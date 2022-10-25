ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

KATV

USDA officials address equity and equality concerns of Arkansans at ALCDC conference

BRINKLEY (KATV) — On Friday, the Arkansas Land and Community Development Corporation held its 42nd Annual Fall Conference and Membership meeting in Brinkley. Farmers from around the state met with local, state, regional, and national officials of the USDA to address present and future issues and strategies relative to equity and equality for all communities, the state, and the country.
BRINKLEY, AR
KATV

$6 million going to Arkansas port project

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Friday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced more than $6 million to fund a project in Arkansas to improve port facilities, our content partner 40/29 News reported. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation, improvements include the addition of a water...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas falls at Texas in second exhibition

AUSTIN, Texas — The 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns outscored Arkansas 25-5 to open the second half and cruised to a 90-60 victory over No. 10 Arkansas in a charity exhibition game Saturday at the new Moody Center. Texas scored on the opening possession of the game on a 3-pointer and...
AUSTIN, TX
KATV

Arkansas State Claims Commission changes 'off the record' policy after 7OYS investigates

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State Claims Commission has changed their communication policy following a Seven On Your Side investigation. It's a follow up story to a story we aired earlier this month on an Arkansas driver's experience trying to get reimbursed for pothole damage to his vehicle. We also reported that the claims commission has only reimbursed drivers $945 since 2017.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Sully Says: Treasure the Wins

After every home win, David Bazzel reminds me that you have to "treasure" every win. It's becoming more difficult to win on Saturdays in major college football. Look at this season for the Hogs. Every game has been a battle. Some games were in doubt for two quarters, others three, and most have been a struggle for the entire 60 minutes.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Police investigating the death of a University of Arkansas student

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials of the University of Arkansas Police Department are investigating the death of a student. Our content partners at 40/29 News said the department has declined to release additional information about the student's death and the circumstances surrounding it. A Washington County prosecutor told 40/29...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

