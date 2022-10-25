ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'Hopefully this will all be over soon!' Saturday Night singer Whigfield reveals she's undergoing a biopsy amid health scare

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline, Sarah Packer, Chief Showbiz Reporter
 5 days ago

Whigfield has revealed she is undergoing a biopsy amid her ongoing health scare on Tuesday.

The Saturday Night singer, 52 - whose real name is Sannie Charlotte Carlson - recently revealed she was having a series of health tests, including an MRI, to establish what's wrong with her.

Taking to Instagram she snapped a quick selfie from the hospital, wearing a protective facemask as she waited for her appointment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTFt0_0ilsocU000
Get well soon! Whigfield, 52, has revealed she is undergoing a biopsy amid her ongoing health scare on Tuesday

Beneath the photo, she penned: 'Back at the hospital for a biopsy. Hopefully all this will be over soon. Have a great day everyone and Wish me luck.'

Previously, Whigfield was sent for an emergency MRI scan which meant she had to miss her concert at Oktober Festival in Odense, Denmark.

Alongside a fresh-faced photo, she added: 'Hey guys, Unfortunately I won't be able to perform at tonight's Oktober Festival in Odense DK.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ok7b4_0ilsocU000
Candid: The Saturday Night singer recently revealed she was having a series of health tests, including an MRI, to establish what's wrong with her (pictured in the 1995 music video)

She continued: 'Those who follow me know that I haven't really been feeling 100 per cent lately and been doing various checkups.

'Unfortunately I've been booked for an emergency MRI scan tomorrow and because of logistics, it would be impossible to do both.

This is a first for me to miss a gig and I'm truly sorry for the guys in Odense and thanks for the help @international.artists.holland Hope you're going to have a fantastic night and hope to see you soon [sic].'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206BcU_0ilsocU000
Oh no! Previously, Whigfield was sent for an emergency MRI scan which meant she had to miss her concert at Oktober Festival in Odense, Denmark
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQbTm_0ilsocU000
Poorly: Alongside a fresh-faced photo, she added: Those who follow me know that I haven't really been feeling 100 per cent lately and been doing various checkups'

It comes after Whigfield revealed for the first time that she tragically lost her baby daughter three days after giving birth.

The nineties star explained that the traumatic experience, which saw her give birth at seven months put her off trying for children again, as she ruled out adoption and IVF.

In a new interview, Whigfield said her newborn died in 2000 after just three days and she's not spoken about her loss until now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vODmR_0ilsocU000
'She survived only three days': It comes after Whigfield revealed for the first time that she tragically lost her baby daughter three days after giving birth (pictured in 2019) 

She said: 'I had a daughter in 2000 but unfortunately, I gave birth in the seventh month, and she didn't survive – she survived only three days.

'So, after that I just didn't feel like having children. I'm 52 so having children is a bit hard. No, I wouldn't adopt or have IVF – I just started having animals after that.

'I started having dogs and today I'm happy I don't have kids because I see my niece and she's so much work.'

The singer revealed that she's engaged to long-term partner Finn, who's an Italian music producer, after he proposed last Christmas – but they aren't in any rush to get married.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please contact the UK Child Bereavement line on 0800 02 888 40 or The Lullaby Trust on 0808 8026868

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GpCak_0ilsocU000
'I wouldn't adopt': In a new interview, Whigfield, whose real name is Sannie Charlotte Carlson, said her newborn died in 2000 after just three days and she's not spoken about her loss until now (pictured in 2013) 



Daily Mail

Daily Mail

