New York State

96.1 The Eagle

The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State

Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
newyorkalmanack.com

Kudzu Found in 14 Counties in New York State

Kudzu, a fast-growing invasive vine originally native to Asia, has been found in 14 counties in New York State, entirely in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. Due to control efforts, 1/3 of all known kudzu sites in New York currently have no kudzu vines. 27 sites are considered eradicated, having no plants found for 3 years, and 37 have had no plants found for 1 or 2 years and are still being monitored.
Big Frog 104

Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter

Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
LAKE PLACID, NY
Lite 98.7

These Imposter Ladybugs Are Back and Invading New York Homes

Ping, ping, ping. That’s the sound of what my son calls “imposter ladybugs” flinging themselves against the siding of my house what feels like all day long. If your house has been taken over by what look to be adorable little ladybugs, it probably hasn’t. Back again and with a vengeance are Asian lady beetles that are pretty decent dupes for harmless ladybugs.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Eagle

Rare Video: Tree-Dwelling Predator Caught On Camera By DEC

Another amazing video was caught by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) of an elusive animal rarely been seen by anyone living in the Hudson Valley. Predators in New York State. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black...
101.5 WPDH

Upside Down: Frightening Plane Crash In Upstate New York

I'm no expert, but that is not the correct way for a plane to land. High winds led to a very scary situation in upstate New York when they reportedly caused a plane to crash just inches away from deep water. Plane Crash in Upstate New York. Let's start with...
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Outlawed Your Burning Barrel?

Ask most people around here and they will tell you that it is either football season or pumpkin spice season. But for some, it is the time of the year to do some cleanup around their property. That might mean that some of the debris or trash is easier to be burned than taken away to a waste facility.
Lite 98.7

What Do Blue Pumpkins Mean In New York?

Chances are when you are out trick or treating this weekend or on Monday you will see some different colored pumpkins around the neighborhood. There are a couple of different reasons why you might see a blue pumpkin out and about this Halloween. BLUE PUMPKINS - If you see a...
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

New York May Fall Back For The Last Time

As much as we love the idea of springing forward every year, those days may be numbered in the Empire State. With the arrival of autumn means Pumpkin Spice everything, fall foliage, Bills Football, and Sabres Hockey. It also means the arrival of Daylight Saving Time (DST) for most of the United States of America.
ARIZONA STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Plastic Found In Popular Dessert Sold Across New York State

You may be eating plastic if you don't toss this popular recalled item that's sold in New York. Nestlé USA announced it's initiating a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces, according to the FDA.
96.1 The Breeze

Can You Burn Leaves In New York State?

The sweet smell of leaves in the fall! There are some days that just feel and smell perfect here in New York State. But there are some smells that signal a warning for officials around the Empire State. I am going to sound old here. But I remember when we...
newyorkupstate.com

4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.

Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
