Students that go to Bourbon County High School have probably gone to one of the three elementary schools: Cane Ridge, Bourbon Central, and North Middletown. Cane Ridge has only been built for about 32 years. If Cane Ridge has only been around for 32 years, what school did students go to before it was built? In 1990-1991, Centerhill, which was a school out in the country at the junction of Russell Cave and Hawkins-Cummins road, moved their students to Bourbon Central Elementary for half the year. While the Cane Ridge school was being built, Center Hill was built in the summer of 1918 due to it being built so long ago there were a few problems.

BOURBON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO