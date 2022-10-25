Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USDA officials address equity and equality concerns of Arkansans at ALCDC conference
BRINKLEY (KATV) — On Friday, the Arkansas Land and Community Development Corporation held its 42nd Annual Fall Conference and Membership meeting in Brinkley. Farmers from around the state met with local, state, regional, and national officials of the USDA to address present and future issues and strategies relative to equity and equality for all communities, the state, and the country.
$6 million going to Arkansas port project
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Friday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced more than $6 million to fund a project in Arkansas to improve port facilities, our content partner 40/29 News reported. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation, improvements include the addition of a water...
Arkansas falls at Texas in second exhibition
AUSTIN, Texas — The 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns outscored Arkansas 25-5 to open the second half and cruised to a 90-60 victory over No. 10 Arkansas in a charity exhibition game Saturday at the new Moody Center. Texas scored on the opening possession of the game on a 3-pointer and...
Arkansas State Claims Commission changes 'off the record' policy after 7OYS investigates
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State Claims Commission has changed their communication policy following a Seven On Your Side investigation. It's a follow up story to a story we aired earlier this month on an Arkansas driver's experience trying to get reimbursed for pothole damage to his vehicle. We also reported that the claims commission has only reimbursed drivers $945 since 2017.
Democratic nominee for Arkansas auditor arrested for felony terroristic threatening
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Eleven days before Election Day, the Democratic nominee for Arkansas auditor was arrested for felony terroristic threatening. According to the Little Rock police, Diamond Arnold-Johnson had a warrant out for her arrest and was taken into custody without incident Friday morning. A news release said...
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Oct. 23 - 29:. 1. Man arrested in West Helena after pleading for life on Facebook, claiming he was abducted. A 26-year-old man pleaded for help on Facebook Tuesday morning...
Sully Says: Treasure the Wins
After every home win, David Bazzel reminds me that you have to "treasure" every win. It's becoming more difficult to win on Saturdays in major college football. Look at this season for the Hogs. Every game has been a battle. Some games were in doubt for two quarters, others three, and most have been a struggle for the entire 60 minutes.
Police investigating the death of a University of Arkansas student
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials of the University of Arkansas Police Department are investigating the death of a student. Our content partners at 40/29 News said the department has declined to release additional information about the student's death and the circumstances surrounding it. A Washington County prosecutor told 40/29...
Central Arkansas Water will draw down Lake Maumelle water levels to address plant species
Little Rock (KATV) — Changes to Lake Maumelle are creating a lot of issues for boaters who frequently fish at at Westrock Marina. Rave Lawson is the watershed protection manager with Central Arkansas Water. She told KATV they discovered a plant species in the lake that can be harmful to its drinking supply source.
12-year-old boy; charged after shooting 2 school buses with a BB gun, police say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 12-year-old Rogers child was charged with aggravated assault after officials said two buses were shot with a BB gun. Our content partners at 40/29 News said the incident happened near an apartment complex in Rogers. A Rogers police officer told 40/29 a bus was...
