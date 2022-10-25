Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Two Juveniles Hurt After North Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says two juveniles have non-life-threatening injuries after being shot late Saturday night. Detectives say that the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive in north Charlotte. Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.
Car Crashes Into Mint Hill Apartment Building
MINT HILL, N.C. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into an apartment in Mint Hill. It happened at the residences at West Mint on Stoney Glen Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. Video shows the front end of the car crashed into one of the ground...
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office Trunk-or-Treat
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some kids are getting a jump start on trick or treating. Saturday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual trunk-or-treat at Camp North End. The sheriff’s office partnered with the community and local car clubs for this year’s drive-through event. Sheriff Garry...
Union County Deputies Looking For Chase Suspect
UNION CO., NC — Union County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for one of the people involved in a police chase near Indian Trail that forced two local schools to go on lockdown. Deputies say the chase started Friday morning after someone called 911 to report multiple men acting...
Statesville Man Accused Of Molesting A Child
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Statesville man is in jail accused of molesting a child. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says Guy Welch, 64, is facing felony charges of indecent liberties with a child. A report was filed Tuesday, October 4th. The sheriff says the victim identified Welch...
Fire Destroys North-East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters say that two adults and a child have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the outskirts of Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in the cul-de-sac of Dixie Ann Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from three...
Charlotte Mother Outraged After District Attorney Offers Suspected Killer 8 Year Sentence
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte mother is demanding justice three years after her son was shot and killed. 20-year-old Darnel Mills was a passenger in a car that police say was driven by 44-year-old Kehlan Johnson. Authorities say Johnson ran away from the scene right after the shooting, but later turned himself into police. Mills died from his injuries 9 days later.
Charlotte Transportation Worker Charged with Embezzlement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have arrested a Charlotte Department of Transportation employee for using a company gas card to fill up multiple personal vehicles at multiple gas stations across the city. On Thursday, Corey Barnette was arrested and charged with embezzlement, financial transaction card fraud, and financial...
Touch-A-Truck Event Comes To Pineville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some kids got a unique opportunity to be hands-on with lots of different kinds of vehicles in Pineville Saturday. The town partnered with Pineville Police, Pineville Fire, Pineville Neighbors and Carolina Place Mall for a ‘Touch-A-Truck’ event at the mall. There were large amounts...
Gaston County Mugshots October 28th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, October 28th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 28th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, October 28th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
10 Charlotte Wedding Venues For All Types of ” To-Be-Weds”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wedding season is here! Charlotte offers several venues for couples looking to get hitched. The diversity of the venues allows the city to tailor each wedding, making it extra special for couples getting hitched. If you’re in the wedding planning process or simply just daydreaming of the perfect Charlotte wedding check out these venues the Queen City has to offer.
New Social District Kicks Off This Weekend In Albemarle
ALBEMARLE, N.C. — The City of Albemarle kicks off its new social district this weekend. People can now walk and carry an alcoholic beverage with them as they stroll through areas of downtown. People must carry a specially marked cup into public areas within the social district. You can’t...
DIY Halloween Makeup Takes Glam To Gore
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A local makeup artist, Allie Gallardo had her sights on becoming a celebrity makeup artist. But then she got bored with the glamorous looks she was creating on people. She decided to go a different route. She began performing special effects makeup. She can make a fake scar look real and a live person look dead. She shared some of her DIY Halloween makeup tips with WCCB Charlotte.
Flu Cases Rise Among Kids
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Flu cases are on the rise among kids in the Charlotte area, as hospitals across the country deal with three respiratory illnesses at once: flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and COVID-19. Doctors with Atrium Health say they’re now seeing more kids in local hospitals test positive for the flu. Pediatricians say it’s an early surge in the flu season, since they typically don’t see this many flu cases until December or January.
$825 Million Powerball Grand Prize Up For Grabs On Saturday Night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second-highest grand prize in Powerball history is up for grabs on Saturday night. The drawing for the $825 million dollar jackpot is happening at 11:00 p.m. There have been 36 Powerball drawings in a row with no jackpot winner. The odds of winning the grand...
HallowQueen City: Fun Activities For Charlotte’s Spooky Weekend
It’s spooky season! What better way to celebrate Halloween than to join in on Charlotte’s weekend festivities?. We’ve got everything from ghostly boos to grade-A brews, check out what Charlotte has going on this Halloween weekend!. October 28th:. Rich and Bennet’s 21st Annual Halloween Bar Crawl (...
