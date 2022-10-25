This Week: Get Up to $50 Back at Carhartt
We don’t mean to scare you, but Christmas time will be here sooner rather than later. The hunter in your life might want some splurge worthy gear, but what about your nieces and nephews? Or your brother-in-law? Get them work pants, beanies, or some sturdy American-made gear and you’ll have a holiday winner.
Luckily, the biggest name in American workwear is having a big cash-back sale from now through next Monday, October 31. Spend $125 at Carhartt.com, get $25 off your next purchase. Spend $200, get $50 off your next purchase.
Buy everyone a Christmas present, and get enough money back to get a pair of some of our favorite hunting pants or the best t-shirts money can buy. To get you started, here are our favorite products from Carhartt.
Made in USA
- Insulated Flannel Lined Duck Canvas Jacket for $109.99 – $119.99
- Thermal Lined Duck Canvas Jacket for $99.99 – $109.99
- Duck Canvas Double Front Pants for $59.99 – $64.99
- Heavyweight Merino Wool Blend Boot Socks for $26.99
- Women’s Heavyweight Merino Wool Blend Boot Socks for $26.99
Shirts
- Loose Fit Heavyweight Flannel Long Sleeve for $49.99 – $54.99
- Midweight Flannel – Old Fashioned Duck Camo for $54.99 – $59.99
- Women’s Midweight Flannel for $49.99
- Men’s and Women’s Heavyweight Short Sleeve T-Shirt for $19.99 – $24.99
- Men’s and Women’s Heavyweight Long Sleeve T-Shirt for $24.99 – $29.99
Work Pants
- Women’s Loose Fit Canvas Double Front Work Pant for $59.99
- Men’s Duck Canvas Double Front Work Pant for $69.99 – $74.99
Bibs and Coveralls
- Super Dux Nylon Insulated Overalls – Mossy Oak Bottomland for $189.99-$209.99
Kids
- Kids’ Duck Canvas Overalls (8-16) for $49.99
- Kids’ Duck Canvas Overalls (4-7) for $39.99
- Kids’ Hoodie – Mossy Oak Bottomland for $37.99 – $42.99
