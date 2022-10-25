ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gus Johnson, not Ian Eagle, should succeed Jim Nantz as the voice of March Madness

Ian Eagle is really good at his job. Gus Johnson’s just better. Earlier this week it was reported that the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be the final March Madness that Jim Nantz will call after over three decades on the job. With next year’s Final Four in Houston, it’s the perfect place to end his run as he’s a University of Houston alum. And while Nantz will still be the voice of football on Sundays for CBS and the Masters in Augusta, his days of calling college basketball’s crown jewel are coming to an end.
Troy Aikman Shows Off Arm In Viral 'Eight Can Challenge' Video

Watch out, Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush ... Troy Aikman showed he's still got magic left in his right arm -- knockin' down 12 beer cans with two, pinpoint 20-yard throws!!. The Dallas Cowboys legend hit a field in Texas to complete the feat -- and while he tells TMZ Sports the footage might not be "100 percent" real ... he did say the accuracy he showcased in the vid is legit!!
LeBron James dropping the Dallas Cowboys over ethical reasons yet somehow rooting for the Cleveland Browns? Who wants to tell him?

Noted frontrunner LeBron James has switched his NFL allegiances because it’s clear the Cowboys aren’t going to win the Super Bowl — oh, wait. He’s actually dropping Jerry Jones and Dallas because of the owner’s stance on players kneeling. If the story stopped there — and of course, it doesn’t because there are levels to this shit — it’s a laudable reason to stop supporting a team that he really didn’t have any reason to root for other than they were really good when he was growing up, like the Yankees, who James also is a fan of.
Michigan State paid $95M for a 3-5 team, but the ‘scuffle’ was free of charge

Before I get to the rest of this post, I’m just going to give you what you came here to see because you’re going to scroll down the video regardless of what’s penned before or after it. So, here you go, ya hyenas. Here’s the clip of a group of Michigan State players more or less jumping two lone Wolverines after Sparty got jumped in the Big House, 29-7.
