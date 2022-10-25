CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Flu cases are on the rise among kids in the Charlotte area, as hospitals across the country deal with three respiratory illnesses at once: flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and COVID-19. Doctors with Atrium Health say they’re now seeing more kids in local hospitals test positive for the flu. Pediatricians say it’s an early surge in the flu season, since they typically don’t see this many flu cases until December or January.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO