Erin D. Michos, MD, MHS, FACC, FASPC: We’ve been talking about goals, and at least for these high-risk patients, of getting an LDL [low-density lipoprotein] less than 70 mg/dL, and perhaps ideally, less than 55 mg/dL, more in line with the European guidelines. Alison, we’ve been talking about combination therapy, and maybe Bob’s patients are on multiple combination therapy for lipid lowering, but not all patients get to see Bob, or Jorge, or Pam. Review what is happening based on real-world data out there from the GOULD registry in the United States, and the SANTORINI registry in Europe, for high-risk patients. How are we doing with achieving LDL goals? How often are we utilizing combination therapy in real-world practice?

2 DAYS AGO