hcplive.com
Certain Vitamin D Receptor Polymorphisms Correlated with Vitiligo Susceptibility
New research demonstrated a correlation between specific VDR polymorphisms and patients’ liability of having vitiligo. A recent meta-analysis found that ApaI and BsmI vitamin D receptor (VDR) polymorphisms were correlated with vitiligo susceptibility. The analysis, led by Young Ho Lee, MD, PhD, of Korea University Medicine’s Department of Rheumatology,...
hcplive.com
The Prevalence of EoE in IBD Patients
Approximately 2% of patients with Crohn’s disease also have eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), while 1.6% of patients with ulcerative colitis have EoE. In research presented during the 2022 American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Meeting in Charlotte, investigators from the Cleveland Clinic found 41,670 patients with EoE in a database of over 70 million individuals.
hcplive.com
Markus Boos, MD, PhD: Atopic Dermatitis Connections to Climate Change, Environmental Factors
A discussion with the moderator of the Global Parents for Eczema Research symposium regarding climate change and the effects of fire, drought, airborne pollution on atopic dermatitis. During his interview with HCPLive, Markus Boos, MD, PhD, attending pediatric dermatologist for Seattle Children's Hospital and Associate Professor for the Department of...
hcplive.com
FDA Defers Action on Novel Pompe Disease Therapy Cipaglucosidase Alfa, AT-GAA Decision
Aside from the inability to fulfill the site inspection, there was no other reason for the FDA deferral. The approval of the combination drug candidate's 2 components are still expected. The FDA has issued a Deferred Action Letter in regard to today's anticipated decision on AT-GAA for the treatment of...
hcplive.com
Achievement of LDL-C Goals in the Real World
Erin D. Michos, MD, MHS, FACC, FASPC: We’ve been talking about goals, and at least for these high-risk patients, of getting an LDL [low-density lipoprotein] less than 70 mg/dL, and perhaps ideally, less than 55 mg/dL, more in line with the European guidelines. Alison, we’ve been talking about combination therapy, and maybe Bob’s patients are on multiple combination therapy for lipid lowering, but not all patients get to see Bob, or Jorge, or Pam. Review what is happening based on real-world data out there from the GOULD registry in the United States, and the SANTORINI registry in Europe, for high-risk patients. How are we doing with achieving LDL goals? How often are we utilizing combination therapy in real-world practice?
hcplive.com
Intraocular Pressure Variability Associated with Structural Changes in Glaucoma
High IOP variability was independently associated with retinal nerve fiber layer thinning rate in patients with glaucoma. New findings indicate intraocular pressure (IOP) variability was independently associated with retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) thickness changes in a study cohort of patients with glaucoma, even after adjustment for mean IOP in follow-up.
hcplive.com
Christopher Bunick, MD, PhD: Following Up on Benzene Exposure Risk
After the announced recall of dry shampoo products by Unilever this month, dermatologists anticipate an uptick in patient concerns. Unilever’s recent voluntary recall of 19 dry shampoo products due to increased risk of high benzene exposure has sparked consumer concern and, in some cases, outcries from health experts who have observed patterns of such issues recently recurring within US self-care products.
