campaign, hoping to get workers to move to Henderson. This comes after recent announcements from the city and county that several new businesses are coming to...
McLean County, KY Family Loves Carving Pumpkins and Their Photos Are Awesome
Candace and Derek Miller have a fun Halloween tradition with their kids. The whole family gathers around and carves pumpkins for the front porch. Over the weekend, the family got together again at their McLean County, Kentucky home and whipped up some spooky and kooky Halloween magic. As you can...
14news.com
Memorial brothers bonded for life through illness and football
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In April 2013, the Ellspermann family received life-changing news – their 8-year-old son, Caleb, had Type 1 diabetes. “All of a sudden he lost a lot of weight, he was thirsty all the time, his diet and appetite changed, we saw a dramatic difference in his energy level, and realized that something was wrong,” Carrie Ellspermann, Caleb’s mother said.
14news.com
Haunted house raises money for veterans
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents of Hollywood Avenue tremble with fear before Howell Manor; a haunted house cared for by Alan Bedell. This year he’s raising money for veterans. “We put it together seven years ago,” Bedell said. From October 1 to Halloween, folks are invited to walk...
14news.com
Evansville man gifted with at-home wheelchair ramp following serious crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Aug. 27, a car sped through a stop sign, hitting Skip Chamberlain’s dump truck and flipping it on its side. Chamberlain’s dump truck hit a pole and he was rescued by first responders. After his story circulated on social media, an Evansville nonprofit...
14news.com
Dispatch: Reports of plane crash at Helfrich Hills Golf Course
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms they received reports that a plane has crashed at Helfrich Hills Golf Course. They say that call came in just before 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Dispatch confirms the Evansville Police Department and Evansville Fire Department are responding to the scene. According to Flight...
Baby Delivered on the Side of the Road Near Indiana College Campus
I don't think AAA offers this kind of roadside assistance. Baby Delivered on Schutte Road Just Off the University of Southern Indiana Campus. It was anything but a routine morning on Wednesday at the University of Southern Indiana campus for Public Safety Sergeant Jonathan Hancock. Just after 7:00 AM, a call came in about a woman in need of medical assistance just off the Lloyd Expressway on the side of Schutte Road which runs along the east side edge of campus. Sgt. Hancock jumped in his vehicle and made his way to the scene. There he found a woman from Illinois who was in labor and trying to make her way to an Evansville hospital to give birth. The problem was, the baby wasn't willing to wait that long. It was ready right at that moment whether anyone else was or not.
