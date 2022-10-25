Read full article on original website
The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State
Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
newyorkalmanack.com
Kudzu Found in 14 Counties in New York State
Kudzu, a fast-growing invasive vine originally native to Asia, has been found in 14 counties in New York State, entirely in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. Due to control efforts, 1/3 of all known kudzu sites in New York currently have no kudzu vines. 27 sites are considered eradicated, having no plants found for 3 years, and 37 have had no plants found for 1 or 2 years and are still being monitored.
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
These Imposter Ladybugs Are Back and Invading New York Homes
Ping, ping, ping. That’s the sound of what my son calls “imposter ladybugs” flinging themselves against the siding of my house what feels like all day long. If your house has been taken over by what look to be adorable little ladybugs, it probably hasn’t. Back again and with a vengeance are Asian lady beetles that are pretty decent dupes for harmless ladybugs.
Rare Video: Tree-Dwelling Predator Caught On Camera By DEC
Another amazing video was caught by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) of an elusive animal rarely been seen by anyone living in the Hudson Valley. Predators in New York State. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black...
New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul & 20 Others Extending Emergency SNAP Allotment Through November 2022
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Oct. 21 that the state will extend the emergency allotment of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits into November 2022 and beyond in an...
Upside Down: Frightening Plane Crash In Upstate New York
I'm no expert, but that is not the correct way for a plane to land. High winds led to a very scary situation in upstate New York when they reportedly caused a plane to crash just inches away from deep water. Plane Crash in Upstate New York. Let's start with...
New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers
For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard.
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
New York State Outlawed Your Burning Barrel?
Ask most people around here and they will tell you that it is either football season or pumpkin spice season. But for some, it is the time of the year to do some cleanup around their property. That might mean that some of the debris or trash is easier to be burned than taken away to a waste facility.
Food Stamps Schedule: New York Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income working people, senior citizens and the disabled. In New York, SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide, which applies to November 2022....
Large, Unique Danger For Driver In Upstate New York
How alert are you when you are driving on the Thruway or the back roads around New York State? It seems there are more distractions than ever for drivers. As the fall and winter months approach us, there is a unique warning from officials for those who drive in the Empire State.
What Do Blue Pumpkins Mean In New York?
Chances are when you are out trick or treating this weekend or on Monday you will see some different colored pumpkins around the neighborhood. There are a couple of different reasons why you might see a blue pumpkin out and about this Halloween. BLUE PUMPKINS - If you see a...
These Were Spotted On The Shelves Again at Wegmans in WNY
It's that time of the year when the weather is cold in the morning and warms up to the 50's or even 60's by the afternoon. It makes for tough decisions when deciding what to wear (jeans, shorts, t-shirts, sweaters, jackets, etc.). I went with shorts and a hoodie this morning.
New York May Fall Back For The Last Time
As much as we love the idea of springing forward every year, those days may be numbered in the Empire State. With the arrival of autumn means Pumpkin Spice everything, fall foliage, Bills Football, and Sabres Hockey. It also means the arrival of Daylight Saving Time (DST) for most of the United States of America.
Plastic Found In Popular Dessert Sold Across New York State
You may be eating plastic if you don't toss this popular recalled item that's sold in New York. Nestlé USA announced it's initiating a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces, according to the FDA.
In January New Yorkers will be able to recycle electronics for free
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking, a company that collects and recycles electronics, will have its final drive-thru free recycling event on Saturday and the company says they may be cutting back on this popular event. Robert Burns, the Marketing Director, says these events in the Syracuse area bring in about 2,000 people. “They love it, we’ve […]
Can You Burn Leaves In New York State?
The sweet smell of leaves in the fall! There are some days that just feel and smell perfect here in New York State. But there are some smells that signal a warning for officials around the Empire State. I am going to sound old here. But I remember when we...
newyorkupstate.com
4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.
Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
