Antigo residents (and visitors) are reminded of the winter parking ban that goes into effect Tuesday and continues through March 31, 2023.

During this time, parking on city streets is prohibited between 2:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Violators can receive a $25 citation.

Overnight parking permits in the municipal lots are available for downtown residents. Permits may be purchase at the Antigo Police Department any day between 8 a.m. an 5 p.m.